Bitcoin and Ethereum”Incredibly Oversold” States Bloomberg Analyst: Forbes

Bloomberg Intelligence senior commodity strategist Mike McGlone stated that Bitcoin trades at a substantial discount. McGlone highlights several observations when making his case, such as technical analysis focusing on key indicators such as the 100-week moving average. McGlone stressed the Federal Reserve’s critical role in the price of equities and...
BUSINESS
$500,000 Bitcoin Still Possible By 2027 – Mike Novogratz

Bitcoin proponent Mike Novogratz reaffirmed his infamous “$500K in 5 years” prediction during the Bloomberg Crypto Summit. Novogratz made similar remarks back in March a few weeks before the markets tanked. Since his March comments, Bitcoin has fallen below $20,000 and bounced back above the same level. The...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Ethereum Surpasses Bitcoin in Futures Trading Volume

Ethereum’s futures trading volume has exceeded bitcoin’s. Currently, the ETH volume is at $11 billion and the BTC volume is at $10 billion. Ethereum may be due for many more milestones as the Proof-of-Stake transition edges closer. Ethereum’s futures trading volume has crossed that of bitcoin’s for the...
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
Total Stablecoin Supply Down By $35 Billion – Arcane Research

Stablecoin supply dropped by the end of the second quarter of 2022. Arcane Research data showed that the total supply was about $151 billion by Q2 of this year. The figure revealed an 18.8% drop over the last quarter, worth around $35 billion. It’s so far the largest supply drop...
MARKETS
Bitcoin And Ethereum Pump Above 10% Despite Negative U.S. GDP Report

Leading cryptocurrency Bitcoin traded higher than $23K on Thursday. The top coin enjoyed a slight rally following Wednesday’s FOMC meeting. America’s Q2 GDP report was also released with the figure at -0.9%. The number signaled a recession per technical definition although authorities opined differently. Crypto coin prices flashed...
MARKETS
Celsius Network Introduces A New Recovery Plan In Its Debut Bankruptcy Hearing

Celsius’s debut bankruptcy hearing introduces alternatives for users to retrieve their funds back. The firm plans to make use of Bitcoin mining operations and third-party asset sales to accumulate funds and pay back its debt. After halting its withdrawals and filing for chapter 11 bankruptcy, Celsius Network has finally...
BUSINESS
Santander Brasil Will Soon Offer Crypto Trading Services

CEO of Santander Brasil Mario Leao said that the bank would offer crypto trading in the country. He believes that the market is here to stay, and more news should arrive in the months to come. Many banks have begun to offer crypto trading services, which could spur adoption. The...
MARKETS
Bitcoin Could Gain Another 18% After Breaking $24k – BTC Analyst.

Bitcoin has broken above the 50-day moving average with its push above $24k. BTC could rally another 18% before reaching the next level of significant resistance, around $28k. Capitulation by Bitcoin investors and miners could also be slowing down. Bitcoin has had an eventful first few days of the week,...
BUSINESS
Crypto Exchange Zipmex Halts Withdrawals, SBF’s June 29 Third-Tier Platform Prediction Resurfaces

Asian-based crypto exchange Zipmex has paused withdrawal effective immediately. Financial difficulties and volatile market conditions were cited as the primary reasons behind the decisions. The company could be insolvent although company officials have not yet confirmed this and CEO Marcus Lim denied the possibility. FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried previously told...
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
Crypto Platform Zipmex Says Its Considering A Possible Offer With “Interested Parties.”

Singapore-based Zipmex is considering a possible buyout offer. Zipmex had earlier halted its withdrawals citing extreme market conditions. Singapore-based cryptocurrency exchange Zipmex has tweeted a new announcement stating that it’s currently in talks with “interested parties” considering a possible investment/buyout. The exchange has joined the growing bandwagon...
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
Ethereum World News, a U.S.- and U.K.-centric organization founded in June of 2017, is a media outlet predicated on providing pertinent, up-to-date, and impactful news stories in the Bitcoin, cryptocurrency, and blockchain industry.

