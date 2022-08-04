The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. High pressure is in the forecast and that means great weather across the state Tuesday! Perfect conditions with clear skies, a rain soaked ground, and light winds has brought on some patchy dense fog that will burn off completely around 9am. The rest of the day will be sunny, comfortable with highs in the upper 70s to around 80 degrees. Lower 70s next to Lake Michigan. SW winds around 5 mph or less.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 8 HOURS AGO