New Renderings Released for ODA’s 126 East 57th Street Tower in Midtown East, Manhattan

Renovation work is progressing steadily on 450 Washington, a 12-story residential building at 450 Washington Street on the Hudson River waterfront in Tribeca. Designed by Roger Ferris + Partners and developed by Related Companies, the project involves the replacement of the structure’s windows, extensive interior refurbishments, and conversion of the former rental units into 176 condominiums. Corcoran Sunshine Marketing Group is handling sales and marketing for units ranging from studios to four-bedroom homes, with pricing ranging from around $1 million to $10 million. Hollander Design is the landscape architect for the property, which occupies a full block parcel bound by Watts Street to the north, Desbrosses Street to the south, Washington Street to the east, and West Street to the west.

MANHATTAN, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO