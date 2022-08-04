Read on en.ethereumworldnews.com
Related
Bitcoin’s $18k Level Probably Constitutes a Bottom and Will be Retested, says Bitmex’s Hayes
Arthur Hayes has forecasted that Bitcoin’s most recent low, around $18k, could constitute a bottom. According to his analysis, a classic bottom is usually tested before a bull market begins, and $18k is no different. He sees the rally from $18k levels to $24k as a potential ‘short covering.’...
Bitcoin May See Another 5 – 6 Months of Downward or Sideways Price Movement – Grayscale Report.
The team at Grayscale has forecasted that Bitcoin could see another five to six months of downward or sideways price movement. The Grayscale team cites the traditional 4-year Bitcoin and crypto cycle as their basis for the conclusion. The team also highlighted an increase in the number of wallets holding...
Bitcoin and Ethereum”Incredibly Oversold” States Bloomberg Analyst: Forbes
Bloomberg Intelligence senior commodity strategist Mike McGlone stated that Bitcoin trades at a substantial discount. McGlone highlights several observations when making his case, such as technical analysis focusing on key indicators such as the 100-week moving average. McGlone stressed the Federal Reserve’s critical role in the price of equities and...
$500,000 Bitcoin Still Possible By 2027 – Mike Novogratz
Bitcoin proponent Mike Novogratz reaffirmed his infamous “$500K in 5 years” prediction during the Bloomberg Crypto Summit. Novogratz made similar remarks back in March a few weeks before the markets tanked. Since his March comments, Bitcoin has fallen below $20,000 and bounced back above the same level. The...
RELATED PEOPLE
Bitcoin’s ‘Kimchi Premium’ Under Scrutiny by S. Korean Authorities in Connection With Illegal Remittances
South Korean authorities have launched a probe into the Bitcoin ‘Kimchi Premium.’. The investigations cite that the Kimchi Premium was used to make profits that were transferred abroad through illegal remittances. Authorities in South Korea have launched investigations into the famous Bitcoin ‘Kimchi’ premium. According to local...
Ethereum Surpasses Bitcoin in Futures Trading Volume
Ethereum’s futures trading volume has exceeded bitcoin’s. Currently, the ETH volume is at $11 billion and the BTC volume is at $10 billion. Ethereum may be due for many more milestones as the Proof-of-Stake transition edges closer. Ethereum’s futures trading volume has crossed that of bitcoin’s for the...
Vitalik Buterin: Ethereum Classic Will Definitely Welcome PoW Fans, it is a Totally Fine Chain
Ethereum’s Vitalik Buterin has suggested that the Ethereum Classic community will definitely welcome proof-of-work fans after the Merge. He points out that Ethereum Classic is ‘totally fine chain.’. ETC’s price has benefited from the speculation that the Ethereum Classic network will absorb some of Ethereum’s ecosystem in terms...
Wallet Connected To Celsius CEO Alex Mashinsky Cashed Out CEL During Token’s Recent Surge
Blockchain data from crypto intelligence firm Nansen and Arkham Intelligence identified a couple of transactions completed on a wallet identified as Mashinsky’s. The wallet sold 17,475 CEL and swapped them for 28,242 Ether, according to Etherscan. Mashinsky is reportedly one of the largest Celsius Token holders after the Celsius...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Ethereum Classic’s Hashrate, Transactions up 24% and 62% in One Month as Ethereum’s Merge Draws Nearer
Ethereum Classic’s metrics have seen a significant increment this month due to Ethereum’s merge being scheduled for mid-September. Ethereum Classic hashrate has increased by 23.90% since the beginning of July. Its daily transactions have also increased by 62.90%. Ethereum Classic’s price has also increased by over 200% in...
Elon Musk’s $1 Billion Bitcoin Sale From Tesla’s Bag Is A Drop In The Ocean – Binance Chief CZ
75% of the Bitcoin owned by Tesla was sold off according to the company’s Q2 2022 earnings report. Elon Musk’s automobile maker supposedly chose to bolster cash reserves with the sale. The move strengthened Tesla’s balance sheet with almost $1 billion at current market prices. Billionaire Musk...
