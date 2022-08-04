(Cedar Rapids, IA) -- Cedar Rapids Police say one driver reportedly shot at another in an apparent road rage case. Police say it happened late yesterday (Monday) afternoon near the corner of Underwood Avenue and Burdette Drive SW. There were no injuries, but there was some property damage. Police are now asking for security footage to identify the suspect. Investigators can be reached at 319-286-5491.

CEDAR RAPIDS, IA ・ 7 HOURS AGO