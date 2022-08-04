ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron, OH

Comments / 5

Truth be told
5d ago

What has become of lil Akron!!! If I didn’t know I’d swear I’m reading an Chicago or LA even Baltimore news letter… smh

Reply
5
Cassie Nnewhardtt
5d ago

world news and report has Akron Ohio as in the top 50 most dangerous cities (per capita) in July 2022 report. it is embarrasing

Reply(1)
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cleveland19.com

Akron police locate car possibly involved in deadly double shooting

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police on Sunday said detectives have located a car possibly involved in deadly shooting of a 4-year-old girl and 40-year-old man. According to police, shots were fired at a party on July 8 on Boulevard Street, killing Journei Tolbert, 4, and Johnny L. Gaiter, 40.
AKRON, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Akron, OH
State
Ohio State
Akron, OH
Crime & Safety
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
cleveland19.com

Missing Lakewood man found murdered on Cleveland’s West Side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The body of a 47-year-old Lakewood man was found wrapped in a tarp at Train and Richner Avenues last week. This is in Cleveland’s Clark Fulton neighborhood. Cleveland police said the body of Victor Huff was found around 8:20 p.m. on Aug. 4 and he...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Medical examiner identifies victim from homicide in downtown Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office released the identity of a homicide victim who was found in downtown Cleveland. Marcus Young, a 47-year-old Cleveland man, died as a result of the suspected homicide. According to the medical examiner, Young was found dead on Monday at...
CLEVELAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Violent Crime
cleveland19.com

Maple Heights man killed in hit-skip crash, police say

GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Garfield Heights police are searching for the driver responsible for a deadly hit-skip early Sunday at the Cleveland border. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner has identified the deceased victim as Cameron Crews, 26, of Maple Heights. The crash happened around 4 a.m. on Turney Road...
MAPLE HEIGHTS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
cleveland19.com

Trial begins for Slavic Village quadruple homicide suspect

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The trial for the man charged with killing his 25-year-old girlfriend, their six-year-old son, his girlfriend’s two-year-old daughter and a 35-year-old man in Slavic Village is scheduled to begin Monday in Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas. All four victims were murdered on July 8,...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Police: Inmate dies in Parma City Jail 1 day after being arrested

PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - An inmate died Sunday night while being held in the Parma City Jail one day after being arrested, according to Lt. Daniel Ciryak of the Parma Police Department. A corrections officer found 29-year-old Kevin Lowman unresponsive inside of his cell at around 10 p.m. on Aug....
PARMA, OH
cleveland19.com

Police release bodycam footage of shootout that injured 2 in Akron (video)

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The Akron Police Department released bodycam footage to 19 News of a shooting last week in West Akron that left two women injured. The shooting happened at 4:18 p.m. in the 200 block of Stoddard Avenue on July 30, Lt. Michael Miller of the Akron Police Department previously said.
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

Former Euclid police officer dies in a Texas motorcycle crash

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A former Euclid police officer was killed in a motorcycle crash in Houston, TX on Aug. 4. David “Dave” Gerald Roose, 48, was a detective with Euclid police for 15 years before retiring in 2014. Roose was a reserve deputy for the Fulshear Police...
EUCLID, OH
cleveland19.com

U.S. Marshals offer reward to catch fugitive wanted for escape

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is looking for a 40-year-old man wanted for escape. Zachary Price was last known to be living on the East side of Cleveland. He is a white man, about 5′11″ and weighing about 185 pounds. Anyone with...
CLEVELAND, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy