ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Comments / 0

Related
Time Out Global

These are the hottest seaside destinations in the UK for 2022, according to Airbnb

The UK is home to some of the world’s most beautiful and jaw-dropping holiday destinations. Cornwall? Dorset? Margate? They’re all great, but surely there are other, more unexpected places to go? Airbnb has just announced its top trending destinations for 2022 and one surprising Yorkshire seaside town has taken first place.
TRAVEL
Time Out Global

Boris Johnson’s south London home has hit the market

Looking for a new place to live? Because BoJo is selling his south London home for just £1.6 million. We heard they’re having a cheese and wine leaving do and everyone’s invited. If someone offers the asking price he and Carrie will make a £400,000 profit off...
REAL ESTATE
Time Out Global

A new 60-storey skyscraper has been proposed for London

London’s skyline could be getting a new addition as pictures have revealed plans to build a brand new skyscraper in the City of London. The proposed 285m-tall tower at 55 Bishopsgate will be competing for attention among London’s 34 other skyscrapers (buildings over 150m tall). If built, it will be one of the tallest buildings in the UK, coming close to the UK’s current highest tower, the Shard, which stands at 310m tall.
U.K.
Time Out Global

21 of the spiciest takes about London

1. The Garden Bridge would have actually been cool. 2. London’s heart was ripped out when they closed the Big Topshop. 3. A half-dead monstera plant doesn’t elevate your flat. Even if it’s from Columbia Road Market. 4. The Elizabeth line is TOO COLD. 5. Pub fans:...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sadiq Khan
Time Out Global

The entire ‘EastEnders’ set is up for sale

Ever fancied being the actual landlord of The Queen Vic? Well, your dreams may be about to become true because the entire ‘EastEnders’ set is up for sale. For a very reasonable £70 million, you can purchase the Elstree Centre, the studio complex where the BBC shoots the soap.
TV SERIES
Time Out Global

There’s a new Banksy exhibition opening this month

Banksy, the world’s most famous, yet somehow most anonymous, street artist is the subject of a new exhibition in the City of London this month. It will be the debut show at Red Eight Gallery at The Royal Exchange and will feature prints of some of his most instantly recognisable works, including ‘Girl with a Balloon’ and ‘Happy Choppers’. The gallery describes Banksy as ‘the most controversial, interesting, and talked-about artist in modern history’, and most of the works are unsigned and editioned in numbers like 500, though included in the show are ‘Laugh Now’, a one-off original stencil on aluminium work, and signed versions of ‘No Ball Games’ and ‘Christ with Shopping Bags’.
VISUAL ART
Time Out Global

More free water fountains are being installed across London

There’s another 35C heatwave coming this week, yikes. But to curb Londoners’ thirst, Sadiq Khan has teamed up with Thames Water to install more than a hundred new water fountains in busy areas of the city. So at least you’ll be able to stay hydrated as you wither in the tarmac-melting heat.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#London Mayor#Mayor Of London#London Boroughs#Rent Freeze#Linus Business#Uk#Business Industry#Govt#Londoners
Time Out Global

Victoria is getting three new Costco stores, and the first is landing in Melbourne's west

Just a few months ago, Aussies were collectively laughing at memes about the rising price of lettuce. Well, it seems that the time for laughter has passed, with prices for just about everything soaring to exorbitant levels. If you're feeling the cost of living pinch, there's good news on the horizon: beloved bulk-buy supermarket Costco has just announced plans to open three new stores in Victoria.
RETAIL
Time Out Global

Why bringing back beavers could help prevent drought

After a blistering heatwave – and with another on the way – our climate is getting hotter and our ground drier. That means the UK’s water supplies are at risk, and now the government is considering emergency measures as it prepares for a drought, including preventing leaks, a hosepipe ban and advising that people reduce personal water waste. But there’s also one rodent that might be the answer to our problems.
ANIMALS
Time Out Global

Chinatown’s Night Market is back in Montreal

Montreal is known for its cheap eats and best restaurants, and this delicious (and affordable) Night Market in Chinatown is no exception. The second edition of Marché Asiatique, a can't miss collaboration between Marché de Nuit de Montréal, Tourisme Montréal, La Pépinière I Espaces Collectifs and Marché Asiatique, runs until October 2.
TRAVEL
Time Out Global

The NSW government wants to help you create Sydney's next going-out precinct

One of our favourite places to party in Sydney is the YCK Laneways precinct, which is stuffed with brilliant small bars like the Lobo, Stitch, PS40 and the Prince of York. But that's not the only place to go out in Sydney. There are pockets all over the city packed with bars, restaurants, music venues and cultural institutions that make the perfect precincts for bar crawls, progressive dinners and experiencing art and culture.
RETAIL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Berlin, DE
Country
U.K.
Time Out Global

Giant 3D cat Pokémon are appearing on this digital billboard in Shinjuku

Cat lovers will know that today August 8 is international cat day. There are plenty of purr-fect attractions in Tokyo to relish in your appreciation for felines, whether it’s spending time at a cat café, shopping for kitty-themed souvenirs, munching on cat tail-shaped doughnuts or just cuddling in bed with a purring cat robot.
PETS
Time Out Global

Pullman Melbourne on Swanston

If you spend much time in the city, the chances are high that you've walked right past this striking five-star hotel without even realising it. It's hiding in plain sight, with its 15-storey facade barely perceptible from street level, a blink-and-you'll-miss-it front entryway on Swanston and a second hidden 'tunnel' entry accessible via the Little Bourke Street laneway. It's all incredibly Melbourne, and that's even before you've stepped inside.
TRAVEL
Time Out Global

Delhi Streets

Delhi Streets is bustling. Most times of the week and most days of the week, the small spot hidden in the lonely end of Melbourne’s CBD (tucked away in between Spencer and Flinders Streets) is full to the brim. Most impressively, it’s been so since it opened nearly a decade ago. Even after a pandemic that shattered so much of our hospitality industry, Delhi Streets remains a well-loved spot that’s weathered the storm.
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy