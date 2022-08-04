ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Death notices for July 26-31

By News Staff
 5 days ago
North County death notices

  • Malyne Gauss, age 81, a resident of Morro Bay, passed away on July 26.
  • Richard Hungerford, age 78, a resident of Paso Robles, passed away on July 31.
  • Sandra Balestreri, age 74, a resident of Los Osos, passed away on July 28.

The Paso Robles Daily News accepts and publishes local obituaries and death notices free of charge from individuals and local funeral homes. See information and tips here on writing an obituary. Please submit the obituary a few days before services, if possible. To submit an obituary, please email it to skye@accesspublishing.com with “obituary” in the subject line. Please email a photo along with the obituary.

