Read on kfbk.iheart.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
rosevilletoday.com
Senior Resource Fair in Roseville August 11th at Maidu Community Center
Roseville, Calif. – On Aug. 11, Placer County residents will be able to attend a “one-stop-shop” for senior resources at Placer PROTECT’s annual senior resource fair. The resource fair is being held at the Maidu Community Center in Roseville from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Free...
KCRA.com
Back-to-school health fairs in Sacramento offer free supplies, COVID-19 vaccines
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The city of Sacramento, along with local nonprofits, is hosting several back-to-school fairs this weekend, providing free supplies and vaccines for families in the region. The three fairs will be held on Saturday, and will include free entertainment, food, backpacks and supplies. COVID-19 vaccinations will also...
Get free back-to-school supplies at these Sacramento-area events
(KTXL) — As kids return to school this fall, school supplies are in high demand, but costs have increased, leading to stress for some parents. According to a survey from Deloitte, parents are planning to spend an average of $661 per child for back-to-school shopping, which is up 8% from 2021 and 27% in 2019. […]
KCRA.com
Community shares scathing feedback at Stockton Unified town hall meeting
STOCKTON, Calif. — Concerned community members shared scathing commentary Thursday evening about the state of the Stockton Unified School District and the district's board of education following agrand jury report giving them a "failing grade in public trust." "Listening to it – my heart hurt because we can do...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
goldcountrymedia.com
Link21 passenger rail network recruiting community members for advisory council
Link21 is recruiting members of the public to serve on its Equity Advisory Council (EAC) to provide community collaboration on the passenger rail connectivity project. Link21 is a program aiming to transform the passenger rail network and bring a more integrated and faster system to the 21-county Northern California Megaregion (from Sacramento, including Placer County, to the Central Valley and down to Monterey). The program, sponsored by the Capitol Corridor Joint Powers Authority and San Francisco Bay Area Rapid Transit District (BART), would allow passenger rail services in Northern California (Capitol Corridor, BART and the Altamont Commuter Express) to work as one system.
Sacramento businesses to provide backpacks to local students
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Several businesses in the Sacramento area are offering free backpacks and other school supplies to students in the area. The Sacramento Children’s Home will be hosting an event on Friday from noon to 2 p.m. where they will be offering free backpacks and other school supplies to students for the upcoming […]
KCRA.com
Calaveras Unified school closes over COVID-19 outbreak
CALAVERAS COUNTY, Calif. — A school in the Calaveras Unified School District closed Thursday and Friday over a COVID-19 outbreak resulting in low attendance from both students and staff. About a quarter of the students and half the staff at West Point Elementary were absent Wednesday, prompting the district...
sacramentocityexpress.com
City looking for applicants for Utilities commission. Here’s how to apply
City of Sacramento staff are looking for applicants to fill a recently vacated position on the Utilities Rate Advisory Commission, which has seven members and helps advise Sacramento City Council on rate changes. “Commissioners are important to city government because they educate people about utilities rates and the rate-setting process,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Mountain Democrat
Gem Faire to dazzle in Sacramento
SACRAMENTO — Gem Faire, America’s Premier Jewelry and Bead Show, returns to Scottish Rite Center Aug. 5-7. Explore the largest selection of fine jewelry, crystals, gemstones, beads, minerals, earth’s treasures and much more. Take advantage of buying direct from the importers and wholesalers. From loose gemstones, raw minerals and millions of bead strands to finished jewelry, fashion accessories, supplies and tools, find them all under one roof. Jewelry repair, cleaning and ring sizing services are available while visitors shop.
These are the rules on mask use in the Sacramento-area school districts
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — As parents are getting ready to send their children back to class they are wondering whether face masks should be on their back-to-school shopping list. Elk Grove Unified School District is welcoming all students back on Monday. They are strongly recommending face masks, but not requiring them, leaving parents with the […]
Homeless encampments on Sacramento sidewalks could soon be misdemeanor
SACRAMENTO — Homeless encampments on sidewalks are an eyesore to some and a nuisance to others, and soon they could become misdemeanors.When Sacramento city councilman Jeff Harris was asked if a misdemeanor was too harsh, he said, "I don't think so. Look, what we are asking people to do is just not have barbecues, bikes, and trash all over the sidewalk."Harris introduced the new proposal that requires four feet of clearance for pedestrians.Councilmember Katie Valenzuela says the city has many success stories of getting people into housing and is concerned that a misdemeanor will create a barrier to that process...
4kids.com
10 Fun Things To Do with Kids in Folsom
Brush up on some historic gold rush era and tons of exciting activities and attractions to explore with so many fun things to do with kids in Folsom!. Folsom is an excellent place for families with kids to experience historical charm mixed with a modern lifestyle and a myriad of recreational activities and attractions. With its warm weather most of the year, kids will have fun exploring the outdoors, whether it be nature parks, hiking trails, community playgrounds, or water parks. Discover more fun things to do with kids in Folsom, where fun and enjoyment are your ultimate goal!
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Round1 to open at Roseville Galleria
ROSEVILLE, Calif. — Round1 Bowling & Amusement opens Saturday at the Westfield Galleria in Roseville. At Round1, visitors can expect to find bowling, arcade games, billiards, karaoke, and other activities in an indoor facility complex. "We're excited to be a part of the largest city in Placer County and...
kubaradio.com
Van Gogh Experience Extended Until End Of Year
(West Sacramento, CA) — Those interested in the Van Gogh exhibit in West Sacramento have more time to check it out. Officials with the exhibit have extended their stay until the end of the year, on December 31st. A yoga and Van Gogh class will be offered and the sessions are on Fridays and Saturdays at 8 a.m.
abc10.com
Some Sacramento families seek help with essentials for the first time as inflation soars
Economic experts say the dramatic rise in prices is a level of inflation not seen since the 80s. The impact means the dollar simply won’t go as far as it used to.
gettingaroundsac.blog
Sacramento open streets for eating
With the removal of blockages to motor vehicle travel on Capitol Avenue, a few weeks ago, and R Street, recently, Sacramento no longer has any streets closed to motor vehicles for the purposes of encouraging outdoor dining. There are still a few locations with sidewalks diverted to the street for outdoor dining, and parking lanes dedicated to outdoor dining, but many fewer than there were.
capradio.org
New variants, wastewater data, long COVID: What Sacramento region experts are watching
As summer temperatures have risen, so have COVID-19 case levels across the Sacramento region and California. That’s all happening alongside a flurry of omicron variants overtaking each other within a couple months — from B.A.2.5 to B.A.4 to B.A.5. While catching COVID-19 may not lead to immediate hospitalization,...
Grab a pint at these local breweries for National Beer Day
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Friday is the 14th annual International Beer Day and Sacramento area breweries are ready to serve up some brews. According to the International Beer Day website, the celebration started in August 2008 and is held on the first Friday in August each year. It is celebrated in over 200 cities across […]
KCRA.com
Sacramento-area man's death by suicide inspires trek across America for mental health awareness
FOLSOM, Calif. — After learning his loved one died by suicide, Richard Lima decided to take his bike to the East Coast and ride across the nation raising awareness for mental health and suicide prevention. “It’s prevalent across the country everywhere I go, small town, big city, it doesn’t...
Mountain Democrat
EID to concrete another 100 feet of flume
A $2,280,830 construction bid to replace a flume segment went to Sierra Mountain Construction Inc. July 25 at the board meeting of the El Dorado Irrigation District. The bid was part of a $3.1 million project that included construction engineering inspection, capitalized labor and a 10% contingency. It was unanimously approved by the board.
Comments / 0