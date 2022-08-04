ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pocatello, ID

An open letter from Dr. Fahim Rahim to Councilman Roger Bray

By By Dr. Fahim Rahim
Idaho State Journal
Idaho State Journal
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yxwoi_0h4Yo5gr00

So how should a father, a Muslim American immigrant, a person of color respond to his city councilman with clearly racist views.

A father who has raised three kids in the beautiful state of Idaho and focused all his energy over the last 19 years of living in Pocatello towards building bridges and inculcating a sense of kindness, inclusion and love of diversity in his kids shall respond. And as these kids leave their nest in Idaho, the only message he gave them was there is “beauty in diversity and all people with all their differences make this world a better place.”

To the contrary when his hometown’s councilman during two city council meetings repeatedly shares following sentiments;

- *Pocatello does not need more police force because we are mostly white folks living here.

And

- *Pocatello saw more crime when we had Arab Muslims students in this community and now that we don’t have them the crime is low”.

And

- *More diversity leads to more crimes.

And when he is asked to apologize for his comments he wrote a lengthy narrative doubling down on his previous beliefs with no apology to the community, because his words impact the reputation of our entire community and our law enforcement.

Last few weeks were truly disturbing and I wanted to get out of the shock of what I heard and formulate a more thoughtful educated response.

So here is my response;

Dear Councilmen Bray,

“Arrogance is ignorance plus conviction.”

Please take a look at the my family photos that is a result of 19 years of hard work in this community and look at the “diversity and the beauty of diversity” that Pocatello is home to and then please answer the following questions.

1. Do these faces remind you that their existence in Pocatello deserves more police force or lack of them deserves less police force ?

2. Do you still feel that a Muslim American doctor who was invited to Pocatello Temple ground breaking showed up in the presence of police guards or his presence warranted extra security at the event ?

3. Do you think a Muslim American doctor who worked with his 98 yrs old LDS patient for 3 years to help fulfill her last wishes to live long enough to attend services at Pocatello Temple, deserves to be added to your statistics when you decide about policing budgets ?

4. Do you think lack of diversity in your community is something you should be proud of ?

5. Do you believe that not only BIPOC but all Idahoan deserve an apology from you because you clearly don’t represent any of them. You may identify yourself as a Democratic Party candidate but I assure you that these beliefs don’t belong to either democrats or republicans. These beliefs solely represent your individual self and you are fully responsible for causing hurtful sentiments across this community that many of us are feeling today.

Sir, if you are having a hard time finding answers to my questions, I extend an open invitation to you to come join myself and other members of your “Diverse” community and meet us at Pocatello mosque or join me and my family at my home and break bread with me. So we can show you that diversity enriches and fosters a peaceful community and that our existence in town, that you claim to be a representative of, should not translate into your policing budget decisions.

Councilman Bray, I graciously pray for your soul that may God forgive you and show you the light of compassion, kindness and your heart be open to the love for diversity and inclusion towards your fellow human beings.

Sir, you may have made peace with your racist comments but the rest of us have not. Our community definitely deserves better.

Comments / 7

Trina Thomson
5d ago

we are all gods children and we should be treating eachother as such. I am discussed at the council men Bray's ugly words and I agree with what the Dr. says.i pray for councilmen Bray to open his eyes and see the beauty in all people regardless of race,color,religion.

Reply
5
Related
Idaho State Journal

Pocatello City Council

Last night I watched the Pocatello City Council meeting on tv. I have never been so embarrassed for some of our so called leaders. Ortega and Stevens acted like little kids as they constantly interrupted other members and then the top off was calling Police Chief Roger Schei a racist. Those words hurt many to include all police officers, retired police officers and family members. I worked at The Pocatello Police Department from 1985 to 2012 and have known Roger Schei since the early 1990's. He doesn't have a racist bone in his body. I suspect he could get a job elsewhere and could make more money. Imagine what the younger officers are thinking. "SHOULD I STAY OR GET A BETTER PAYING ---MORE RESPECTED JOB SOMEWHERE ELSE".
POCATELLO, ID
eastidahonews.com

Why you didn’t see the Junior Posse at the War Bonnet rodeo this year

IDAHO FALLS – Those who attended the War Bonnet Rodeo in Idaho Falls may have noticed something was missing from this year’s event. The Bonneville County Junior Posse has been an integral part of the rodeo’s kickoff event and performance line-up since 2017, but earlier this year the city of Idaho Falls opted to discontinue the program.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Phillips, William "Bill"

