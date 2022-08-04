Scrutiny grows as Oklahoma County Jail sees 12th inmate death in 2022

Read on nondoc.com
Edmond faces ‘affordable housing crisis’ with more obstacles than answers
With apartment complexes nearing maximum occupancy and Edmond’s largest employers struggling to fill vacant staff positions, members of the Edmond City Council believe the city is facing a housing shortage. “When you haven’t built an apartment complex in more than 10 years, our average new homes are more than...
Edmond City Council discusses ARPA funds, pro tennis tournament coming to city
During an Edmond City Council workshop on Monday, council members discussed how to use the $12,741,315 the city was allocated by the federal American Rescue Plan Act. Of that amount, approximately $216,800 has been earmarked for a number of services:. $87,500 for a city-wide mental health assessment plan conducted by...
Appreciating a brief splash on OKC’s art timeline
Public art, for the most part, never has been my thing. Heck, sculpture has never really been my thing either. When I was in art school, sculpture was the class I received my lowest grade in, and rightfully so. I wasn’t very good at it. However, when I see cool pieces from international artists pop up in Oklahoma City, I can’t help but feel good about it.
