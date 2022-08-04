Read on thehockeywriters.com
The Hockey Writers
3 Bruins’ Early Trade Candidates in 2022-23
With the 2022-23 season still over a month away, there is still plenty of time to speculate about how the season will play out: who will improve from last season, who will regress, what teams will emerge as early favorites, and which ones will falter out of the gate. It’s also the perfect time to start to imagine what the next blockbuster trade will be. Even though August is traditionally the slowest month of the year for the NHL, there are certainly some big names still floating around.
The Hockey Writers
Boston Bruins 2016 Entry Draft: Where Are They Now?
During his tenure as Boston Bruins general manager (GM), Don Sweeney has overseen eight NHL Entry Drafts. Drafting has not been a big strong point for Sweeney, a case in point is the 2015 botched three first-round picks where only Jake DeBrusk of the three has made an impact, while Zach Senyshyn requested a trade after spending a majority of his career in the minor leagues and Jakub Zboril has battled injuries as he tries to carve out a role on the Black and Gold’s defense.
The Hockey Writers
10 Bold Storyline Predictions for the NHL in 2027
The 2022-23 season is set to start in a little more than two months time. Players are actively working hard to make sure they’re ready for training camp. For many teams, the promise of their future begins to reveal itself. We thought this would be a good time to...
The Hockey Writers
3 Canucks Prospects to Watch at Rescheduled 2022 WJC
When the 2022 World Junior Championship (WJC) was taking place in December, Vancouver Canucks fans didn’t have any reason to watch the festivities. Now, seven months later, they have three: Jonathan Lekkerimäki, the Canucks’ first-round selection at the 2022 Draft and two surprising ones in defencemen Joni Jurmo and Jacob Truscott, who were drafted in 2020 in the third and fifth rounds respectively.
The Hockey Writers
Winnipeg Jets’ 4 Best Contracts for 2022-23
As a small market team, the Winnipeg Jets need to find cheap and valuable contracts to help them compete with the big market teams. After failing to make any major moves this offseason, it seems as though they are going to be running it back with the same lineup that missed the playoffs last season. They currently have a surplus of defencemen and if they were to make a move, they’d give themselves even more cap space to sign some of the remaining forward free agents.
The Hockey Writers
Oilers Could Solve Problems Trading Puljujarvi for Maple Leafs Holl
There still appears to be solid interest in Edmonton Oilers’ young forward Jesse Puljujarvi and even more so now that he is signed for next season and is under team control after that. Ken Holland stated during the 2021-22 end-of-season press conference that he has things to figure out with Puljujarvi. Though he was signed for one season, that doesn’t guarantee he won’t be on the move at some point, as teams like knowing exactly how much money they will be taking on in a trade to work things out on their end as well.
The Hockey Writers
5 Free Agent Forwards the Oilers Should Consider Signing
There are still a ton of depth options out there in the free agent market for the Edmonton Oilers to take a look at. If none of them are with teams now, the chances of landing one and paying less are high. Whether Ken Holland thinks the team needs a veteran presence, a younger forward looking for his break, or someone with the capability to play on the third or fourth line, the Oilers can find a player.
The Hockey Writers
Flames Could See Some Great Stats From Huberdeau
The Calgary Flames have had one of the busiest off-seasons in recent memory. Franchise cornerstone Johnny Gaudreau departed for Columbus, while superstar Matthew Tkachuk decided he didn’t want a future in Alberta. Within days, Tkachuk found himself on the way to the Florida Panthers in exchange for the Panthers’...
The Hockey Writers
Canadiens Focus on Development, Not Wins in 2022-23
Lowered Expectations is not just a MAD TV sketch. It is what fans of the Montreal Canadiens will need to live with this season as general manager (GM) Kent Hughes continues to rebuild the franchise. That is asking a lot of a fan base that saw their team finish 32nd in the league and select first overall at the draft for the first time in 42 years.
The Hockey Writers
3 Options for Oilers to Create Internal Competition at Right Wing
The Edmonton Oilers signed Kailer Yamamoto to a two-year extension, tackling one of their RFA issues prior to the start of next season. While he’s likely set to take a top-six spot on the roster to open the 2022-23 campaign, there is still a potential issue for Edmonton as they look to improve on their Western Conference Final appearance in 2022. The Oilers aren’t deep at right wing and the fact that Yamamoto is virtually assured a spot is not ideal.
