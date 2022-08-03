Read on www.gilmermirror.com
TribCast: A crisis in Texas’ youth prisons
Texas House speaker says he’s confident Legislature will revive expiring corporate tax break program
Gov. Greg Abbott says Texas is now busing migrants to New York City
EPA says it is looking for “super-emitters” of methane gas in Texas’ Permian Basin
Governor Abbott Lauds West Texas’ Economic Ingenuity At West Texas Legislative Summit In San Angelo
AUSTIN – Governor Greg Abbott today lauded Texas’ booming economic success and the undeniable contributions of West Texas at the 18th Annual West Texas Legislative Summit in San Angelo. Addressing a large crowd at Angelo State University, the Governor championed West Texas’ key role in the Texas economic might and highlighted ways the State of Texas continues to fight for the interests of West Texans.
Governor Abbott Applauds TWC’s $296,000 Career Training Grant Award To Weatherford College
AUSTIN – Governor Greg Abbott today applauded the Texas Workforce Commission (TWC) awarding Weatherford College a grant for more than $296,000 to support career training. The Jobs and Education for Texans (JET) grant will help the public community college in North Central Texas train students for the First Line Supervisors of Construction Trades and Extraction Workers program through hands-on learning.
Texas cities say streaming giants Disney, Hulu and Netflix owe them millions of dollars in unpaid fees
