Denver weather: Ozone action day, high near 96

Denver residents can expect a sunny day with a high near 96. There is a 20% chance of precipitation and a south southeast wind at 7-14 mph, becoming east southeast in the afternoon.

Denver, as well as much of the Front Range, remains under an ozone action day until 4 p.m. The alert began Wednesday afternoon.

Here's the forecast from the National Weather Service:

Today: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. Sunny, with a high near 96. South southwest wind 7-14 mph becoming east southeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 98. Southwest wind 6-14 mph becoming north northeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Saturday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 90. West northwest wind 8-14 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday: A 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 84.

Monday: A slight chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 82.