The Hockey Writers
Kyle Dubas: One of the Best Maple Leafs’ GMs Over Past 50 Years
Until 1967, the Toronto Maple Leafs were regarded as one of the powerhouse teams in NHL. The 1967 season concluded with the Maple Leafs defeating the Montreal Canadiens 3-1 to win the Stanley Cup. That was the team’s 13th Stanley Cup. The only team to win more was their archrival Canadiens, who had won 14 at that time.
The Hockey Writers
Kraken 2022-23 Season To Do List: Fix Their Special Teams
It is no secret that to have success in the NHL, teams need to have strong special teams. During the 2021-22 campaign, the Seattle Kraken finished 29th on the power play and 31st on the penalty kill. This was a major reason why they finished 30th in the league with just 60 points and should be a focal point for the organization going forward.
The Hockey Writers
Flyers Bring Back 4th-Line Grinder & Fan Favorite Zack MacEwen
The Philadelphia Flyers avoided salary arbitration with fan-favorite forward Zack MacEwen after agreeing to a new one-year, $925,000 contract last Tuesday. After being claimed off waivers from the Vancouver Canucks last October, the 26-year-old winger quickly made a name for himself in the City of Brotherly Love. Known more for his physical game, the once undrafted forward provided the energy and passion that the Flyers’ lineup was missing in years prior. Coming into last season, he fully understood what his role with the organization was as soon as he was claimed.
The Hockey Writers
3 Bruins Breakout Candidates for 2022-23 Season
The Boston Bruins are heading into the 2022-23 season with a lot of uncertainty. After an underwhelming first-round loss to the Carolina Hurricanes, they are entering the new year with injuries to several of their top players. As a result of this, they will be hoping for some of their younger players to have breakout seasons. Thankfully, they have a handful of players who may be heading in the right direction on that front. Let’s take a look at each of them.
The Hockey Writers
Ducks’ 2022-23 Defensive Pairing Predictions
With all their restricted free agents signed and a few dips into the unrestricted free agent market, the Anaheim Ducks roster is beginning to take form. With enough skaters to fill a nightly lineup and less than seven weeks before training camp opens up, we can take an early look at what the Ducks might look like to start the 2022-23 season.
The Hockey Writers
Colorado Avalanche Top 5 Prospects for the 2022-23 Season
The front office of the Stanley Cup Champion Colorado Avalanche—president of hockey operations Joe Sakic and general manager Chris McFarland—have done a masterful job in building a team to compete for several years to come. Key players Gabriel Landeskog, Artturi Lehkonen, Cale Makar, Josh Manson, and Valeri Nichushkin are all under contract through at least the 2025-26 season. Defenseman Devon Toews and forward Mikko Rantanen, also key contributors, are under contract through the 2023-24 and 2024-25 seasons respectively.
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs Commentary: 7 Questions Must Be Answered Soon
In this post, I’ll take a look at six questions that remain to be answered by the Toronto Maple Leafs as they work to build a roster for the 2022-23 regular season. Question One: Will Losing Jack Campbell and Ilya Mikheyev Prove Problematic. Maple Leafs’ general manager Kyle Dubas...
The Hockey Writers
4 Blues Who Will Be Under the Microscope for 2022-23
The St. Louis Blues saw a multitude of success in the regular season during their 2021-22 campaign. From the production of nine players scoring 20 or more goals, to the breakout of forward Robert Thomas and the performance of goaltender Ville Husso, the team may be in line for some regression in 2022-23. Let’s take a look at four players who will be under the microscope to repeat or increase their performance from last season.
The Hockey Writers
NHL Rumors: Oilers, Flames, Hurricanes, Avalanche
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Edmonton Oilers are still being linked to a couple of veteran free agents. Will either wind up with the organization? The Calgary Flames are working with MacKenzie Weegar on an extension and it is believed things could be close. The Carolina Hurricanes are...
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Bruins, Canadiens & Senators
In this edition of Toronto Maple Leafs’ News & Rumors, I’ll take a look at some of the oddities of the season past and add some notes about the season to come. The 2021-22 regular season was an odd one, with many teams setting regular-season franchise records for wins and points.
