Mayor Linda H. Schwager and the Borough Council Mourn Passing of Former Mayor J. Peter Kendall

The pandemic has certainly had a huge impact on romance — particularly when it comes to weddings. Of all of the plans made during the past couple of years, weddings certainly took one of the biggest hits as far as cancellations and postponements due to the pandemic, yet that did not stop many couples from finding some way to say “I do.” Now that we’re starting to see some light at the end of the tunnel, all of the engaged couples (and those who postponed), are starting to step out and plan. This list of wedding venues in Essex County is a great place to start with your wedding planning. We’ve broken down different wedding venues locally by guest count, venue type, and of course, what the experience is like based on each town in the area.

ESSEX COUNTY, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO