Chicago, IL

Chicago Firefighters are carrying around boots for the “Fill the Boot” campaign for Muscular Dystrophy Association

947wls.com
 5 days ago
947wls.com

Windy City Rollers holding Classes to Teach Adults How to Skate

Learn to skate with some of Chicago’s best skaters!. The Windy City Rollers, Chicago’s premier roller derby league, are hosting beginner skating lessons for adults 18+. Their next class is coming up on Saturday, August 27th. The class costs $25 and will be held at Willye B. White...
CHICAGO, IL

