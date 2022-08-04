Read on www.wearegreenbay.com
Plenty of sun following some morning fog
The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. High pressure is in the forecast and that means great weather across the state Tuesday! Perfect conditions with clear skies, a rain soaked ground, and light winds has brought on some patchy dense fog that will burn off completely around 9am. The rest of the day will be sunny, comfortable with highs in the upper 70s to around 80 degrees. Lower 70s next to Lake Michigan. SW winds around 5 mph or less.
Patchy fog late Monday night, beautiful weather Tuesday
The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. The National Weather Service has issued a Dense Fog Advisory for areas near and west of the Fox Valley until 8:00 AM Tuesday. Visibility early Tuesday morning could drop under a 1/4 mile at times. Tonight: High pressure arriving from...
Thunderstorms continue overnight, spotty showers tomorrow
The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. Thunderstorm chances enter the WFRV viewing area this evening and will continue overnight. Temperatures tonight will be fairly comfortable, but still a tad humid. Spotty rain chances continue into tomorrow with with much cooler temperatures and less humidity. Sunday night...
Next round of rain Sunday night, heavy rain possible
The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch for the southern half of the viewing area until noon on Monday. Additional rainfall Sunday and Sunday night could total 1-2″ for some locations. Tonight: More rounds of showers and...
Wisconsin tacks on 84 new hospitalizations from COVID-19
(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 1,580,857 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,240 total COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. Today’s TotalYesterday’s. Total positive cases1,580,8571,576,963 (+912) Received one dose of vaccine3,770,428 (64.6%)3,770,560 (64.6%) Fully...
‘Bike to the Beat’ beats the heat, raises money for local non-profits
(WFRV) – The striking heat on Saturday was simply not enough to deter local riders from saddling up and biking around the area for a great cause. Since 2016, the event known as ‘Bike to the Beat’ has been taking place yearly as a way to help support non-profits across northeast Wisconsin by raising money to help fight homelessness and hunger.
20+ animals seized from owners in central Wisconsin, ‘significant’ concerns
HULL, Wis. (WFRV) – Numerous cats and dogs in central Wisconsin were seized from a residence after an investigation found ‘probable neglect conditions’. The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page about an incident where animals were seized from a residence in the Town of Hull. Authorities said that 22 dogs and one cat were taken from the residence.
Northern Lightning provides military training in 30,000 cubic miles of Wisconsin airspace
CAMP DOUGLAS, Wis. (WFRV) – You may have been hearing more than just thunder coming from the sky lately. Volk Field in Camp Douglas, Wisconsin is yet again hosting Northern Lightning, a tactical-level, joint training exercise that includes nearly 1,000 personnel from around 20 active duty Air Force, National Guard, Navy, and Marine Corps units.
Final push for Republican Candidates for governor
DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – Rebecca Kleefisch and Tim Michels are making their final pushes before voters head to the polls for the Primary Election. Kleefisch made one of six stops in Northeast Wisconsin. She said, “I think people are enthusiastic and what we have seen I would say...
