Read on en.ethereumworldnews.com
Related
NY Attorney General Letitia James Asks Anchor and Celsius Victims To Speak Out
New York Attorney General Letitia James asked New Yorkers who invested Anchor and Celsius to contact her office. Those who have been deceived or locked out of their accounts are asked to get in touch. She has also asked industry insiders to file a whistleblower complaint if they have witnessed...
Crypto Regulation Bill May Face Senate Vote Only Next Year: Senator Lummis
Senator Lummis made the remarks at the Bloomberg Crypto Summit. The crypto bill will have to be reviewed by multiple Senate committees. In any case, the U.S. is rapidly accelerating its crypto regulation efforts. Wyoming Senator Cynthia Lummis, speaking at the Bloomberg Crypto Summit held on July 19, said that...
EWN
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
235K+
Views
ABOUT
Ethereum World News, a U.S.- and U.K.-centric organization founded in June of 2017, is a media outlet predicated on providing pertinent, up-to-date, and impactful news stories in the Bitcoin, cryptocurrency, and blockchain industry.https://en.ethereumworldnews.com/
Comments / 0