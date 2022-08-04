ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Ford Mustang Sales Drop 18%

By Douglas A. McIntyre
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1y4Bq2_0h4Ydzlz00 Ford Motor Co. ( NYSE: F ) has announced extraordinary news. In July, its U.S. sales rose 36.6% to 163,942. It compared that to an industry decline of 10.5% in the same month. It is fair to question that industry figure, since Ford does not have the exact sales numbers of every other company that sold cars and light trucks during the month. Ford’s public relations department is prone to taking great news and trying to make it better.

Some cars did much better than others. Sales of the new Mustang Mach-E rose 74.1% to 4,970 in July. Sales of the compact electric vehicle (EV) have been so brisk that people cannot even place orders at the Ford website. The success of the vehicle is among the reasons people think Ford’s future in the EV market is bright.

The sales of Ford’s iconic sports car, the Mustang, dropped 18.4% in the month to 3,367. The car was a flagship of sorts for the Ford division. Ford has sold millions of the sports cars since it was introduced in 1965. About 400,000 Mustangs were sold when it was launched that year, which makes it among the most successful car launches in U.S. history.

Ford has not abandoned the Mustang. It still offers seven models of the car, which range in price from $27,470 to $79,420. However, its sales are dwarfed by most other Ford division models. Ford has rotated its brand to sport utility vehicles, crossovers and pickups.
ALSO READ: The Most Iconic Jeeps Ever Made
It is hard to say why the Mustang has started to disappear. Perhaps Americans do not want cars with large engines (although at the lower end of the model range, a 2.3L engine is not especially large). Perhaps Americans have moved away from small sports cars.

Ford’s future is based on sales of SUVs and pickups, particularly its F-150. Cars barely matter at all anymore.

Sponsored: Find a Qualified Financial Advisor

Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. If you're ready to be matched with local advisors that can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now .

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

Ford Has Two Surprises That Neither Tesla Nor GM Will Like

Ford (F) - Get Ford Motor Company Report wants to keep its promises. The legacy carmaker is determined to disrupt disruptors. And for the group led by Jim Farley the disruptor is Tesla ( (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc. Report) and Elon Musk. The Dearborn, Michigan-based company began by separating its gasoline car (ICE) business from its electric vehicle (BEV) business into two separate entities, Ford Blue and Ford e. The two entities remain overseen by Farley.
DEARBORN, MI
CBS News

Car repossessions are surging — a troubling sign for the used car market

There's a troubling situation spreading among car owners that could portend an implosion of the used car industry, according to a new report. Repossessions of vehicles are surging, and have even doubled among so-called "prime" borrowers, or people with good to excellent credit scores who are considered the least likely to default on their lows, Lisa Beilfuss Popeo, a senior writer for Barron's, told CBS News.
INCOME TAX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Ford F 150#Financial Advisors#Ford Trucks#Business Industry#Vehicles#Linus Business#Ford Mustang Sales Drop#Ford Motor Co#Mustang Mach E#Ev
Newsweek

'Abandoned' Dollar Tree Stuns Shopper: 'Nobody Works Here'

A discount shopper said she arrived at her local Dollar Tree to find it wholly abandoned. Yolanda Jones recorded her unsuccessful visit to the store on Sunday. A TikTok video of her reaction, captioned "Dollar Tree now hiring," quickly shot up to 570,000 views. "So I decided to go to...
JENNINGS, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Cars
CBS News

Used car market bubble on the verge of exploding

Experts warn that the market bubble for used cars might explode in the coming months. Wholesale prices for used cars reportedly increased 44% in November 2021 compared to one year before. CBS News' Tanya Rivero and Elaine Quijano sit down with Lisa Beilfuss Popeo, a senior writer for Barron's, to discuss the used car market, its relation to a rise in car repossessions, and when Americans can expect the market to stabilize.
BUYING CARS
SlashGear

The Most Expensive Car In Danny Koker's Collection

Daniel "Danny" Koker is a man of many talents and passions. Born on January 5, 1964, in Cleveland, Ohio (per IMDb), Koker spent his childhood in Detroit and grew up in a family of car lovers. His father, Daniel Koker Sr., was a car enthusiast, composer, musician, and singer (per Count's Kustoms) who worked with big names like the Foggy River Boys and Clarence LaVaughn "CL" Franklin. Before gaining TV prominence with the hit show "Counting Cars" (and guest appearances on the History Channel's "Pawn Stars" and "American Restoration"), Danny Koker portrayed Count Cool Rider on "Saturday Fright At The Movies," a vampire-themed show that aired on KFBT Channel 33 Las Vegas from 1990 to 2000.
DETROIT, MI
SlashGear

The Reason Why The VW Beetle Was Banned In The US

When you think of how prolific Volkswagen's Beetle was globally, and how much of an impact it had on American car culture, it's hard to remember that the "Pregnant roller skate" was banned in the United States. Adolph Hitler's "People's Car" first came to America in 1949, and by the time it was banned in 1977, VW had sold 21,529,464 units, more than any other car in history.
CARS
deseret.com

Walmart is slashing prices: here are the best deals

As supply chains have recovered, Walmart has found itself with excessive inventory. Neil Saunders, managing director of GlobalData, was quoted by NBC News saying, “There are (pricing) problems in apparel, home furnishings, furniture and, to a certain extent, electronics. Those three areas going to be the ones where you’ll see the most discounting.”
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Robb Report

This New Flying Car Could Hit the Market in Weeks After Getting FAA Approval

Click here to read the full article. A Ferrari-red flying car could soon become every commuter’s dream come true: It would fly over miles of gridlock to work, land and then drive a mile or two to their parking spaces. Samson Sky’s Switchblade, which has been 14 years in the making, is now ready for its next series of tests. Previously, we reported the Oregon-built vehicle was gearing up for road tests. On July 15, the Federal Aviation Administration determined it was safe for flight testing, so the flying car could be weeks away from going to market. The innovative vehicle was...
CARS
TheStreet

Car Thieves Target One Particular Type of Vehicle

Are you fond of your pickup truck? You're not the only one. Car thieves are playing a real world version of Grand Theft Auto, and pickup trucks are their favorite targets. Passenger-vehicle thefts increased 8% in 2021 from 2020, according to the National Insurance Crime Bureau. And for the second...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Field & Stream

The 5 Worst Shotguns Ever Made

My dad, who became almost pathologically cheap as he got older, almost bought me one of the worst shotguns of all time. It was the day before the pheasant opener, he was shopping at K-Mart, and he knew I wanted a 20-gauge double gun. He almost talked himself into spending $100 on a Boito side-by-side for me. Fortunately, he couldn’t bring himself to pull the trigger. He came home empty-handed and told me about the gun he didn’t buy, and I was hugely relieved. While it was touching of him to think of me, even then I knew nothing good could come of a $100 K-Mart shotgun.
CALIFORNIA STATE
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

128K+
Followers
87K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy