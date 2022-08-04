ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police: Suspect in slayings of 4 in Ohio arrested in Kansas

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — A suspect wanted in Ohio in the shooting deaths of four people, including a teenage girl, has been arrested in Kansas, authorities said. Police in Montgomery County’s Butler Township said late Saturday night that 39-year-old Stephen Marlow was taken into custody by local police in Lawrence, Kansas. Chief John Porter said Marlow will be extradited to Ohio to face charges in the slayings.
9 wounded in shooting outside Cincinnati bar, police say

CINCINNATI (AP) — At least nine people were wounded — none critically — in a shooting outside a Cincinnati bar early Sunday, police there said. Most of the victims suffered wounds to their lower halves, Lt. Col. Mike John of the Cincinnati police told news outlets. A police officer fired at a suspect who fled the scene, but it was unclear if that person was actually shot. The suspect was not in custody as of Sunday morning.
