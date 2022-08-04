Read on spectrumlocalnews.com
Maureen Edwards
5d ago
yes yes Mr black man who started this program. wonderful and so much needed, our black boys needs attention attention from their black fathers, thanks for being so woke, will keep you all in my prayers.
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fun in the Sun at Papi Grande’s Beach BarJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
Summer Cuisine and Then Some at Taste of Orchard ParkJ.M. LesinskiOrchard Park, NY
This Man Paid Off the Mortgage for the Family of Someone Killed in the Buffalo ShootingKennardo G. JamesBuffalo, NY
Josh Allen Has Been Named as The Scariest Player for 2022PamKazBuffalo, NY
Dramatic rise of gun violence amid teens and young adults – Treasure Coast resources to help before tragedy strikesEllen ContrerasVero Beach, FL
Related
spectrumlocalnews.com
Nonprofit aims to help provide options to East Buffalo residents
BUFFALO, N.Y. — While the Tops supermarket on Jefferson Avenue has reopened, issues persist for some area residents, from a lack of affordable options at the market to constant reminders of the May 14 tragedy, where 10 people were shot and killed. The nonprofit Field & Fork Network has partnered with East Buffalo establishments to implement their Double Up Food Bucks program, which provides a dollar-for-dollar match on all SNAP eligible purchases, to highlight other places offering affordable, healthy options in the area.
Big Lots answer to Western New York complaints
Big Lots answers multiple complaints from customers who came forward to 7 Problem Solvers, after story with a Buffalo customer last week
stepoutbuffalo.com
Bills Elvis Tailgate Fundraiser for Aaron Salter Jr
If you know anything about our beloved “Bills Elvis” John Lang, you know he loves 2 things. #2. Giving back to the community. He joined forces Lock 34 Bar & Grill, Gonzo’s, the Niagara Hotel (& some other AMAZING local business) to host a Community Tailgate to honor the life of Aaron Salter, Jr.
wutv29.com
Buffalo has 138 teacher openings as first day of school nears
BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Teacher shortages are making headlines across the country, and some local districts are not being spared. Buffalo Public Schools currently has 138 openings with the first day of school only four weeks away. 69 teachers have retired, and 69 teachers have resigned. Phil Rumore, president of the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
'Exhausting and it's infuriating': Months after the racist Buffalo supermarket shooting, the Black residents there are grappling with the trauma of the reopening and recent threats
"There's no way to emotionally prepare yourself for someone coming into a Black community in your city and just massacring it," Hanesworth said.
Unique Business Names That Will Make You Die Laughing In Western New York
If there’s one thing Buffalo business owners are amazing at, it’s naming their establishments. Whether it’s a restaurant, bar, retail store, or even (yup) a funeral home, we all know a clever business name can skyrocket you to local fame and send customers flocking to your location. There are plenty of uniquely-named area businesses here in Western New York, but let’s be honest - a few are downright hilarious.
How Does Buffalo, New York Compare To Buffalo, Minnesota?
We. Are. Buffalo. We’ve been saying it for years. Buffalonians have been celebrating city pride for as long as we can remember. We don’t want to “keep Buffalo a secret.” We are loud and proud to be from Buffalo. But did you know that some people...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Sunflowers of Sanborn returns for its 5th season with a few changes
SANBORN, N.Y. — Despite the humid weather, there are some well-known flowers in bloom at the Sunflowers of Sanborn. The summertime staple is back for a fifth season of sunflowers and selfies. The owners have made some changes this year. The field of flowers has been moved to the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
New barbershop opens on Bryant Street in Elmwood Village
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A new barbershop opened in the Elmwood Village. Folks who stopped by ToneCutz716 on Bryant Street got some free food and entertainment, and they had a chance to get a complimentary haircut. Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown helped cut the ribbon and got a fresh trim. The...
This Awful Buffalo, New York Road Will Finally Be Improved
It looks like East Buffalo will finally be once again connected to downtown, without the headaches of potholes and a more walk and bike-friendly roadway. U.S. Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced that $25 million dollars have been secured for downtown Buffalo through the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) grant program.
Making Wishes Come True: Cancer survivor signs with Bills as his Make-A-Wish
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Fans were fired up for Friday’s Red and Blue practice at Highmark Stadium. The Bills say it was the biggest crowd for a practice session in team history, but one fan in particular was beyond excited and stood out from the crowd of more than 35,000 in the stands. 12-year-old […]
Burmese flag raised outside of Buffalo City Hall
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo officials joined others Saturday in Niagara Square to raise the Burmese flag outside of City Hall. The annual ceremony recognizes the advent of democracy in Burma, which is now known as Myanmar. It happened 34 years ago this month. Speakers on Saturday reflected on the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Search efforts continue for missing Buffalo teen
BUFFALO, N.Y. — It's been two years since a 12-year-old boy from Buffalo went missing, now his parents are looking for change. Buffalo Police say Jaylen Griffin was last seen on Aug. 4, 2020. They say he went to a grocery store in the Broadway-Fillmore neighborhood and never returned home. And since then, Griffin's family and the community have been actively searching for him.
Protestors support local tenant evicted by landlords
A number of protestors gathered outside the home of a local landlord on Monday to show support of tenant Deborah Brenner, who was recently evicted from here residence. Read more here:
Good Chance For Snow On This Date In Buffalo, New York
The summer of 2022 has been so much fun and there are still some great events to look forward to. As the Erie County Fair begins this week, the heat and humidity seem to be scaling back a bit. For some, when the Erie County Fair arrives, it signals the unofficial end of the summer.
buffalorising.com
A Miracle on 14th Street
In life, there are people who are givers, and who are takers. Then there are the people who give so much, that it makes you wonder how they can even have so much to give. Take Elizabeth Meg Williams, for example. Elizabeth was best of friends (and housemate) with beloved Buffalo creative Jonathan Casey, an inspirational soul that we lost during the pandemic. Elizabeth also happens to be a giver extraordinaire.
Italian Center cuts ribbon on courtyard Saturday
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo’s Italian Cultural Center cut the ribbon today on a brand new courtyard. It’s called the Russel J. Salvatore courtyard. The restauranteur helped fund the project. It’s located at the corner of Delaware Avenue and Hertel. The courtyard has new statues, lights, tables along with a bocce court and community garden. […]
Worst Place To Live List Includes This Western New York Town
It looks like not everyone is a fan of living in Western New York. A study came out ranking the worst places to live in New York State and one Western New York town made the top 10. The website roadsnacks.net posted on their website the worst places to live...
Larkin Square hosting Jamaican Market this weekend
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — This weekend, Larkin Square will be filled with Jamaican food and tradition as it holds the second annual Jamaican Market. Chef Darian Bryan joined News 4 Wake Up! on Friday morning to show off some classic Jamaican food ahead of the event.
Missing vulnerable adult alert issued for elderly man
TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A missing vulnerable adult alert has been issued for an elderly man who is believed to be in the Western New York area. Frank A. Gugino, 86 and of Rochester, has dementia and may be in need of medical attention. Police say that information indicates that he was in Amherst at […]
Comments / 7