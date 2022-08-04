Read on www.wspynews.com
Aldi is looking for a couple to win their dream grocery store weddingB.R. ShenoyBatavia, IL
Back 2 School Picnic scheduled for 8/13Adrian HolmanJoliet, IL
Kendall County Fair scheduled for 8/4 - 8/7Adrian HolmanKendall County, IL
Joliet bridge closures scheduled in August 2022Adrian HolmanJoliet, IL
Back to School Fest at Nowell Park on 7/30Adrian HolmanJoliet, IL
WSPY NEWS
Plano City Council moves to increase sewer inspection fees
The Plano City Council Committee of the Whole on Monday moved towards increasing the city's sewer inspection fees. The current fee for residential inspections is $35 which was set in 2001. The proposal would increase it to $100 per inspection. Alderman Stephen DeBolt, who chairs the city council's Buildings and...
WSPY NEWS
Deadlock occurs on meeting consolidation; mayor votes
Deadlocked at four apiece by a city council vote, Sandwich Mayor Todd Latham made the decisive vote to move from four meetings per month to two meetings on Monday night. Latham, who has proposed the concept for two straight years, won when he voted yes. Starting in September, the council...
ciceroindependiente.com
Berwyn Residents’ Advocacy Leads to Firing of City of Employee Over Racist Comments But Some Say Further Action Needed
Last week, a crowd of Berwyn residents packed the City Council meeting to express their frustration and outrage over the handling of a city employee’s racist comments against a contractor. Their advocacy led to the quiet firing of a city employee but many say more is needed. Back in...
WSPY NEWS
Newark FFA members recognized by Kendall County Board
Four Newark High School FFA members were recognized by the Kendall County Board last week for completing State FFA degrees. The students include KJ Friestad, Jaquelin Harvey, Ty Steffen, and Carter Westphal. County Board Chairman Scott Gryder read some of the requirements in a special proclamation. Ty Steffen is the...
Darren Bailey, Illinois gubernatorial candidate for GOP, receives FOP endorsement
Bailey said Gov. Pritzker is soft on crime and anti-police.
WSPY NEWS
Therapy dogs make stop at Kendall County Fair
Some furry friends made a stop at the Kendall County last week. The Fox Valley Therapy Dog Club brought several pups to meet folks at the Kendall County Fairgrounds in Yorkville. The non-profit organization visits schools, hospitals, nursing homes, and libraries to help spread cheer. A news release from the...
WSPY NEWS
Village of Oswego moves to help solve Oswego East High School parking issue
In the continuing dilemma of how to resolve a student parking issue centered at Oswego East High School that overflows and creates problems in the neighboring Ashcroft Mills subdivision, there have been two attempts recently by the village of Oswego.. Now, the Oswego Village Board will address the issue again...
edgarcountywatchdogs.com
Commissioners Ejected from Will County Veterans Assistance Commission Meeting –
JOLIET, IL. (ECWd) – Attorney General: “. . . a meeting of a committee of a county board that is properly closed…may not be closed to a member of the county board who is not a member of the committee.”. During the August 4, 2022, meeting of...
kanecountyconnects.com
Kane County Circuit Judge Announces Retirement
Sixteenth Judicial Circuit Judge John Noverini announced he is retiring in August after serving on the bench in Kane County since 2008 and being in the legal profession for more than 34 years. Judge Noverini’s judicial experience includes having served as the Presiding Judge of the Family Law Division, Presiding...
starvedrock.media
Online Fundraiser Underway To Support Struggling Ottawa VFW
You're being asked to help re-open the VFW Post in Ottawa. A Go Fund Me account has been established to help Post 2470 keep their doors open on La Salle Street. Low membership and poor managements is getting the blame for the VFW being closed last week. The veterans hangout has long been open to the public with a full bar, rental hall and gaming area.
fox32chicago.com
New Illinois solar power farm to help power Chicago airports
CHICAGO - State officials on Monday announced plans for Illinois’ biggest-ever solar power facility. "By 2025, hundreds of thousands of Chicagoans will get their energy needs met by an entirely renewable energy source," Gov. JB Pritzker said. The facility will be built in central Illinois, nearly 200 miles south...
wjol.com
I-55 resurfacing in Will County begins Aug. 15
The Illinois Department of Transportation announced that patching and resurfacing of northbound and southbound Interstate 55, from Weber Road to Interstate 80, will require overnight and weekend lane closures beginning, weather permitting, Monday, Aug. 15. Major travel delays are anticipated, alternative routes are encouraged. To complete the work, motorists should expect various overnight and weekend lane and partial ramp closures on both sides of I-55. The closures will take place from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sundays through Thursdays, with weekend closures starting at 9 p.m. Fridays to 10 a.m. Sundays. At least one lane in each direction will remain open.
Lake in the Hills bakery hosts drag show after weeks of controversy
The owner of UpRising Bakery and Cafe in Lake in the Hills celebrated the success of a drag show, which took place despite being canceled twice. The American Civil Liberties Union helped broker an agreement with the village to let the event happen.
qrockonline.com
Arrest of Woman in Joliet Wanted For Three Arrest Warrants In Will County
A 38-year-old Aurora woman arrested for Battery, Obstructing a Peace Officer had three Will County Warrants out for her arrest. On August 8, 2022, at 4:29 a.m., Joliet Officers responded to BP gas station (6 McDonough Street) for a disturbance. Officers determined that Hudson entered the gas station and demanded water from an employee. After the employee refused, Hudson sprayed the employee with mace and left the store. Officers located Hudson at the Dunkin Donuts across the street where she refused multiple times to provide her information to Officers. Officers placed Hudson into custody without incident.
walls102.com
City of Ottawa seeking electric bill deal for residents
OTTAWA – Ottawa officials plan to negotiate a deal for lower electricity rates for their residents. Council members gave Mayor Dan Aussem the authorization to sign a deal for lower rates when he finds one best fit for the city. Mayor Dan Aussem says over the past few years deals with Ameren have fizzled out. Commissioner Wayne A. Eichelkraut, Jr. says that’s why the city hasn’t been in a municipal electric aggregation program, but they plan to seek out a deal the mayor can sign right away.
The Best Airbnb In Illinois Happens To Be In Someone’s Backyard
I think I found the coolest Airbnb in Illinois and you can't tell me otherwise. When I was a kid, I always asked my parents if they could build me a treehouse. Of course, I never knew what that entailed, but all I knew was I'd be the most popular kid on the block. Unfortunately, my parents never granted my wish and I'm still a little salty about it to this day haha.
‘Furry Babies’ charged with operating without a license
After a routine investigation, The Illinois Department of Agriculture (IDOA) is revoking the licenses of three businesses with petitions alleging they were operating as a pet shop in Illinois without having the proper license.
'Rooftop Pastor' Corey Brooks raises $18M to begin demolition for new Woodlawn community center
The new Woodlawn community center is the brain-child of Pastor Corey Brooks, who's been camped out on a rooftop to raise money for it.
After Outrage, West Side Mural Removed
AUSTIN — A mural recently unveiled at 5908 W. Chicago Ave. in Austin has been removed. The mural was a collaboration between the Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events and the Chicago Department of Public Health as part of the city’s Vax-Chi-Nation program that encourages community members to get vaccinated.
