Emily Nenni Invites Listeners to Join Her ‘On the Ranch’ [Exclusive Premiere]

John Morgan’s break in country music boasts an only-in-Nashville tale of meeting the right person at the right time. Before his permanent relocation to Music City, Morgan would crash on friends’ couches whenever he was in town to network and write songs. However, all of that couldn’t prepare him for a life-changing Uber ride he and his now-drummer took one night on the way out for dinner.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 4 DAYS AGO