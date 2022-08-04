Sixth-Man Sense: Top 3 Bench Options for Spurs

As the roster stands, the Spurs have a few top candidates for lead sixth-man duties.

When the San Antonio Spurs traded Dejounte Murray in June, it sent coach Gregg Popovich's rotation into a whirlwind.

The team made it clear that the intent was to rebuild, meaning more trades could potentially be on the horizon. Veterans like Josh Richardson, Doug McDermott, and Jakob Poeltl could all be on the trading block before or during the season.

For the sake of this list, we won't be be including those three.

1. Josh Primo

Since the blockbuster trade that sent Murray to the Atlanta Hawks, fans have clamored for more Josh Primo, with the expectation from some that he can step in at the lead-guard spot. However, Tre Jones showed last season that his skillset is better suited for the starting role.

Primo has more promising scoring upside than Jones. From shot-creation, 3-point shooting, one-on-one potential, and a body that only continues to grow, the young Spurs prodigy has future star written all over.

But what might seem like the sexy choice might not be the right choice - at least not yet.

Primo averaged 5.8 points, 2.3 rebounds, and 1.6 assists, has quickly become a fan favorite in San Antonio after showing impressive potential during 50 appearances this past season.

Even at just 19-years-old, the Spurs threw the Toronto native into the ringer rather than going the franchise's traditional route of holding draft talent out for a year to give them time with the San Antonio's G League affiliate, the Austin Spurs. He proved he's NBA ready, and a role as a sixth man suits him next season.

2. Isaiah Roby

Roby averaged 10.1 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 1.6 assists on 51.4 percent shooting. He may not see playing time early on, but his versatility and size will certainly earn him some valuable minutes as the season progresses.

Roby isn't yet the kind of big man that can be used as a consistent pick-and-pop guy from midrange, but he allows for adequate floor spacing due to the threat he brings as a 3-point shooter.

Last season, he went 44-99 (44 percent) from deep. Making 44 percent from that range with just under 100 attempts bodes well for his longterm usage as a shooter, especially considering he has a nice-looking shot that can extend out a few feet behind the line.

His stats may not reflect it, but Roby is an intelligent playmaker that can make the extra pass or create something out of nothing. And with his size at 6-8, 230, this can be an dangerous trait for opposing defenses to deal with.

3. Keita Bates-Diop

Bates-Diop's future with the team is uncertain. His two-year, $3.6 million contract, which ends with him entering unrestricted free agency next offseason, becomes fully guaranteed on opening night, meaning the team could cut him or trade him prior to the start of the season.

But with the Spurs’ other future moves uncertain, Bates-Diop could still find the consistent role he able to carve out last season barring a potential exit.

Last year, the Ohio State product averaged 5.7 points, 3.9 rebounds, and posted a career-high in shooting percentage (51.7) and games played (59). His size, unselfishness, and finishing ability makes him a valuable piece that the Spurs could use on a young team next season.

Though he may not be the top option off the bench, Bates-Diop’s versatility as a small-ball center with proven all-around skill makes him a potential sixth man that’s hard to ignore.

