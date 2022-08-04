NEW PHOTOS, MAP: Weasel Fire burning near Eureka grows to 162 acres

Read on nbcmontana.com
Weasel Fire grows to 3,067 acres
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Weasel Fire burning on both sides of the U.S.-Canada border, 14 miles northeast of Eureka, has grown to 3,067 acres, according to overnight infrared mapping. That's an increase of 525 acres since Monday. The daily flight log notes the following: "Perimeter growth was seen along...
NEW MAP: Weasel Fire grows to 2,542 acres
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Weasel Fire burning 14 miles north of Eureka, in both the U.S. and Canada, has grown to 2,542 acres, according to overnight infrared flight data. That shows 230 acres of growth since Sunday. The daily flight log notes the following:. "Perimeter growth was seen along...
Weasel Fire mapped at 1,180 acres
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Weasel Fire burning 14 miles northeast of Eureka, near the Canadian border, is now mapped at 1,180 acres, according to an overnight infrared flight. The fire's total is 2,371 acres, with almost half of the fire in the U.S. This is an increase of 97...
Stillwater Road in Kalispell closed for improvements
MISSOULA, Mont. — Stillwater Road in Kalispell is closed from Four Mile Drive north to Wolfpack Way for installation of underground utilities and road improvements. Closures began Monday and will continue for several weeks. Timberwolf Parkway will be accessible from the north. More information can be found here.
Hearing Tuesday night on proposed Columbia Falls subdivision
MISSOULA, Mont. — A public meeting to discuss a planned subdivision in Columbia Falls has been moved to the junior high cafeteria to accomodate more people. The meeting is set for 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. The proposal would build 455 housing units on 49 acres near Highway 2 and River...
Super scooper planes aiding fight against Elmo Fire
One key to fighting the Elmo Fire super scoopers that dump close to half a million gallons of water each day.
Further detail emerges on local climbers who died in Glacier National Park
More details regarding the deaths of two mountain climbers in Glacier National Park have become available. Glacier County coroner Cpl. Jason Sullivan confirmed that Brian Kennedy of Columbia Falls and Jack Beard of Kalispell were roped together when the accident occurred. Both men were 67. Both men were also wearing...
Grandmother cycles across US for charity
MISSOULA, Mont. — A 67-year-old woman is resting up in Kalispell before getting back on the road to tackle two feats -- raising money for charity and setting the Guinness World Record for being the oldest woman to ride 4,280 miles across the country. Cynthia “Cindy” Norris started her...
Woman dies after falling through skylight onto gym floor
COLUMBIA FALLS, Montana (AP) — A 20-year-old woman has died after falling through a skylight and onto the floor of a high school gymnasium, police in Columbia Falls said. The woman and two others were on the roof of the gym at Columbia Falls High School at about 2:25 a.m. Sunday when the woman fell about 40 feet to the floor, police said. Officers administered first aid, but the woman died of her injuries, police said in a social media post. Officers did not know why the trio was on the gym roof. The name of the woman was being withheld until family members could be notified.
Kalispell man dies in ATV accident
A 41-year-old man from Kalispell died on Sunday when the ATV he was driving crashed into a pickup truck on Whitefish Stage Road.
Kalispell man dies, 2 others injured in ATV vs. truck crash
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Montana Highway Patrol is reporting a deadly crash between an all-terrain vehicle and a Toyota Tundra on Whitefish Stage Road, outside Kalispell, on Sunday afternoon. Troopers say a 41-year-old Kalispell man died at Logan Health hospital after the Polaris ATV he was driving slammed into...