Phillips William "Bill" Phillips William "Bill" Phillips was born August 30, 1927 in Pocatello, Idaho to Sena Mae and Morgan Phillips. He was one of eight children. He spent his childhood in Inkom, Idaho. Bill attended schools in Pocatello. After school Bill served his country in the United States Navy. Bill married Carol Jean Christensen on September 25, 1952 and this union was blessed with three beautiful children. Bill held many jobs while living in Pocatello. He was a truck driver hauling milk; worked for Cowboy Oil and Associated Foods. For the last 5o years he owned and operated Pocatello Tire. Bill was a horse racer and trainer; chariot and cutter racer. He served as President of the Pocatello Chariot and Cutter Association. When Bill wasn't training or racing horses you could find him at the bowling alley. He spent time as President of the Men's Bowling Association and is a member of the Pocatello Bowling Hall of Fame. Bill is survived by his wife of 69 years, Carol Phillips of Pocatello, Idaho; daughter Bonita Phillips (Cynda Gettman) of Blackfoot, Idaho ; sister Dorothy ( John) Green of Blackfoot, Idaho; and good family friend Launa Lynch of Nampa, Idaho; granddaughter and great grandkids; numerous nieces and nephews. Bill was preceded in death by his parents; brothers Sterling, Pete, Ray and Ridge; sisters Myrtle and Wilma; son Sheldon Bart Phillips and daughter BarJean Phillips. The family would like to thank Enhabit/Encompass Home Health and Hospice for their help. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, August 12, 2022 at Wilks Funeral Home. Interment will follow the service at the Restlawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.wilksfuneralhome.com.
POCATELLO, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Idaho Society
City
Pocatello, ID
State
Idaho State
Pocatello, ID
Government
Pocatello, ID
Society
Local
Idaho Government
Idaho State Journal

Sho-Ban Festival returns this week

FORT HALL — The Shoshone-Bannock Indian Festival will return this week. The festival has been held since 1964, but due to the pandemic, the Tribes haven’t held it in two years. It will take place Thursday through Sunday. “We’re excited to celebrate and invite the public to join us in this cultural celebration,” said Randy’L Teton, Fort Hall public information officer. ...
FORT HALL, ID
Idaho State Journal

Navo, Wren Eugene

Navo Wren Eugene Navo Died at his home peacefully on August 4, 2022. He was 66 years old. Wren was born on December 8, 1955 to Richard Navo and Frances Sandy. He attended school in Blackfoot. He was employed at Pillsbury and later at the Fort Hall Casino. He was married to Valinda Gould in 1985 then divorced in 1995. From this union they had three children, Ivy, Randy, Reginald and three step children Desiree, Rachel, and Amanda. As a single father, he made the best of each situation and tried to make a positive impact in his kids lives. Wren loved being active outdoors. In his younger years he was known as being a fast runner and a great basketball player. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and on summer nights, he could often be found stargazing at the night sky. He is preceded in death by his parents: Frances and Richard, his sisters Gloria, Elizabeth, Corey, and Myrna; his brothers, Timothy and Larry; his nephews, Tony, Jackie, Ozzie, Ellery, and Quinn; nieces, Jessica, and Sonja; sister-in-law, Nadine; and grandparents, Issac Sandy, Mary Fisher Sandy, Charles Navo, and Zuni Bear Navo. He is survived by his children:Ivy Savey (Shawn) of Pocatello, Randy Navo, and Reginald Navo. Step-children: Desiree Afraid of Bear (Curtis) of Blackfoot, Rachel Gould of Pocatello, and Amanda Honena of Blackfoot. And his brothers Dexter Navo (Karen) of Blackfoot, Richard Navo of Blackfoot and numerous family members and friends. The viewing was held at the Navo residence. He was laid to rest in the Gibson Cemetery on Sunday, August 7, 2022.
BLACKFOOT, ID
Idaho State Journal

Gov. Little appoints Eva Nye to fill her late husband's Senate seat

Eva Nye has been appointed to fill Idaho’s Legislative District 29 Senate seat vacated by her late husband, Sen. Mark Nye, Gov. Brad Little announced in a Friday press release. A Pocatello resident, Eva Nye is a former Pocatello City Council member who served for 14 years. She is a registered Democrat whose public service includes stepping in as a substitute legislator for District 29 Reps. Elaine Smith and Chris Abernathy. Eva Nye is also involved with the Idaho State Civic Symphony, JRM Foundation and...
IDAHO STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Fahim Rahim
KIFI Local News 8

Ammon’s first balloon rally cleared for takeoff

Perhaps an unusual sight in the early hours of a Sunday morning, McCowin Park was filled with excited spectators, for many it was a chance to see a hot air balloon take off for the first time. Balloons were cleared for takeoff around 7 am Sunday morning. The post Ammon’s first balloon rally cleared for takeoff appeared first on Local News 8.
AMMON, ID
Idaho State Journal

Four COVID deaths, 265 new cases reported in Southeast Idaho during past week

Southeastern Idaho Public Health announced four local people died from COVID-19 and there were 265 new confirmed and probable cases in the region for the week of August 2-8. Two deaths were in Bannock County, one death was in Bingham County and the other death was in Caribou County, SIPH reported. This brings the total to 537 deaths due to COVID-19 in Southeast Idaho. ...
IDAHO STATE
eastidahonews.com

A different kind of creditor?

Dave Says is brought to you by Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center, the leading neonatal and pediatric provider in the region. EIRMC offers the most comprehensive and advanced pediatric care, as well as access to pediatric subspecialties for children from birth to 18 years old. It is the only hospital in Idaho Falls with inpatient pediatric care.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

A Pocatello Municipal Band thank you

The Summer 2022 season of Concert in the Park by the Pocatello Municipal Band just ended on Sunday, July 31st. On behalf of the bandmembers, I would like to extend a Thank You to all who played a role in our enjoyable concert season: First, to our wonderful audiences who braved the evening sun and heat to listen to us—we would have no purpose without audiences; second, to Mrs. Kerrie Tolman for all her time and effort as the PMB’s primary conductor and to Dr. Pat Brooks and Dr. Tom Kloss, who conducted two concerts each; third, to the bandmembers who performed and worked behind the scenes to make the season possible; fourth, to our guest soloists Mr. Casey Emerson, Dr. Tom Kloss, Dr. Eddie Ludema, Ms. Claire Smedley Dye, and conductors Dr. Patrick Young and Dr. Nell Flanders; fifth, to the City of Pocatello’s Department of Parks and Recreation and our corporate sponsors, whose support means all the difference between scheduling a season are not—the JR Simplot Company, Idaho Central Credit Union, Yellowstone Dental Associates, Lookout Credit Union, West Family Medicine, and Citizens Community Bank. Thank you also to Jim & Greg Johnston for the American flags, Jungle Retreat Ice Cream for the guest conductor gift cards, Idaho State University for use of the band room for our rehearsals, and Pocatello School District 25 for use of its band library. And last but not least, thank you to Ms. Courtney Johnson and the Idaho State Journal for keeping the public informed about the concert schedule with articles and community calendar reminders.
POCATELLO, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Open Invitation#Crime#Racial Injustice#Racism#Racial Issues#Muslim#American#Arab Muslims
Idaho State Journal

ISU student wins NASA Idaho Space Grant Consortium Internship to research extremophiles in deep ocean

POCATELLO — A summer research project by an Idaho State University student may give us some insight into what life might look like across the cosmos. Recently, Rhys Ellis, a senior honors microbiology student from Boise, Idaho, was awarded a NASA Idaho Space Grant Consortium Summer Internship. Over the summer months, Ellis is analyzing samples of deep-sea sediments and uncovering what types of earth’s hardiest organisms — known as extremophiles — call these sediments home.
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

East Idaho man reportedly admitted to punching pregnant woman

An Idaho Falls man has been arrested after he reportedly admitted to punching a woman who is six months pregnant. According to the probable cause affidavit, Isaac Bale, 19, told an Idaho Falls Police Department officer that he punched the victim in the face, giving her a black eye. Police responded to a report of the incident around 6 p.m. Sunday. The caller said he saw a man, later identified...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Post Register

Looking back: This week in eastern Idaho history

Dairy industry representatives from the East Coast and Midwest passed through Idaho Falls this week in 1922, surveying the area for possibilities and getting some sightseeing done on the side. “The unanimous opinion of the visitors as expressed by them was that Idaho is an ideal state,” the Salt Lake Tribune reported. “According to them, the high freight rates are detrimental to profit in shipping raw materials out of this state, but the finished products, such as butter, cheese and hogs could be marketed at considerable gain. It also came to light during the meeting that eastern dairymen are paying as high as $30 a ton for hay on the Atlantic seaboard and are realizing a profit at that high price, which tended to prove that the grower could easily realize a fortune by feeding his own dairy herds. After a meeting in Idaho Falls, the group boarded the Oregon Short Line Railroad’s Yellowstone Special for a visit in Ashton.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
Idaho State Journal

Demolition derby set for Saturday at Bannock County Fair

A demolition derby is set for Saturday at the Bannock County Fair in Downey. The event is being hosted by 208 Demolition Derby, which hosts derby events throughout Idaho. It will be in the main arena at the Downey fairgrounds starting at 5 p.m., with gates opening at 3:30 p.m. Entry is $15 for adults and $10 for kids. Eddy Card and his wife, Cassie, started the Blackfoot-based 208 Demolition...
BANNOCK COUNTY, ID
Idaho State Journal

Historic Downtown Pocatello weekly update

Welcome Elements For Happiness, now open at 150 S. Main St., Suite C, inside the Kress Building. This cute new shop features an eclectic collection of ceramics, home décor, pottery, crystals, sage, incense and more! Be sure to stop in and welcome Ricky to our neighborhood. Welcome to The...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Recall effort underway, censure proposed as Pocatello City Council clash intensifies

POCATELLO — The Pocatello City Council is set to formally vote on censuring council member Roger Bray at its Thursday meeting amid an effort to recall him and two other council members. Pocatello resident Joan Reed initiated the recall of Bray as well as council members Claudia Ortega and Christine Stevens last week and the effort was officially approved by the Bannock County Clerk’s Office on Monday to move forward with signature collection. ...
POCATELLO, ID
eastidahonews.com

Firefighters battle haystack fire near Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS — The Idaho Falls Fire Department spent quite a number of hours working to extinguish a haystack fire Monday afternoon. The fire was called into dispatchers at around 2:20 p.m., near the intersection of North 105th West and West 113th North just outside Idaho Falls. The fire was located not far from the Sage Raceway.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Idaho State Journal

Pocatello, ID
8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Idaho State Journal is daily newspaper published in Pocatello, Idaho, United States, that serves southeast Idaho, including Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Caribou, Franklin, Power, and Oneida counties.

 https://www.idahostatejournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy