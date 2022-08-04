ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Purcellville, VA

Comments / 0

Related
loudounnow.com

Landfill Remediation at Core of Leesburg Redevelopment Plan

A proposal to redevelop a 2-acre town-owned parking lot into a complex with affordable housing for senior citizens, a performing arts center and restaurant is moving ahead, although members of the Leesburg Town Council still have lots of questions. The council on Monday night was briefed on the single project...
LEESBURG, VA
royalexaminer.com

After 20-month tenure Steven Hicks ousted as Front Royal Town Manager

Following an hour and 40 minutes behind closed doors to open a 6:30 p.m. work session Monday evening, August 8, an unknown portion of that time spent discussing the performance of both Town Manager Steven Hicks and Interim Town Attorney James Cornwell Jr., in a dramatic roll call vote the Front Royal Town Council, with Mayor Chris Holloway casting the tie-breaking vote, by a 4-3 margin terminated the contract of Town Manager Steven Hicks. Following Holloway’s vote, Hicks rose quickly from his seat at the far end of the meeting room table facing the mayor and simultaneously, Councilman Joseph McFadden stood up and stated, “I resign.”
FRONT ROYAL, VA
loudounnow.com

Leesburg Council Supports ‘Overdue’ Memorial to Those Buried at Potter’s Field

The Leesburg Town Council is advancing plans to better honor the memory of the community’s poorest residents, whose final resting place was paved over four decades ago. In 1839, the Town of Leesburg purchased a half-acre lot just east of the town boundary to serve as a free burying ground, a cemetery for the poor, convicted criminals and those not affiliated with local churches. Over the following century, some 300 bodies were interred there.
LEESBURG, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Purcellville, VA
Local
Virginia Government
Purcellville, VA
Government
loudounnow.com

Virginia AG Signs Off on New Loudoun Election Districts

The Virginia Attorney General’s Office has certified that it found no reason to object to Loudoun County’s redistricting plan, adopted by the Board of Supervisors on June 7. The “certification of no objection,” required by state law, means that the county may now implement its new local election...
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
WHSV

VDH warns of algal mats on the Shenandoah River

STRASBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia Department of Health is asking water recreators in Shenandoah County to be on alert for potentially toxic algal mats along the North Fork of the Shenandoah River in the Strasburg area. VDH sent out the alert at the end of last week for an...
royalexaminer.com

Chamber welcomes Kells Belles to Front Royal

Nike Foster Cales of the Front Royal/Warren County Chamber of Commerce, along with Town Manager Steven Hicks, Board of Supervisor Chair Cheryl Cullers, Chamber Board Vice-CHair Bryon Biggs, and friends welcomed Garcia & Gavino Bakery at 40 E. 8th Street to the Front Royal community. Their new hours are: Tuesday...
FRONT ROYAL, VA
loudounnow.com

Loudoun Court Clerk, Art Gallery Programs Earn VACo Awards

The presentation of historic records by the Clerk of the Circuit Court and the Teen Micro Art Gallery at Loudoun County Public Library have received 2022 Achievement Awards from the Virginia Association of Counties. In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the court’s Historic Records Division began offering virtual presentations of...
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phase 2
WTOP

Former Loudoun Co. golf course to become a park

There’s a new park coming to Loudoun County, Virginia. The Loudoun County Board of Supervisors has bought three parcels of land totaling 134 acres that made up the former Westpark Golf Course in Leesburg for $3.8 million. The land comes from a private owner who purchased the land several...
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
ffxnow.com

Fairfax County adopts fees for using its electric vehicle charging stations

Fairfax County’s growing supply of electric vehicle charging stations is available for the public to use, but that service will now come at a cost. Under a retail fee plan approved by the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors last Tuesday (Aug. 3), members of the public and county employees using their personal vehicles will be charged 30 cents per kilowatt hour (kWh) while electricity is being delivered.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
theriver953.com

71st HamFest returns to Berryville

The 71st Annual Berryville Hamfest is back this weekend at the Clarke County Fairgrounds. Gates open at 6 am with vendors starting at 8 am. The event regularly draws 1500 people and there will be nearly 150 vendors from the HAM radio world selling all types of tools of the trade from vintage radios to the latest models.
BERRYVILLE, VA
WTOP

Where DC-area pandemic homebuyers pushed prices up too much

The pandemic had a lot of Americans looking to get out of cities, for more space and for remote work, including in the Washington region. And some further-out exurbs and rural areas saw prices rise more quickly than ever before. The Maryland and Delaware beach communities have seen sales slow...
WORCESTER COUNTY, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arpa#Purcellville Readies#American#The Town Council#General Fund
DC News Now

Apollo Theater receives huge restoration grant

BERKELEY COUNTY, W.Va. (DC News Now) — The Apollo Civic Theatre in Martinsburg is over 100 years old. It recently received a grant for major renovations to take place to preserve the facility. The theater was first built in 1913 and it has since served as a focal point for community entertainment. “I’ve worked so […]
MARTINSBURG, WV
wfmd.com

First Day Of School In Frederick County Fast Approaching

Superintendent Dr. Cheryl Dyson says she’s getting excited about it. Frederick, Md. (KM) – Some kids may not be looking forward to it, but the first day of school is getting nearer. Students will be heading back to classes in Frederick County Public Schools on Wednesday, August 17th.
FREDERICK, MD
loudounnow.com

Dominion Sees Way Forward for Powering Data Centers: New Power Lines

Dominion Energy says it has made progress on powering new Ashburn data centers, after previously warning the utility may not be able to serve them for years to come. That will mean new substations and new power lines coming to Loudoun ahead of schedule. “Over the last few weeks, we’ve...
ASHBURN, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WHSV

Shenandoah County prepares for Route 11 Yard crawl

SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Route 11 Yard Crawl is over 43 miles of yard sales and business sales along the Old Valley Pike, U.S. Route 11. There is no official starting point for the crawl, however, the official crawl is from New Market (I-81 Exit 264) to Stephens City (I-81 Exit 307). You may start at any point.
US News and World Report

At New Virginia Laundromat, Honesty Is the Best Policy

WINCHESTER, Va. (AP) — Kim Craig wanted to create a revitalized space for people to do their laundry. So, she opened Let’s Get Fresh Laundromat, which operates on the “honor system.”. Craig said the building was once a laundromat “many, many years ago.” After buying the property,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy