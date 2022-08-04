San Clemente abortion resolution toothless, experts say

Read on spectrumnews1.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Lake Elsinore, CA real estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorLake Elsinore, CA
Somerhalder Helps Clean Huntington Beach with the Shiseido Blue ProjectSusan HornikHuntington Beach, CA
Lake Elsinore, California real estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorLake Elsinore, CA
Macy's Welcomes Toys"R"Us to South Coast Plaza, Costa Mesa in New Brand PartnershipDon SimkovichCosta Mesa, CA
Related
spectrumnews1.com
LA city controller says cost of living is in crisis
Even before the pandemic, a surprising percentage of Los Angeles residents lived in poverty, according to the new “LA’s Cost of Living Crisis" report from LA Controller Ron Galperin. “Now, as high inflation impacts families and economic uncertainty lingers, the reality of soaring food, gas and housing prices...
spectrumnews1.com
Funding for Sixth Street Bridge graffiti repair, maintenance will have to wait
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Over $700,000 in funding from the city of Los Angeles to remove graffiti and provide other maintenance on the Sixth Street Bridge will have to wait after the City Council referred the matter to the Budget and Finance Committee Friday. The bridge, connecting Boyle Heights...
spectrumnews1.com
Evening Briefing: Nurse accused in deadly Windsor Hills crash arrested; parts of SR-170 and I-405 get sound walls; Hollyhock House to reopen to public
Good evening, SoCal. We're wrapping up the day for you with the most important stories you need to know and your weather outlook. Drier air moves into SoCal for the weekend, which will help heat temperatures, especially inland. The chance for mountain and desert storms will also decrease with the...
spectrumnews1.com
Home, vehicles destroyed by Woodcrest wildfire
WOODCREST, Calif. (CNS) — At least one family was without a home Sunday after it was burned by a fire that started in a grove of palm trees in the unincorporated community of Woodcrest and led to area residences being evacuated for about seven hours. The roughly three-acre fire...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
spectrumnews1.com
Hangar fire shuts down Corona Municipal Airport
CORONA, Calif. (CNS) — The Corona Municipal Airport was shut down Sunday after a fire broke out at a hangar. The fire was reported at about 1:30 p.m. at 1900 Aviation Dr. Sgt. Jody Perkins of the Corona Police Department said the fire was contained, but the airport remained shut down while an investigation was underway.
spectrumnews1.com
Anne Heche in hospital, 'stable' after fiery car crash
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Actor Anne Heche was in the hospital Saturday following an accident in which her car smashed into a house and flames erupted, a spokeswoman said. “Anne is currently in stable condition. Her family and friends ask for your thoughts and prayers and to respect her privacy during this difficult time,” Heather Duffy Boylston, Heche's friend and podcast partner, said in a statement.
Comments / 0