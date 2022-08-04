Read on houstonherald.com
Related
houstonherald.com
DEATH NOTICE: Norma Lea Hinton
Services for Norma Lea Hinton, 89, are noon Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, at Evans Funeral Home, Houston. Visitation is 11 a.m. until service time Thursday. Send an online condolence. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to the Houston Senior Center.
houstonherald.com
NORMA BARTON HINTON
Norma (Barton) Hinton, age 89, daughter of George and Mary Barton, was born Aug. 5, 1933. She passed away Aug. 6, 2022. Norma was preceded in death by her husband, Glenn; her parents; sisters, Eva, Pearl and Iva; and brothers, Earnest, Everett, Clarence, Raymond, Eleda, Noah, John, Virgil, Arthur, Floyd, Lloyd and Herbert.
houstonherald.com
DEATH NOTICE: Ryan Chick
Graveside services for Ryan Chick, 18, of Cabool, are 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, at Cabool Cemetery. A visitation is 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, at Second Baptist Church, 13475 Industrial Drive. Send an online condolence. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to a...
houstonherald.com
County deputies respond to domestic calls
The following are excerpts from reports recently generated by the Texas County Sheriff’s Department:. •A deputy on July 24 was sent to a report of a domestic assault at a Shafer Road residence at Licking. The officer made contact with a 24-year-old woman there who said she and a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
houstonherald.com
Expressing thanks
Being thankful should not just be reserved for November when we celebrate Thanksgiving. Any month is a time to be thankful and to give thanks. The Texas County Library wants to do just that by expressing our appreciation to these generous local donors who helped make our “Oceans of Possibilities” Summer Reading Program so successful these past two months:
houstonherald.com
Two die in south-central Missouri accidents
Two fatalities occurred Saturday in south-central Missouri, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. A 5:20 p.m. wreck occurred when a 1999 Dodge Caravan driven by Tangala M. Brown, 64, of Mountain Grove, ran off Highway AD south of Mountain Grove, traveled off the right side of the roadway before striking an embankment. Troopers said she was not wearing a seat belt.
houstonherald.com
UPDATED: One rescued after falling from bluff west of Houston, authorities say
One person was injured late Saturday afternoon after falling from a bluff at a Missouri Conservation Department area known as The Narrows, authorities said. Rescue personnel were called to the Little Piney River side of the bluff west of Houston, where Ben Cook, 17, was reported to have fallen. The area is off Highway Z.
houstonherald.com
Houston board of education set to interview architect candidates
Members of the Houston board of education will interview firms Tuesday to guide it through work on campus over the next several years. The board announced three finalists that will have interviews beginning at 3:45 p.m. at the Early Childhood Center on Hill Street. All are Springfield firms: GHN |...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
houstonherald.com
Police arrest woman; find drugs during vehicle search downtown
The following are excerpts from some of the reports recently generated by the Houston Police Department:. •Kristina M. Shelton, 44, of 8140 Emery Road in Bucyrus, was arrested Aug. 6 for having an active Texas County warrant for a felony charge of possession of a controlled substance and a misdemeanor paraphernalia charge.
houstonherald.com
County land tax sale set for Aug. 22
Texas County will sell several tracts of property on the steps of the Texas County Administrative Center because the owners failed to pay their taxes. The land tax sale, overseen by Collector-Treasurer Tammy Cantrell is planned for 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 22. Notices were earlier sent to property owners who...
houstonherald.com
Texas County under heat advisory
The National Weather Service says Texas County is under a heat advisory Sunday from noon to 9 p.m. Heat index values are expected to be 100 to 106. Spotty areas may see heat index values over 100 on Monday, it said.
houstonherald.com
Piney River Brewing wins two gold medals at international competition
Texas County’s Piney River Brewing won gold medals for Low Water Bridge IPA and Sideways at the 2022 U.S. Open Beer Championship, an international competition. The event included over 9,000 beers in 150 different beer style categories. The contest is open to professional brewers and award winning beers from home brewers. U.S. Open judges hail from England, Canada and the U.S., and judging is completed annually in Oxford, Ohio. This year’s winners were announced on July 11.
Comments / 0