Architects cancel U.S. tour due to “a number of logistical issues”
Architects have announced the cancelation of their For Those That Wish To Exist U.S. tour. The Brighton metal heroes’ upcoming touring plans stateside have unfortunately been scrapped due to “a number of logistical issues”, with the band blaming “everything from transportation to visa approval timelines”.
Måneskin are “no longer able to perform at Reading & Leeds” this month
Måneskin have just announced that they are “no longer able to perform at Reading & Leeds” this month. In a statement posted to social media alongside a broken-hearted emoji, the band write: “We are sad to announce that unfortunately due to unforeseen scheduling conflicts, we are no longer be able to perform at Reading & Leeds festival this year.
The Original Misfits announce only headline show of 2022
Following Riot Fest in September, The Original Misfits have announced a Halloween weekend gig with Alice Cooper and The Distillers. The band – Glenn Danzig, Jerry Only and Doyle Wolfgang von Frankenstein – will be performing at the Dos Equis Pavilion in Dallas, Texas on October 29 for their only headline date of 2022. Tickets go on sale this Friday, August 12 at 10am local time.
