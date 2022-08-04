Read on www.cleveland19.com
Truth be told
5d ago
What has become of lil Akron!!! If I didn’t know I’d swear I’m reading an Chicago or LA even Baltimore news letter… smh
Cassie Nnewhardtt
5d ago
world news and report has Akron Ohio as in the top 50 most dangerous cities (per capita) in July 2022 report. it is embarrasing
whbc.com
Akron PD: Suspect Vehicle Located in Killing of 4-Year-Old Girl, City Man
AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Akron police say they have located a suspect vehicle possibly involved in the shooting deaths of a 4-year-old girl and a 40-year-old man one month ago. Police say they located a dark-colored SUV in Cuyahoga Falls. Such a vehicle was seen leaving...
Akron police locate SUV connected to 4-year-old’s shooting death; no arrests made
A vehicle believed to have been involved in a recent shooting that left 4-year-old Journei Tolbert and 40-year-old Johnny Gaiter dead has been located, Akron police said Sunday.
cleveland19.com
Akron police locate car possibly involved in deadly double shooting
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police on Sunday said detectives have located a car possibly involved in deadly shooting of a 4-year-old girl and 40-year-old man. According to police, shots were fired at a party on July 8 on Boulevard Street, killing Journei Tolbert, 4, and Johnny L. Gaiter, 40.
47-year-old man killed in suspected homicide in Cleveland apartment building
CLEVELAND — A 47-year-old man was killed in a suspected homicide that took place at a Cleveland apartment building on Monday. According to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner, Marcus D. Young was found deceased in a unit at Bohn Towers, located at 1300 Superior Avenue. No further information is available at this time.
cleveland19.com
Missing Lakewood man found murdered on Cleveland’s West Side
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The body of a 47-year-old Lakewood man was found wrapped in a tarp at Train and Richner Avenues last week. This is in Cleveland’s Clark Fulton neighborhood. Cleveland police said the body of Victor Huff was found around 8:20 p.m. on Aug. 4 and he...
cleveland19.com
Medical examiner identifies victim from homicide in downtown Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office released the identity of a homicide victim who was found in downtown Cleveland. Marcus Young, a 47-year-old Cleveland man, died as a result of the suspected homicide. According to the medical examiner, Young was found dead on Monday at...
Akron woman carjacked after pulling into her own garage, police say
Akron Police are investigating after a woman was carjacked inside of her own garage on Saturday morning, according to a news release from the department.
cleveland19.com
Police: Duo steals cigarettes from delivery driver at gunpoint near Summit County store
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are looking for the duo responsible for robbing a delivery driver at gunpoint Monday afternoon at an Akron market. The two men have not been identified, according to Lt. Mike Miller of the Akron Police Department. The robbery happened at around 2:30 p.m. at the...
cleveland19.com
RTA releases video of deadly Cleveland bus shooting, gunman won’t be charged
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland man has been cleared of a deadly shooting on an RTA bus after prosecutors determined he likely fired in self-defense, citing Ohio’s ‘stand your ground’ law. David Kittreles, 21, was pronounced dead shortly after officers arrived to the scene of the...
cleveland19.com
5 taken to hospital after U-Haul crash at Cleveland Puerto Rican Festival
Man pleads not guilty to murdering 2 women at Seven Hills home. This is a recording of 19 News at 10 p.m. on Sunday. Puerto Rican Parade steps off in Cleveland’s Clark-Fulton neighborhood. This is a recording of 19 News at 10 p.m. on Sunday. 3 people struck by...
cleveland19.com
Maple Heights man killed in hit-skip crash, police say
GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Garfield Heights police are searching for the driver responsible for a deadly hit-skip early Sunday at the Cleveland border. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner has identified the deceased victim as Cameron Crews, 26, of Maple Heights. The crash happened around 4 a.m. on Turney Road...
Body of missing Ohio man found wrapped in tarp
We are learning more about the circumstances that may have led to the disappearance and death of a Lakewood man.
Former East Cleveland officer killed in motorcycle crash
A former East Cleveland police officer was reportedly killed in a motorcycle crash Sunday, the police department said in a statement.
cleveland19.com
Trial begins for Slavic Village quadruple homicide suspect
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The trial for the man charged with killing his 25-year-old girlfriend, their six-year-old son, his girlfriend’s two-year-old daughter and a 35-year-old man in Slavic Village is scheduled to begin Monday in Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas. All four victims were murdered on July 8,...
cleveland19.com
Police: Inmate dies in Parma City Jail 1 day after being arrested
PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - An inmate died Sunday night while being held in the Parma City Jail one day after being arrested, according to Lt. Daniel Ciryak of the Parma Police Department. A corrections officer found 29-year-old Kevin Lowman unresponsive inside of his cell at around 10 p.m. on Aug....
cleveland19.com
Police release bodycam footage of shootout that injured 2 in Akron (video)
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The Akron Police Department released bodycam footage to 19 News of a shooting last week in West Akron that left two women injured. The shooting happened at 4:18 p.m. in the 200 block of Stoddard Avenue on July 30, Lt. Michael Miller of the Akron Police Department previously said.
cleveland19.com
Former Euclid police officer dies in a Texas motorcycle crash
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A former Euclid police officer was killed in a motorcycle crash in Houston, TX on Aug. 4. David “Dave” Gerald Roose, 48, was a detective with Euclid police for 15 years before retiring in 2014. Roose was a reserve deputy for the Fulshear Police...
cleveland19.com
Cleveland Police Department welcomes new members to K-9 unit (pics)
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Police Department on Monday welcomed Patrol Officer Dave Santiago and Ranger to its K-9 unit. The department was able to add Ranger to the team by a donation from A Ripepi and Sons Funeral Home, according to a department Facebook post.
cleveland19.com
45 years ago a Fairview Park teenager went missing, police say ‘no tip is too small or insignificant’
FAIRVIEW PARK, Ohio (WOIO) - Yvonne Regler, 17, disappeared on Aug. 8, 1977, from the Sunoco Gas Station at 18990 Lorain Road. Fairview Park police said Regler reported to work at 7 a.m. at the Sunoco Gas Station at 23370 Lorain Road in North Olmsted, but was then called to replace a co-worker at the Fairview Park Sunoco.
cleveland19.com
U.S. Marshals offer reward to catch fugitive wanted for escape
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is looking for a 40-year-old man wanted for escape. Zachary Price was last known to be living on the East side of Cleveland. He is a white man, about 5′11″ and weighing about 185 pounds. Anyone with...
