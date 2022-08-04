Read on www.cbssports.com
Coaches Poll top 25 reactions: Notre Dame, Texas A&M overrated in first rankings ahead of 2022 season
The 2022 Coaches Poll was released on Monday, and there weren't too many surprises at the top. Alabama earned the top spot, followed by Ohio State, Georgia and Clemson. Notre Dame chimed in at No. 5, with Michigan, Texas A&M, Utah, Oklahoma and Baylor rounding out the top 10. Where...
Dolphins' Preston Williams: Could be traded
Williams is a potential trade candidate for the Dolphins and has had limited opportunities during training camp, Daniel Oyefusi of the Miami Herald reports. Williams has been outshone by rookie fourth-round pick Erik Ezukanma and undrafted free agent Braylon Sanders throughout training camp, while the likes of Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle and Cedrick Wilson are entrenched atop the depth chart. Considering the fact that Williams hasn't proven an ability to contribute on special teams, he could be left on the outside looking in for a roster spot in Miami. Despite Williams being a capable depth piece, it's unclear whether another organization would be tempted to part with future draft capital in order to trade for him.
Report: 'Full expectation' that Eagles All-Pro C Jason Kelce will play Week 1 despite elbow surgery
Philadelphia Eagles star center Jason Kelce hasn't missed a game since the 2014 season. Kelce underwent a "routine" surgery on his right elbow on Tuesday and despite their 2022 regular season opener being just over one month away, the team reportedly expects the All-Pro's consecutive games streak to remain intact.
Panthers QB battle: Matt Rhule calls Baker Mayfield's strides in just 10 days of camp 'pretty impressive'
The Carolina Panthers are in the midst of a quarterback competition during this early stage of training camp, but it does look like Baker Mayfield may have the inside track of winning the job when the dust settles. The former No. 1 overall pick was acquired by the team just over a month ago and has seemingly begun to separate himself from the competition, specifically incumbent starter Sam Darnold.
Dolphins' Sony Michel: Listed as backup for now
Michel and Myles Gaskin are listed as backups on the Dolphins' initial preseason depth chart, while Chase Edmonds and Raheem Mostert are both listed as starters, Joe Schad of The Palm Beach Post reports. Michel has proven himself capable of carrying a backfield load when necessary, and he averaged a...
Giants' Eric Smith: Signs with Giants
Smith signed a contract with the Giants on Monday, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports. Smith's signing coincides with the release of Matt Gono, who is dealing with a potentially career-ending neck injury. Smith played for the Giants in 2019 and has since spent time in the Cowboys and Cardinals organizations. He'll provided much-needed depth for a New York offensive line that has already been decimated by injuries.
Mariners' Matthew Boyd: Throwing to hitters
Boyd (elbow) faced hitters in a live batting practice session Monday, Corey Brock of The Athletic reports. Boyd, whom the Mariners acquired last week in a deadline deal with the Giants, has been on the shelf all season after undergoing left flexor tendon surgery last September. He was diagnosed with a strain in the surgically repaired tendon in June, but after a four-week shutdown period, he was cleared to start throwing again. Boyd appears to have navigated bullpen sessions without any setbacks, so facing hitters likely marks the final hurdle he'll need to clear before heading out on what could be an extended minor-league rehab assignment. The 31-year-old southpaw may not have enough time to build up for a starting role, but he could prove to be a useful asset out of the Seattle bullpen down the stretch.
Broncos' K'Waun Williams: Makes return to practice field
Williams returned to practice Monday. It's a good sign that Williams has fully put behind him the non-contact knee injury he suffered during training camp just over a week ago. Now that he's back, he'll compete for reps as the Broncos' third corner with fellow Panther and 2022 fourth-rounder Damarri Mathis.
Giants' Robert Foster: Full go at practice Monday
Foster (undisclosed) was a full participant during Monday's practice, Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News reports. Foster was injured making a diving catch during Wednesday's practice and needed to be carted off the field. However, the undrafted wideout appears to have avoided a major injury and has already returned to full participation after sporting a non-contact jersey Sunday. Although Foster is probably a longshot to make the roster, he does have history with head coach Brian Daboll, playing for him at Alabama and also spending the 2018 and 2019 campaigns with him in Buffalo.
Mariners' Jarred Kelenic: Will not start Monday
Kelenic is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the Yankees. The player Kelenic has been sharing playing time with, Sam Haggerty, racked up two doubles and four hits in all over the last two games, and manager Scott Servais will lean on the hot hand Monday night.
Rams' Leonard Floyd: Leaves field Monday
Rams coach Sean McVay said that the team wanted to be "smart with [Floyd]" after he exited practice early Monday with a "lower half" issue, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports. Floyd recently returned to football activities at the opening of training camp after he underwent offseason surgery to address...
Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Sitting out preseason opener
Coach Matt LaFleur said Monday that Rodgers won't play during Friday's preseason contest against San Francisco, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports. Rodgers didn't play a single snap last preseason, so it's no surprise to see Jordan Love be handed the reins for Friday's matchup. However, according to Matt Schneidman of The Athletic, LaFleur said the team is still considering allowing Rodgers to see the field during the Packers' final preseason matchup, August 25 at Kansas City. The veteran quarterback could benefit from some additional reps with his revamped receiving corps, which includes newcomers like Sammy Watkins, Romeo Doubs and Christian Watkins (knee), in addition to incumbents Allen Lazard and Randall Cobb.
Eagles' Jason Kelce: Sidelined due to elbow injury
Kelce won't practice Tuesday due to an elbow injury, Zach Berman of The Athletic reports. Per Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia, the elbow issue doesn't appear to be significant, but the Eagles will likely remain cautious with their veteran offensive lineman. The 2011 sixth-round pick was mulling retirement this offseason but ended up signing a one-year, $14 million deal to return as Philadelphia's starting center.
Giants' Daniel Bellinger: Working as No. 1 tight end
Bellinger has been getting the clear majority of first-team work at tight end during camp, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports. Bellinger spent some time on the PUP list in late July, but he's since recovered from a quadriceps issue and may have worked his way into the lead role at tight end for New York to begin his rookie season. Ricky Seals-Jones initially was thought to be the slight favorite to top the depth chart at the position, but he's missed the entire past week of practice with an undisclosed issue. Should Bellinger secure the No. 1 TE role, he'd be an interesting target in fantasy given the team's potential offensive growth in head coach Brian Daboll's new system.
Marlins' Trevor Rogers: Slated for rehab assignment
Rogers (back) will begin a rehab assignment at Double-A Pensacola on Tuesday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. Rogers threw a bullpen session this week and has been cleared to return to game action with the Marlins' Double-A affiliate. It's not yet clear how many rehab appearances he'll require, but it doesn't seem as though he'll need a lengthy stay in the minors since he's been on the injured list only since July 29.
Jarren Williams: Let go by Giants
Williams (undisclosed) was waived from injured reserve with an injury settlement Saturday, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports. Williams played in six games for the Giants last season, collecting 18 tackles. He'll now work to get healthy and earn an opportunity with another franchise.
Browns' Cade York: Misses first kick
York has made 11-of-12 field-goal attempts in training camp, Chris Easterling of the Akron Beacon Journal reports. A few of those successful boots were as far out as 53 yards, although when taking into consideration the distance beyond the goal posts, they could have been good from 60-plus. His lone miss was from 58 yards. The 2022 fourth-round pick out of LSU made 54-of-66 for the Tigers, including 21-of-27 as a freshman for the 2019 national championship team. Not since Phil Dawson, who left as a free agent in 2012 after 14 seasons in Cleveland, have interested observers felt this confident in a Browns' placekicker.
Pirates' Ke'Bryan Hayes: Held out Monday
Hayes is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the Diamondbacks. Hayes homered Sunday and is riding a five-game hitting streak, but manager Derek Shelton decided to give him a day off anyway. Michael Chavis will man the hot corner for the Pirates on Monday night.
Cubs' Frank Schwindel: Sent to Triple-A
Schwindel was sent to Triple-A Iowa following Monday's 6-3 win over the Nationals, Patrick Mooney of The Athletic reports. Schwindel was just 5-for-31 at the dish with two RBI and one run scored over his last 10 contests. He's presumably being sent down to make room for the addition of Franmil Reyes, who has yet to be officially activated after the Cubs claimed him off waivers from the Guardians earlier in the day.
Padres' Trent Grisham: Gets another breather
Grisham is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the Giants. The Padres will face a left-hander for the third straight day, and as he did both Saturday and Sunday, Grisham will open on the bench while Wil Myers starts in center field. Grisham is actually faring better against lefties than righties this season, but either way he is still hitting just .194, so don't be surprised if this arrangement continues.
