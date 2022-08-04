Texas leaders love to tout the state’s business acumen, but its healthcare ranking is nothing to write home about. CNBC released its annual rank of top business states earlier this month, scoring Texas high as usual. The Lone Star State ranked fifth behind North Carolina, Washington, Virginia, and Colorado. Texas scored second in the country for workforce, which makes sense given its ability to attract talent from across the country and grow rapidly over the last several years. It also scored well in innovation and technology and the overall economy.

TEXAS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO