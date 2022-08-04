ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio high school football previews: Upper Arlington looks to keep momentum from state semifinal season

By Ryan Isley
Scorebook Live
Scorebook Live
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MRhiK_0h4YixcE00

The Golden Bears will have to replace a number of starters but hope to build off their state semifinal run of 2021

SBLive is previewing some of the best Ohio high school football teams from all divisions. Here, we focus on 2021 state semifinalist Upper Arlington.

Upper Arlington

HEAD COACH

Justin Buttermore , third season, 26-7

2021 AT A GLANCE

Overall Record: 14-1, state semifinalist in Division I

Conference Record: 8-0 (5-0 in Division), division champions, Ohio Capital Conference – Central

Playoffs: Def. Thomas Worthington 56-0; Def. Reynoldsburg 31-12; Def. New Albany 41-10; Def. Pickerington Central 21-14 (3OT); Lost to St. Edward 16-10 in state semifinals.

KEY DEPARTURES

RB Carson Gresock , first-team All-Ohio and third in Mr. Ohio Football voting, Tiffin University

OL John Pritchett , second-team All-Ohio

QB Simon Monnin , third-team All-Ohio

DB Doak Buttermore , second-team All-Ohio, University of Findlay

LB Carter Brock , third-team All-Ohio

DB Luke Frederick

K Zac Yoakam, walk-on at Notre Dame

WR Sam Cannon

OL Jacob Pritchett

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Senior QB James Hayek (QB) - Started six games as a sophomore and started at corner on defense a year ago.

Senior OL Henry Rappolt – The only returning starter on the OL from a year ago, he will be looked at to lead the unit.

Senior WR Lance Thrush – He is the most experienced WR returning from a year ago for the Golden Bears.

Senior LB/DE Collin Ansel - The best and most explosive returning player on defense, he has tremendous athleticism and a relentless motor as a hybrid DE/OLB.

Senior LB Jacob Hanks (ILB) – The most experienced LB returning from last year, as he started 6 games in 2021.

Senior DB Will Barger - A 6-foot-3 safety with great range who will be tasked with commanding the back half of the defense.

Senior DB Charlie Paxton - After losing multiple starters from a year ago, he is the most experienced CB returning from a year ago.

OUTLOOK

Coach Buttermore enters his third season at the helm after being the fourth head coach in less than two calendar years when he was hired in March of 2020 and hopes to keep building on what the Golden Bears accomplished last season.

To do so, he will rely on a number of young players and first-year starters, as 19 of the 22 starters from last year’s state semifinalist team have graduated.

Gone is one of the best players in Ohio in Gresock, who finished behind only Drew Allaar and Te’Sean Smoot in Mr. Football voting a season ago. The Golden Bears will also have to replace signal caller Simon Monnin and will rely on Hayek, who at least has some experience at the position from 2020. On the offensive line, two of their best offensive linemen in Jacob and John Pritchett are also graduated and Rappolt will be asked to anchor the line and help the younger players fit in.

Barger and Paxton both return and will look to man the secondary with Doak Buttermore and Frederick no longer in the lineup. Ansel and Hanks will lead the linebacking corps, with Ansel also playing some at DE.

COACH SAID

“We are coming off a great 2021 season and want to continue to build momentum in our third season at Upper Arlington. We will be starting many young players and first year starters this season. Our success will likely be dependent on how quickly our team can gain experience and adjust to the speed of varsity football.” – Justin Buttermore

2022 Schedule:

8/19 at Reynoldsburg

8/26 vs St. Francis de Sales

9/2 vs Pickerington North

9/9 at Westerville Central

9/16 vs Groveport Madison

9/23 at Hilliard Bradley

9/30 vs Olentangy Liberty

10/7 at Olentangy Orange

10/14 vs Dublin Coffman

10/21 at Hilliard Davidson

