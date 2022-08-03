Read on www.investorsobserver.com
Related
SoftBank posts $17 billion Vision Fund loss on tech slump
TOKYO, Aug 8 (Reuters) - SoftBank Group Corp (9984.T) on Monday posted a 2.33 trillion yen ($17.23 billion) loss at its Vision Fund unit in the April-June quarter as the value of its tech portfolio slid.
Oil bounces as China, U.S. data ease recession concerns
SINGAPORE, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Oil prices bounced higher from multi-month lows on Monday as investors' appetite improved following data on U.S. jobs and Chinese exports data that eased recession concerns.
Comments / 0