Landfill Remediation at Core of Leesburg Redevelopment Plan
A proposal to redevelop a 2-acre town-owned parking lot into a complex with affordable housing for senior citizens, a performing arts center and restaurant is moving ahead, although members of the Leesburg Town Council still have lots of questions. The council on Monday night was briefed on the single project...
Loudoun County Gov’t Closes on Westpark Purchase, Plans Passive Park
The Loudoun County Board of Supervisors has closed on the purchase of 134 acres at the former Westpark Golf Course in Leesburg for $3.8 million. The county plans a passive park. Chuck Kuhn, founder of JK Moving bought the land to forestall development, and has since placed the land under...
After 20-month tenure Steven Hicks ousted as Front Royal Town Manager
Following an hour and 40 minutes behind closed doors to open a 6:30 p.m. work session Monday evening, August 8, an unknown portion of that time spent discussing the performance of both Town Manager Steven Hicks and Interim Town Attorney James Cornwell Jr., in a dramatic roll call vote the Front Royal Town Council, with Mayor Chris Holloway casting the tie-breaking vote, by a 4-3 margin terminated the contract of Town Manager Steven Hicks. Following Holloway’s vote, Hicks rose quickly from his seat at the far end of the meeting room table facing the mayor and simultaneously, Councilman Joseph McFadden stood up and stated, “I resign.”
Leesburg Council Supports ‘Overdue’ Memorial to Those Buried at Potter’s Field
The Leesburg Town Council is advancing plans to better honor the memory of the community’s poorest residents, whose final resting place was paved over four decades ago. In 1839, the Town of Leesburg purchased a half-acre lot just east of the town boundary to serve as a free burying ground, a cemetery for the poor, convicted criminals and those not affiliated with local churches. Over the following century, some 300 bodies were interred there.
Virginia AG Signs Off on New Loudoun Election Districts
The Virginia Attorney General’s Office has certified that it found no reason to object to Loudoun County’s redistricting plan, adopted by the Board of Supervisors on June 7. The “certification of no objection,” required by state law, means that the county may now implement its new local election...
VDH warns of algal mats on the Shenandoah River
STRASBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia Department of Health is asking water recreators in Shenandoah County to be on alert for potentially toxic algal mats along the North Fork of the Shenandoah River in the Strasburg area. VDH sent out the alert at the end of last week for an...
Chamber welcomes Kells Belles to Front Royal
Nike Foster Cales of the Front Royal/Warren County Chamber of Commerce, along with Town Manager Steven Hicks, Board of Supervisor Chair Cheryl Cullers, Chamber Board Vice-CHair Bryon Biggs, and friends welcomed Garcia & Gavino Bakery at 40 E. 8th Street to the Front Royal community. Their new hours are: Tuesday...
Loudoun Court Clerk, Art Gallery Programs Earn VACo Awards
The presentation of historic records by the Clerk of the Circuit Court and the Teen Micro Art Gallery at Loudoun County Public Library have received 2022 Achievement Awards from the Virginia Association of Counties. In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the court’s Historic Records Division began offering virtual presentations of...
Former Loudoun Co. golf course to become a park
There’s a new park coming to Loudoun County, Virginia. The Loudoun County Board of Supervisors has bought three parcels of land totaling 134 acres that made up the former Westpark Golf Course in Leesburg for $3.8 million. The land comes from a private owner who purchased the land several...
Fairfax County adopts fees for using its electric vehicle charging stations
Fairfax County’s growing supply of electric vehicle charging stations is available for the public to use, but that service will now come at a cost. Under a retail fee plan approved by the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors last Tuesday (Aug. 3), members of the public and county employees using their personal vehicles will be charged 30 cents per kilowatt hour (kWh) while electricity is being delivered.
71st HamFest returns to Berryville
The 71st Annual Berryville Hamfest is back this weekend at the Clarke County Fairgrounds. Gates open at 6 am with vendors starting at 8 am. The event regularly draws 1500 people and there will be nearly 150 vendors from the HAM radio world selling all types of tools of the trade from vintage radios to the latest models.
Where DC-area pandemic homebuyers pushed prices up too much
The pandemic had a lot of Americans looking to get out of cities, for more space and for remote work, including in the Washington region. And some further-out exurbs and rural areas saw prices rise more quickly than ever before. The Maryland and Delaware beach communities have seen sales slow...
Apollo Theater receives huge restoration grant
BERKELEY COUNTY, W.Va. (DC News Now) — The Apollo Civic Theatre in Martinsburg is over 100 years old. It recently received a grant for major renovations to take place to preserve the facility. The theater was first built in 1913 and it has since served as a focal point for community entertainment. “I’ve worked so […]
For sale: The cheapest condo in Northern Virginia
How many Arlington consos for sale under $500,000, under $400,000, under $300,000? BTW, so called Missing Middle housing is supposedly for households with incomes of $108,000 / year or $9,000 / month.
First Day Of School In Frederick County Fast Approaching
Superintendent Dr. Cheryl Dyson says she’s getting excited about it. Frederick, Md. (KM) – Some kids may not be looking forward to it, but the first day of school is getting nearer. Students will be heading back to classes in Frederick County Public Schools on Wednesday, August 17th.
Dominion Sees Way Forward for Powering Data Centers: New Power Lines
Dominion Energy says it has made progress on powering new Ashburn data centers, after previously warning the utility may not be able to serve them for years to come. That will mean new substations and new power lines coming to Loudoun ahead of schedule. “Over the last few weeks, we’ve...
Ballot discrepancy forces Frederick County to decertify Primary Election results
Frederick County is decertifying its 2022 Primary Election results. The move comes as officials were already preparing a recount of the County Council's District 3 results.
Loudoun Co. School Board considers new discipline consequences for students
Loudoun County, Virginia’s school board will soon vote on a new student discipline policy that would give the school system more latitude to keep students accused of serious offenses out of the general population, rather than being moved to a different school. On Tuesday, the school board will consider...
Shenandoah County prepares for Route 11 Yard crawl
SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Route 11 Yard Crawl is over 43 miles of yard sales and business sales along the Old Valley Pike, U.S. Route 11. There is no official starting point for the crawl, however, the official crawl is from New Market (I-81 Exit 264) to Stephens City (I-81 Exit 307). You may start at any point.
At New Virginia Laundromat, Honesty Is the Best Policy
WINCHESTER, Va. (AP) — Kim Craig wanted to create a revitalized space for people to do their laundry. So, she opened Let’s Get Fresh Laundromat, which operates on the “honor system.”. Craig said the building was once a laundromat “many, many years ago.” After buying the property,...
