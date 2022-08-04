ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Man Who Killed Nicki Minaj’s Father In Hit-And-Run Sentenced To 1 Year In Prison, $150 Million Maraj Family Lawsuit Still Pending

By Zack Linly
 5 days ago

The man who killed Nicki Minaj ‘s father in a hit-and-run incident in February last year will only spend one year of his life behind bars over the deadly crime.

Source: Mike Coppola / Getty

According to Radar , Charles Polevic , who pleaded guilty to two felony charges of leaving the scene of an incident without reporting and tampering with physical evidence, was sentenced to one year in prison for his infractions, which ultimately killed Robert Maraj.

Besides the diet prison sentence, Polevich — who was initially facing seven years in prison — will lose his driver’s license for a paltry six months and pay a measly fine of $5,000. In fact, the judge had previously made it clear that Polevich — who was also accused of attempting to disguise and hide his vehicle after fleeing the scene of the hit-and-run —would never serve more than a year in lockup, something the Maraj family strongly disagreed with.

To add insult to injury (or death in this case), Polevich initially denied any wrongdoing, and his attorney blamed Robert for his death arguing that he acted “reckless, careless and negligent in crossing the street,” according to court documents obtained by Radar.

Interestingly enough, that same language shows up in a $150 million civil lawsuit filed by Robert’s wife and Nicki’s mother, Carol Maraj, whose suit also accuses Polevich of being “negligent, reckless, and careless” in killing Robert.

“He was absolutely aware of what happened,” Nassau County Police Detective Lt. Stephen Fitzpatrick said of Polevich in a statement following Robert’s death. “He got out of the car, and he looked at the deceased, got into his car, and made the conscious decision to leave instead of dialing 911—instead of calling an ambulance for the man. He went home and secluded the vehicle. He’s well aware of what he did.”

Just saying—this sounds like a man who should probably spend more than one year in jail.

