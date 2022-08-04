Death notices for July 26-31

Jordan Chase Johnson, 38-year-old resident of Arroyo Grande, arrested in San Luis Obispo. – On Monday at approximately 7 a.m., a San Luis Obispo Police officer on patrol on Prado Lane stopped a man on a bicycle for a California Vehicle Code Violation. During the stop, the man gave the officer a false name, but the officer recognized him from a previous arrest and identified him as Jordan Chase Johnson, a 38-year-old from Arroyo Grande. The officer confirmed that Johnson had three felony warrants and also confirmed that the bicycle he was riding was stolen during a residential burglary in San Luis Obispo. During a search of Johnson, officers found a collapsible baton or “billy club” in his possession and an ID card that was not his own.

ARROYO GRANDE, CA ・ 9 HOURS AGO