Mayor Linda H. Schwager and the Borough Council Mourn Passing of Former Mayor J. Peter Kendall

Read on www.oakland-nj.org
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
McDonald's Worker Shot Over Cold Fries, Dies In HospitalJeffery MacNew York City, NY
Adams said It's Unimaginable what the Governor of Texas has DoneTom HandyNew York City, NY
Highly anticipated restaurant opening soon in New JerseyKristen WaltersJersey City, NJ
Texas Gov Abbott buses 14 more migrants to NYC—and Mayor Adams complainsT. WareNew York City, NY
How Ruby Buah Went From The World Of Finance To Bringing Handbags and Jewelry With A Ghanaian Twist To The WorldAnn BrownNew York City, NY
Related
Farewell to Montclair Local’s Jaimie Winters (Letter to the Editor)
Montclair was incredibly well served with Jaimie Julia Winters as a competent, articulate, independent-minded journalistic professional serving our community. We as a community will be at a severe loss without her dedication and noble pursuit of important facts, and the knowledge and insight that her balanced and succinct news coverage imparted upon Montclair Local readers.
State senator calls for NJCU to turn over Fort Monmouth to another state university
A key state senator from Monmouth County is asking cash-strapped New Jersey City University to hand over the operations of it small Fort Monmouth satellite campus to another state university. The call Monday by state Sen. Vin Gopal, a Democrat who represents 18 towns in Monmouth County, is in response...
myveronanj.com
Police Department Is Hiring
The Verona Police Department opened applications for new officers today. Candidates must already be certified by the New Jersey Police Training Commission (PTC), be a U.S. citizen and a New Jersey resident, and have a valid New Jersey driver’s license. Candidates will need to pass a background check, as well as medical, psychological and drug screenings.
unionnewsdaily.com
New chief of police is officially sworn in for Summit
SUMMIT, NJ — On Thursday, July 28, acting police Chief Steven Zagorski was officially sworn in as Summit’s new chief of police. Zagorski assumed the role of acting chief in December 2021, following the retirement of Andrew Bartolotti. “Over the past seven months, Steven Zagorski has led the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
hudsoncountyview.com
If DeGise doesn’t resign over Jersey City hit-and-run, 42.5k signatures needed for recall
In the event that Jersey City Councilwoman-at-Large Amy DeGise doesn’t resign over a July 19th hit-and-run, 42,523 valid signatures will be needed to force a recall election next year, City Clerk Sean Gallagher said. “As this Council took office on January 1, 2022, a recall cannot be held until...
themontclairgirl.com
The Best Wedding Venues in Essex County
The pandemic has certainly had a huge impact on romance — particularly when it comes to weddings. Of all of the plans made during the past couple of years, weddings certainly took one of the biggest hits as far as cancellations and postponements due to the pandemic, yet that did not stop many couples from finding some way to say “I do.” Now that we’re starting to see some light at the end of the tunnel, all of the engaged couples (and those who postponed), are starting to step out and plan. This list of wedding venues in Essex County is a great place to start with your wedding planning. We’ve broken down different wedding venues locally by guest count, venue type, and of course, what the experience is like based on each town in the area.
Solar power hurdles for Montclair homeowner (Letter to the Editor)
N.J. homeowners are being disincentivized to switch to solar power — there ought to be a law!. I live in Montclair and started interviewing solar installation companies around 2012 but didn’t qualify because we have a 100-year-old ceramic tile roof and it would be damaged in the process. Recently we decided we could add solar panels to our uppermost roof by harvesting the tiles (to use them for repairs) and replacing them with a “panel conducive” surface. We got an estimate for 20 panels to purchase over 25 years. We would end up paying a little less than what we are currently paying for electricity and get a green conscience!
nomadlawyer.org
Nutley’s Best 6 Historical Tourist Attraction, NJ
Historical Tourist Attractions in Nutley, New Jersey. When you visit Nutley, you can tour many historical places. These attractions include a 19th-century mansion, the Mud Hole, and the 401 Passaic Avenue one-family dwelling. You can also take a tour of the Nutley Township cemetery, the site of the first World War battle. There are several historic buildings in Nutley, but you might want to start at the Mud Hole, where people once gathered to bury fallen soldiers.
IN THIS ARTICLE
First NJ Starbucks to unionize goes on strike for benefits, better pay
PENNINGTON — Workers at the Hopewell Starbucks are on strike this weekend after voting to become the first unionized location in New Jersey. The picket line went up at the store on Route 31 on Saturday from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. and again for the same time on Sunday.
