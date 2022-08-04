Chicago Firefighters are carrying around boots for the “Fill the Boot” campaign for Muscular Dystrophy Association

Read on www.947wls.com
Related
947wls.com
Deal to keep Lollapalooza in Chicago includes allowing more fans to attend and keeping other music fests out of Grant Park
Mayor Lori Lightfoot proudly took the stage at Lollapalooza 2022 to announce (what we already knew) that Lollapalooza would stay in Chicago. The mayor had negotiated with festival organizer C3 to keep the iconic music fest in Grant Park for another 10 years. But, what did it take to keep...
947wls.com
Windy City Rollers holding Classes to Teach Adults How to Skate
Learn to skate with some of Chicago’s best skaters!. The Windy City Rollers, Chicago’s premier roller derby league, are hosting beginner skating lessons for adults 18+. Their next class is coming up on Saturday, August 27th. The class costs $25 and will be held at Willye B. White...
947wls.com
Dave Matthews’ Chicago Bridge 800 Pound Poo Dump Incident turned 18 yesterday
Yesterday, (August 8th) was the 18th anniversary of Dave Matthews‘ tour bus dumping 800 pounds of human waste into the Chicago River from the Kinzie Street Bridge. That’s right, Dave Matthews’ 800 pounds of poo is now old enough to vote. The band donated $50,000 to the...
Comments / 0