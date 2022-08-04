Listen to Cassyette's cover of Harry Styles' As It Was

Displaying her versatility and an impressively no-fucks-given attitude to genre boundaries, nu gen figurehead Cassyette has recorded a cover of former One Direction star Harry Styles' As It Was , which spent 10 weeks at the summit of the UK singles' chart earlier this year.

Having started the summer supporting My Chemical Romance at a handful of the reunited New Jersey emo crew's long-anticipated UK shows, the cover is sure to be another profile-enhancing move from the multi-faceted English songwriter, aka Cassy Brooking.

“I covered Harry Styles’ As It was on BBC Radio 1 live at Maida Vale tonight on with Jack Saunders,” she tweeted last night, August 3, sharing a snippet of the cover. “Loving this song sm!”

You can hear the full song here , along with new tracks from Vukovi, Mothica, Nova Twins and Rina Sawayama. The Cassyette session can be heard from 1 hour 12 minutes and 30 seconds into the programme.

Cassyette will play shows in Scotland, Wales and England next month as part of her Sad Girl Summer tour.

The new Sad Girl Summer dates are as follows:

Sep 09: Glasgow, Cathouse

Sep 12: Cardiff, Clwb Ifor Bach

Sep 14: Sheffield, Leadmill

Sep 15: Manchester, Manchester Academy 3

Sep 19: Southampton, Engine Rooms

Sep 20: London, O2 Academy Islington

