Scrutiny grows as Oklahoma County Jail sees 12th inmate death in 2022

Public art, for the most part, never has been my thing. Heck, sculpture has never really been my thing either. When I was in art school, sculpture was the class I received my lowest grade in, and rightfully so. I wasn’t very good at it. However, when I see cool pieces from international artists pop up in Oklahoma City, I can’t help but feel good about it.

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO