Cedar Rapids Team Wins Granny Basketball National Championship

UNI Basketball Player Launches Mini Docuseries on YouTube
Sports fans around the country are waiting on the edge of their seat for football season to begin. In just about a month, the Northern Iowa Panther football squad will take on Air Force in Colorado Springs to start the year. Folks in the Cedar Valley are excited to see...
An Eastern Iowa Man Just Claimed a Massive Lottery Prize
There's been a whole lot of lottery talk recently. Let's call in "Lotto Fever". With the recent massive 1+ billion dollar Mega Millions win for someone (still unknown) in Illinois, there's been a lot of folks, many here in Iowa, saying, SHOW ME THE MONEY!. We do know that one...
Iowa Is About To Be A “Hibernation Zone” This Winter
It’s only the beginning of August and already people are looking ahead to see what kind of winter we are going to have. The Farmers Almanac recently released its winter predictions which comes with good news for the winter-loving Iowans out there. Since 1818 the Farmers Almanac has tried...
Cedar Rapids Restaurant Owner Is Helping Kentucky For A Second Time
Willie Ray is the owner of Willie Ray's Q Shack, located in Cedar Rapids, and he is headed to help the state of Kentucky for the second time in less than 12 months. Back in August 2021, parts of the midwest and the south were pummeled by numerous tornados which included Iowa as well as Kentucky. Back then, Willie Ray was someone leading the charge on helping victims however he could. 8 months ago he had this to say on Facebook.
Coralville Man Drowns After Saving 8-year-old in Iowa River
When an emergency situation happens in the movies, we all think that we'd be the one to jump in and save someone who is in trouble. The kid trapped in a burning building, a person who is hurt in a car accident, someone having a medical issue, etc. -- we all believe we'd be the one to step up and save the day.
Iowa’s Gas Prices Fall to “Lowest” in the Nation
I put "lowest" in quotes on purpose because the news kind of sounds better than it is. The Des Moines Register says that another 19.8 cents average drop in gas prices across Iowa this week means we have the lowest cost in the nation--along with Missouri. We are both at $3.737 per gallon, which is well below the national average of $4.133 a gallon. OPEC is finally increasing output, to 648,000 barrels per day, at least that's how the Register explains it.
Don’t Be A Jerk At Iowa Irish Fest In Waterloo
Iowa Irish Fest doesn't officially kick off until 2 PM on Friday, August 5th, but apparently, festival officials are already trying to squash an issue. Iowa Irish Fest is one of the largest celebrations of Irish culture in the country. The three-day festival from August 5th-7th is full of Irish beer, cultural events, and loads of live music!
Its Never Easy; NE Iowa Blogger Sells Beautiful Farm With Cattle
Agriculture is a small, close-knit community. So, when one person leaves the industry, everyone can feel that impact. In Buchanan County, one farm family is closing the door to that chapter of their life as they put their farm up for sale along with the cattle. The story of this...
Popular Eastern Iowa Sweet Corn Farm Stops Sales
As the hot, dry summer caused a delay in the start of sweet corn season for many sellers here in Iowa, it continues to be a struggle for an Ely farmer who refuses to sell sub-par corn to the public. If Mother Nature starts providing some rain, it may only be temporary.
TV is Making a Fortune Off Thursday’s Field of Dreams Game
The 2022 edition of the Major League Baseball game at the Field of Dreams in Dyersville is right around the corner, and it's a blockbuster as far as revenue is concerned. According to Sports Business Journal, Fox, which will be televising the game between the Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds, is raking in the cash. In mid-July, three-and-a-half weeks before the August 11 game, the network announced the game had already resulted in enough advertising to make it the highest revenue-generating baseball game in network history. Pretty impressive when you consider Fox routinely carries the World Series.
The Incredible Survival Story of an Iowa Lineman [WATCH]
While I was in quarantine over the weekend, I got really into an older show that I heard about on one of my favorite podcasts. It's called 'I Survived,' and it originally aired on the Lifetime Movie Network from 2008 to 2015. According to the IMDB page, the show "incorporates interviews with stylized recreations to tell the stories of people who overcame unbelievable circumstances that changed their lives forever."
Eastern Iowa Native takes Command of Major U.S. Navy Dock Ship
The USS John P. Murtha is the 10th San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship of the United States Navy and is named in honor of Congressman John Murtha of Pennsylvania. The ship was under the command of Capt. Gervy Alota from July 2020 until this past July 9. Taking over command at that time was a Lone Tree, Iowa native with family in the Cedar Rapids area.
Cedar Falls Aquatic Center Closing Early for The Season
Summer doesn't end until September 22, and the school year doesn't begin for another few weeks, but the fun will soon be over for the season in Cedar Falls, for those who enjoy taking a dip at the Falls Aquatic Center. According to KWWL, the aquatic center is officially closing...
Murder of Cedar Rapids Veteran Remains a 39-Year-Old Mystery
Dennis W. Chaffee served his country in Vietnam and was later found shot to death in the basement of his Cedar Rapids home. The alleged murder took place on July 17, 1983; to this day, no one knows what happened or who did it. According to Iowa Cold Cases, Chaffee...
Cedar Falls to Hold ‘Celebration of Life’ for Victims of Maquoketa Caves Tragedy
On Tuesday, August 2nd the city of Cedar Falls will host a 'Celebration of Life' for the Schmidt family. Last month, we shared details about how you can support Arlo Schmidt, the survivor of the tragic events at the Maquoketa Caves State Park. Family and friends of the Schmidts have put together a GoFundMe to raise money for the 9-year-old.
Everything You Need to Know About Iowa Irish Fest
Iowa Irish Fest is entering its 16th year of existence and from August 5th through the 7th we will see Irish bands from all over the world come to the Lincoln Park Area in Waterloo. Check out the full list of the performers below and what days they will be...
Cause Of Death Of Three Family Members Killed At Maquoketa Caves Released
More details have been released about the homicides of three family members killed at the Maquoketa Caves State Park in July. Before continuing with this article, know that the description of the cause of death is from the Iowa Office of the State Medical Examiner. Descriptions may be disturbing to some readers.
Five People and Pets Rescued on the Wapsipinicon River
It was a weekend where a little bit of rain could do a whole lot of damage. Several people and their pets had to be rescued from the Wapsipinicon River after water swept all their supplies away. KCRG reports that the incident happened at around 7:45 on Sunday morning. The...
Iowa’s Favorite Hobbit Reboots a Heady ’80s Cult Classic
The '80s reboots keep coming, and the latest one is going to have a bit of Cedar Rapids, Iowa flavor behind it, as actor Elijah Wood has been announced as one of the producers of an upcoming "Max Headroom" reboot. Despite its brief stint, in 1987-88 on American television, "Max...
So, What Really Happened In The Barn At Dubuque County Fair?
Last week at the Dubuque County Fair, livestock exhibits were closed off from the public when a pig showed symptoms of being sick. Lab samples were sent off to the Veterinary Diagnostic Lab in Ames and by the end of the day, most of the barns at the fair were reopened.
