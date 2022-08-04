Cresson firefighter burned in Hood County Colony Fire finally sent home from Parkland Hospital

A Cresson firefighter has been released from Parkland Hospital in Dallas where he was treated for burns.

Reports say the firefighter was burned while working on a nearly 500-acre grass fire in Hood County near Tolar.

The Cresson Volunteer Fire Department reports they had a truck working on spot fires when the truck stalled. With the flames approaching, the crew evacuated quickly and they were picked up by another truck. But one of the firefighters inhaled some smoke and had burns on his arms and face.

He was taken by Care Flite to Parkland where he was treated and sent home last night.

Two other firefighters at the same fire were treated for heat stress at the scene.

Fire crews worked through the night and, as of this morning, the fire dubbed the Colony Fire is now 50% contained. It is burning in thick oak and juniper brush with heavy, very dry grass cover.

This afternoon we sent 3 trucks to help on a wildfire reportedly started by welding north of Tolar. While working with... Posted by Cresson Volunteer Fire Department on Wednesday, August 3, 2022

