ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Tampa Bay Times

Pete Rose comes out of exile to remind us why he’s there in the first place

ST. PETERSBURG — For years, I vowed to avoid reading about Pete Rose. To my everlasting regret, I broke that promise this weekend. Any Rose headline, good or bad, would make me turn the page. I did not want to read about his tax problems, I did not want to read about his futile Hall of Fame arguments, and I certainly did not want to read about a sex scandal that bizarrely emerged out of his long-running feud with a D.C. attorney.
TAMPA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy