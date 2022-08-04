Read on www.bulletsforever.com
Carmelo Anthony And Dwight Howard? This Team Should Sign Both
Carmelo Anthony and Dwight Howard are still free agents on August 5. I believe that the New York Knicks should sign both former All-Stars. Both played on the Los Angeles Lakers last season.
Report: Lakers discussed joining 3-team proposal that involved Mitchell to Knicks, Westbrook to Jazz and key veterans to L.A.
The Los Angeles Lakers are trying their best to revitalize their roster ahead of the 2022-23 regular season. While the Lakers haven’t had any luck finding a new home for former MVP Russell Westbrook, they’ve seemingly made quite an effort to move the guard. According to Michael Scotto...
The Lakers Reportedly Have Interest In This Knicks Star
According to Michael Scotto of Hoops Hype, the Los Angeles Lakers have interest in Cam Reddish. The former Duke star began his career on the Atlanta Hawks before being traded to the New York Knicks last season.
Report: Andrew Wiggins is a name to watch next summer for the Cavs
Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins played very well during the 2022 NBA Playoffs, as he recorded 16.5 points and 7.5 rebounds per game while helping the Warriors claim another title. Although it seems like Wiggins has found a home with the Warriors, he does have a somewhat uncertain future....
LOOK: Stephen A. Smith Sends Out A Tweet To Russell Westbrook
ESPN's Stephen A. Smith sent out a tweet to Los Angeles Lakers star Russell Westbrook.
Opinion: A Blockbuster Russell Westbrook Trade To This Team Would Win An NBA Championship
I believe that the Brooklyn Nets should trade for Los Angeles Lakers star Russell Westbrook.
Latest NBA Trade Rumors; Mavs’ JaVale McGee Puts in Work
As the offseason rolls on, keep up with all news as it relates to the Dallas Mavericks right here with our DallasBasketball.com NBA Tracker.
TRADE? The Lakers Are Reportedly Interested In Knicks' Cam Reddish, But Would It Work?
Scotto: "The Lakers also have had interest in trading for Knicks forward Cam Reddish, who could also become part of a trade." Reddish was a superstar in high school, and seen as a player who could one day be an NBA All-Star. He played one season at Duke with Zion...
Steph Curry fires back at critical comments from ex-Nets player
Shaquille O’Neal may have competition for the “Petty White” nickname. Former Brooklyn Nets guard Mike James turned on the hot take stove this week and called Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry “one-dimensional” on an episode of the Players Choice podcast. James ranked Curry outside of his top five current NBA players, listing Kevin Durant, LeBron James, Joel Embiid, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Luka Doncic above Curry.
LOOK: Viral Video Of Kevin Durant, Anthony Davis And Ben Simmons In Los Angeles
A video was posted of Los Angeles Lakers superstar Anthony Davis, and Brooklyn Nets superstars Kevin Durant and Ben Simmons all in Los Angeles.
NBA Fans Debate Who Comes Off The Bench Between Kevin Garnett, Tracy McGrady, Steve Nash, Allen Iveson, Carmelo Anthony, And Dwight Howard
With the offseason in full swing, we're still months away from the start of NBA action. For diehard basketball fans around the globe, this period of the year can be long and grueling. So, to compensate, fans on social media engage in all types of debates and narratives about their...
Lakers, LeBron James Reportedly Talk $98M Extension
LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers are discussing a two-year extension worth $98 million, according to multiple reports. James, 37, became eligible for a contract extension on Thursday and met with general manager Rob Pelinka. He can become a free agent in 2023 if he opts to do so,...
Former Suns And Nets Star Signs With New Team
Alan Williams, who played in the NBA for the Phoenix Suns and Brooklyn Nets, has signed with South East Melbourne Phoenix of The NBL.
Where Does Mavs Star Luka Doncic Rank Among Young NBA Players?
ESPN analyst Kendrick Perkins breaks down the best of the NBA's under-25 generation.
An Optimistic View of Bradley Beal’s Contract
Bradley Beal‘s new contract (five years, $251 million) has received some media backlash given it’s the richest contract in Wizards’ history and Beal has had mixed results in terms of carrying the franchise to significant wins. Yet, there are might be reasons to be more bullish than the narrative suggests.
Report: Knicks making 2 interesting players unavailable for trade
The New York Knicks would do anything for a ring … but they won’t do that. Tony Jones of The Athletic reported on Saturday that the Knicks want to hang onto both Derrick Rose and Quentin Grimes in trade talks. Jones further describes those two players as “priorities” for the Knicks.
Washington Wizards 10 Best Sneakers of Season
Ranking the ten best sneakers worn by the Washington Wizards last season.
