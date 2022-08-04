Emily Nenni Invites Listeners to Join Her ‘On the Ranch’ [Exclusive Premiere]

Read on theboot.com
Metro Nashville Back-to-School, Monday, August 8thHeidi SuydamNashville, TN
Tennessee Nurses Call for a New Law to Protect them from Registered OffendersJax HudurNashville, TN
Free Things to Do in Nashville on August 5th, 6th, and 7th!Heidi SuydamNashville, TN
Faith Group Calls on Senators Blackburn, Hagerty to Support Inflation Reduction ActAdvocate AndyTennessee State
Group of Tennessee Doctors Applauds House Passage of Assault Weapons BanAdvocate AndyTennessee State
Breland + Lady A Show Off Their R&B Side in a New Duet, ‘Told You I Could Drink’ [Listen]
Over the past couple of years, Breland has made a name for himself as one of country music's most in-demand collaborators: He's worked with the likes of Sam Hunt, Mickey Guyton, Thomas Rhett and Keith Urban, and his team-up with Dierks Bentley and Hardy, "Beers on Me," was a No. 1 hit at country radio.
Vince Gill + Amy Grant’s Daughter Joins Him Live at the Ryman for Tearful Performance [Watch]
Vince Gill and Amy Grant's daughter, Corrina, joined Gill live on stage during his performance at the historic Ryman Auditorium in Nashville on Thursday night (Aug. 4), and she broke down in tears during an emotional performance of his song in tribute to her mother, "When My Amy Prays." Gill...
Luke Combs Delivers High-Powered Performance on ‘CMA Fest’ TV Special [Watch]
Country music fans had the chance to relive the 2022 CMA Fest, which took place in Nashville from June 9-12, during Aug. 3's CMA Fest television special on ABC. Hosted by Dierks Bentley and Elle King, the broadcast featured 30 performances from the festival's Nissan Stadium stage, and Luke Combs riled up the crowd with two of his hits.
Naomi Judd’s Family Obtain Court Order to Keep Her Death Records Sealed
Naomi Judd's family have obtained a court order that temporarily seals the late country star's death records from public release. NBC News reports that Judd's husband, Larry Strickland, and her two daughters, the Judds singing partner Wynonna Judd and actor Ashley Judd, filed for injunctive relief in Williamson County, Tenn., on Monday (Aug. 1), asking a judge to keep Judd's records sealed from public release after authorities concluded a standard investigation into Judd's death.
Interview: John Morgan Digs Into Old Heartaches for New Song, ‘Good With Goodbye’
John Morgan’s break in country music boasts an only-in-Nashville tale of meeting the right person at the right time. Before his permanent relocation to Music City, Morgan would crash on friends’ couches whenever he was in town to network and write songs. However, all of that couldn’t prepare him for a life-changing Uber ride he and his now-drummer took one night on the way out for dinner.
CONCERT REVIEW: Turnpike Troubadours’ Red Dirt Reunion Rocks Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium
Following a meteoric rise over the 2010's that saw the small town Oklahoma band rise from the Heartland to one of the top touring country bands around, the Turnpike Troubadours capped their reunion tour with a recently wrapped up two night run at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium on July 29 and 30.
There’s One Reason Carly Pearce’s Band Worries About Her Onstage
Carly Pearce is a seasoned artist who has performed on countless stages, even before she had her first radio hit. That hasn't stopped her band from being just a tiny bit nervous when she's out there, and it's all because of her fashion choices. The "Never Wanted to Be That...
Brett Eldredge Books Three Nashville Shows to Kick Off This Year’s Christmas Season
Country music's very own modern-day Christmas crooner is already making his holiday plans for 2022. Brett Eldredge announced on Monday (Aug. 1) that he'll be kicking off this year's holiday season with three Glow Live Tour stops in Nashville. Taking place November 25, 26 and 27, the shows will be...
Dan + Shay’s Tour Rider Is Missing One Very Important Item — Taste of Country Nights, On Demand [Listen]
Evan Paul hosts Taste of Country Nights, On Demand, a weekly country music interview podcast that focuses on the music. Follow wherever podcasts are found, like Apple Podcasts and Spotify, and leave a rating and review. This show is part of the Townsquare Media On Demand network.
Vince Gill Cancels Upcoming Concerts After Amy Grant Hospitalized
Vince Gill has canceled several upcoming shows after his wife, Christian singer Amy Grant, was hospitalized on Wednesday (July 27). Country Now reports that Gill has canceled upcoming performances that were scheduled to take place on Thursday (July 28) at the Ovens Auditorium in Charlotte, N.C., as well as Friday (July 29) and Saturday (July 30) at the Capitol One Hall in Tysons, Va. A representative for Gill confirmed to the outlet that Gill did not expect to reschedule the canceled dates at publication time.