N.J. set to issue first guidelines on where warehouses should be built
When she first heard about the massive warehouse project coming to her New Jersey town, 18-year resident Tirza Wahrman broke down in tears. The proposed 5.5 million-square-foot warehouse project — with seven buildings and 910 loading docks built in multiple phases — would be within a few miles of apartment developments, single-family homes and an elementary school in West Windsor in Mercer County, said Wahrman, a lawyer and former vice chair of the township’s environmental commission.
Something is not right at the Weehawken Pool
I saw your story about the pool in Weehawken! So not fair! A friend of mine from Weehawken tells me that although Weehawken had said the pool is for residents only, they have RENTED it out to the Rutherford Swim Team. How is that fair? We couldn’t use it, but they can make money off of it?
New Jersey Globe
Statements on the Inflation Reduction Act
“After careful review, it is clear that the Inflation Reduction Act is good for the families and small businesses in northern New Jersey. This bill passes my key test that I’ve pushed for since day one: it does not raise taxes on individuals, families, or small businesses in my District. The Inflation Reduction Act makes no changes to personal income tax rates or those impacting small businesses. That has always been my red line, and it is the key to delivering affordability for our families. In fact, it cuts costs and represents a projected tax cut of more than $550 million for my District — more than $2,000 for every family.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Spotted lanternfly: New York State Department of Agriculture urges residents to kill invasive bug
Spotted lanternflies are a destructive, invasive species that feed on over 70 types of plants, including crops that are important to New York's agricultural economy.
beckersasc.com
Dr. Dylan Nieman performs 1st robotic surgery at RWJBarnabas Health ASC
A physician at New Brunswick, N.J.-based Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital has performed RWJBarnabas Health's first outpatient robotic surgery. The procedure was performed by Dylan Nieman, MD, PhD, using the DaVinci X robot at the hospital's ambulatory surgical pavilion, according to an Aug. 5 news release. The pavilion will use...
essexnewsdaily.com
Seton Hall Prep teacher nominated for statewide award
WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Archdiocese of Newark has nominated its Teacher of the Year, Juliette Wester, a history teacher at Seton Hall Preparatory School in West Orange, for the New Jersey Council for American Private Education’s 2022 New Jersey Nonpublic School Teacher of the Year Award. NJCAPE...
EPA warns of increased cancer risk in two N.J. towns from air pollutant
Franklin and Linden are two of 23 towns U.S. environmental officials say have higher cancer risks from factory-emitted air pollution. The post EPA warns of increased cancer risk in two N.J. towns from air pollutant appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
Jalopnik
NJ Councilwoman Who Mowed Down Cyclist Had at Least 9 Outstanding Traffic Tickets
The Jersey City’s mayor’s office released video last week of first-term city Councilwoman-at-Large Amy DeGise mowing down a cyclist at an intersection without even tapping the brakes, let alone checking on the victim. A new report reveals DeGise has an extensive history of traffic and parking violations, include nine overdue fines she only settled on Monday afternoon.
Residents urged to kill invasive spotted lanternflies swarming North Bergen building
A call-to-action has been issued throughout a community in New Jersey to exterminate an invasive bug that has swarmed the neighborhood.
Bon Appétit
Where to Eat in Newark’s Ironbound Neighborhood
If you’re visiting New York City, there’s a pretty good chance you don’t have a trip to New Jersey on your itinerary. But if that’s the case, you’re missing out. In the heart of Newark, New Jersey’s largest city, you’ll find a culinary gem: the Ironbound. The 19th-century neighborhood is known for its clusters of Portuguese, Spanish, and Brazilian restaurants and bakeries, many of them located on or around Ferry Street. Waves of Portuguese immigrants began to join the Ironbound population in the 1960s, surpassing the number of other European immigrants who came before them. A wave of Brazilian immigrants arrived in the late eighties. Not only did the neighborhood’s close proximity to Manhattan make it attractive to those who worked in nearby factories or in New York, but the convenience of having everything within a three-mile radius was a major draw. And it still is.
Really? This Was Voted The Best Ice Cream in New Jersey, And The Rest Of America
Ice cream is an integral part of living near the Jersey Shore. Whether you're looking to get some soft serve from Kohr's Bros, or you're looking to head to Belmar and get Some Niki's or Strollo's you're bound to get something good. If you want to take the trip to...
Comments / 0