Total Stablecoin Supply Down By $35 Billion – Arcane Research
Stablecoin supply dropped by the end of the second quarter of 2022. Arcane Research data showed that the total supply was about $151 billion by Q2 of this year. The figure revealed an 18.8% drop over the last quarter, worth around $35 billion. It’s so far the largest supply drop...
Bitcoin And Ethereum Pump Above 10% Despite Negative U.S. GDP Report
Leading cryptocurrency Bitcoin traded higher than $23K on Thursday. The top coin enjoyed a slight rally following Wednesday’s FOMC meeting. America’s Q2 GDP report was also released with the figure at -0.9%. The number signaled a recession per technical definition although authorities opined differently. Crypto coin prices flashed...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Celsius Network Introduces A New Recovery Plan In Its Debut Bankruptcy Hearing
Celsius’s debut bankruptcy hearing introduces alternatives for users to retrieve their funds back. The firm plans to make use of Bitcoin mining operations and third-party asset sales to accumulate funds and pay back its debt. After halting its withdrawals and filing for chapter 11 bankruptcy, Celsius Network has finally...
Santander Brasil Will Soon Offer Crypto Trading Services
CEO of Santander Brasil Mario Leao said that the bank would offer crypto trading in the country. He believes that the market is here to stay, and more news should arrive in the months to come. Many banks have begun to offer crypto trading services, which could spur adoption. The...
Gemini Crypto Exchange Reportedly Lays Off An Additional 7% of Its Staff
Gemini exchange has allegedly laid off 7% of its staff, with potentially more on the way. The crypto exchange is laying off staff due to ‘extreme cost-cutting.’. This marks the second round of lay-offs after Gemini reduced its workforce by 10% in early June. The Gemini crypto exchange founded...
Bitcoin Could Gain Another 18% After Breaking $24k – BTC Analyst.
Bitcoin has broken above the 50-day moving average with its push above $24k. BTC could rally another 18% before reaching the next level of significant resistance, around $28k. Capitulation by Bitcoin investors and miners could also be slowing down. Bitcoin has had an eventful first few days of the week,...
Crypto Exchange Zipmex Halts Withdrawals, SBF’s June 29 Third-Tier Platform Prediction Resurfaces
Asian-based crypto exchange Zipmex has paused withdrawal effective immediately. Financial difficulties and volatile market conditions were cited as the primary reasons behind the decisions. The company could be insolvent although company officials have not yet confirmed this and CEO Marcus Lim denied the possibility. FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried previously told...
Tether Denies Chinese Commerical Paper Holdings, Plans To Eliminate Short-term Debts By Q4 2022
USDT stablecoin issuer Tether cleared the air on its short-term debts, again. The digital asset company debunked rumors that claimed Tether holds a massive amount of Chinese commercial paper. The statement released today also addressed the threat of such misinformation to the broader crypto industry. CTO Paolo Ardoino stated that...
Crypto Platform Zipmex Says Its Considering A Possible Offer With “Interested Parties.”
Singapore-based Zipmex is considering a possible buyout offer. Zipmex had earlier halted its withdrawals citing extreme market conditions. Singapore-based cryptocurrency exchange Zipmex has tweeted a new announcement stating that it’s currently in talks with “interested parties” considering a possible investment/buyout. The exchange has joined the growing bandwagon...
Harmony Proposes Hard Fork, Minting of Billions of ONE to Make Hack Victims Whole
The Harmony Protocol team has proposed a reimbursement plan that involves hard-forking the chain. The plan involves two options: minting 4.97 billion ONE for full reimbursement or 2.48 billion ONE for 50% reimbursement. The minted ONE will then be distributed within three years. The team at Harmony protocol has proposed...
EWN
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
235K+
Views
ABOUT
Ethereum World News, a U.S.- and U.K.-centric organization founded in June of 2017, is a media outlet predicated on providing pertinent, up-to-date, and impactful news stories in the Bitcoin, cryptocurrency, and blockchain industry.https://en.ethereumworldnews.com/
Comments / 0