Capital Region Casting Call! Want To Be In HBO’s The Gilded Age?
According to WGNA, filming of HBO series, The Gilded Age, is about to get underway around the Capital Region. Locations in Albany and Troy have been scouted, trucks filled with gear have rolled into the area!. What's left to do? How about a casting call to be in the series?...
Actor who Plays ‘The Flash’ Arrested An Hour From Albany
Actor Ezra Miller, best known for playing 'The Flash', was arrested Sunday night and is facing felony charges for a burglary that happened in Bennington County Vermont. The 29 year old actor was charged with a burglary that happened on May 1st in the town of Stamford. Police say Miller broke into a home in the town and stole several bottles of alcohol. Nobody was in the home at the time. Surveillance video at the home apparently connected Miller to the incident. When the actor was located, a citation was issued for to appear in Bennington County court on September 26 to face the charges.
Off the Beaten Path: Gus’s Hot Dogs
WATERVLIET, N.Y. (NEWS10) — If you live in the Capital Region, you know a thing or two about mini hot dogs. Made famous locally, Gus’s Hot Dogs has been perfecting their recipe since 1954. The hot dog joint prides itself on using the same recipes and the same locally made ingredients since day one. In […]
Abandoned Mohawk Carpet Mills in Amsterdam, NY! What Was Left Behind?
What's in a name? When it comes to towns around the Capital Region of New York it's kind of easy to figure out if you just give it some thought. Gloversville gets it's name from the town's history of making gloves. Amsterdam, NY, known as the "Carpet City" because...they made carpets.
Modern bowling ball inventor celebrates 100th birthday
Schenectady World War II veteran and modern bowling ball inventor, Joseph Gentiluomo, turns 100 years old on Sunday. There will be an elaborate celebration to honor his milestone.
Here’s Your Upstate Filming Location Guide for HBO’s ‘Gilded Age’
After months of location scouting, extra casting, and anticipation, HBO's The Gilded Age has officially begun filming its second season in Upstate New York. The period piece, from the creator of Downton Abbey, heavily used Troy as its backdrop for feuding socialites in 1880s NYC in season one. As the...
When & Where To See The Budweiser Clydesdales In Saratoga This Week
The legendary Budweiser Clydesdales are making their first Capital Region visit in 6 years. Outside of some of the horses racing at Saratoga Race Course, the most well-known and recognizable horses on the planet are back in Saratoga Springs for you you to see this week. The Clydesdales were last...
wamc.org
Nightlife is part of Saratoga's draw, but has downside
Crowds gather in the heart of Saratoga Springs’ nightlife. Lines out the door at most venues on Caroline Street—the city’s summer tourist boom is in full effect. Saratoga Springs’ bars and nightclubs are part of the draw for the summer destination. But, the nightlife can raise some issues.
Best restaurants in Pittsfield, according to Tripadvisor
From Italian to Asian to Spanish food, you have quite a few options to choose from in Pittsfield. According to Tripadvisor, there are around 100 places to eat in the city.
Capital Region TV is Losing a Legend
TV in Albany will never be the same. Long time NewsChannel 13 Meteorologist Bob Kovachick has announced his retirement. Kovachick made the emotional announcement live on the air Friday with his co-workers Subrina Dhammi, Mark Mulholland and Paul Caiano by his side. Bob has been a staple on Capital Region...
Huge 4 Day Rock Concert this Week in the Catskills
Spending summer days and weeks in the Catskills is nothing new. Many of our parents and grandparents did it in days gone by. There are some great towns and villages to explore, the weather is a bit cooler, and the scenery is unbelievable. If you were hoping for a Catskill getaway before the summer ends, this might just be the perfect week to do it. Especially if you’re a fan of rock and roll.
Bud’s on Jay opens second location in Green Island
Bud's on Jay, a coffee shop in Schenectady, has opened its second location in the Capital Region. The new shop, named Bud's on the Hudson, is located at Starbuck Island Apartments.
newyorkalmanack.com
Free Concerts Begin Tuesday At Saratoga Battlefield
On August 9th at noon, The McKrells will bring their rousing brand of Bluegrass to the park. Bluegrass Now magazine described the band as follows: “Traditional suits-and-ties bluegrass The McKrells are not…Yes, it’s Grass, mostly, but there’s a lilt to the tunes, a bouncing drive to the melodies, and here and there a touch of melancholy that seems to go hand in hand with the Celtic folk persona.”
WNYT
Jumpin’ Jacks closes for second day due to heat
The heat caused a Capital Region staple to close for the second day in a row. Jumpin’ Jacks in Scotia closed all day on Monday. They were also closed Sunday due to the heat. They plan to reopen Tuesday at 11 a.m.
WNYT
Capital Region KFC Offering Free Chicken for a Year!
For some, KFC is an addiction - of which I can relate. Three boneless strips, mashed potatoes and gravy and a side of coleslaw is all it takes to bring on the euphoria you can only get when ordering a KFC meal. So yeah, it's kinda like a drug and this new offer may be your overdose.
This Adirondacks Destination Will Help Your Family Beat the Heat! Ever Been?
There are still plenty of days left of summer, and with how hot it has been lately, you will want to spend some of that time on the water. If you are one of the lucky ones and have a pool in your backyard, you will still want to take advantage of the fun in the water just north of Albany.
NYS Music
Julie Slick arrives at the Historic Strand Theater in Hudson Falls on August 13
Julie Slick, a virtuoso bassist and composer known for her wide array of unique tones and substantial melodic invention will arrive in Hudson Falls on August 13 for a performance at the historic Strand Theater. Throughout her career, Slick has developed a distinctive voice through international performances and recordings with...
SomeBODY Is Gonna Love This Mega-Meme’d Band Coming To Upstate
They might be the most meme’d musical act of all-time – right up there with Rick Astley and Nickleback. They have been heard millions of times on both TikTok and 90s alternative radio. They provide the soundtrack to the “Shrek is Life, Shrek is Love” movement.
Animal Cruelty? Popular Attraction Canceled at Upstate NY County Fair
Animal rights activists say an annual event at an Upstate NY County Fair is animal abuse. What do you think?. A popular attraction at one of New York State's longest-running state fairs will be retired after animal rights activists protested the event. July 31st was the last day of the...
