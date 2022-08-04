Banksy, the world’s most famous, yet somehow most anonymous, street artist is the subject of a new exhibition in the City of London this month. It will be the debut show at Red Eight Gallery at The Royal Exchange and will feature prints of some of his most instantly recognisable works, including ‘Girl with a Balloon’ and ‘Happy Choppers’. The gallery describes Banksy as ‘the most controversial, interesting, and talked-about artist in modern history’, and most of the works are unsigned and editioned in numbers like 500, though included in the show are ‘Laugh Now’, a one-off original stencil on aluminium work, and signed versions of ‘No Ball Games’ and ‘Christ with Shopping Bags’.

