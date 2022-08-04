ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Maureen Edwards
5d ago

yes yes Mr black man who started this program. wonderful and so much needed, our black boys needs attention attention from their black fathers, thanks for being so woke, will keep you all in my prayers.

spectrumlocalnews.com

Nonprofit aims to help provide options to East Buffalo residents

BUFFALO, N.Y. — While the Tops supermarket on Jefferson Avenue has reopened, issues persist for some area residents, from a lack of affordable options at the market to constant reminders of the May 14 tragedy, where 10 people were shot and killed. The nonprofit Field & Fork Network has partnered with East Buffalo establishments to implement their Double Up Food Bucks program, which provides a dollar-for-dollar match on all SNAP eligible purchases, to highlight other places offering affordable, healthy options in the area.
BUFFALO, NY
stepoutbuffalo.com

Bills Elvis Tailgate Fundraiser for Aaron Salter Jr

If you know anything about our beloved “Bills Elvis” John Lang, you know he loves 2 things. #2. Giving back to the community. He joined forces Lock 34 Bar & Grill, Gonzo’s, the Niagara Hotel (& some other AMAZING local business) to host a Community Tailgate to honor the life of Aaron Salter, Jr.
LOCKPORT, NY
wutv29.com

Buffalo has 138 teacher openings as first day of school nears

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Teacher shortages are making headlines across the country, and some local districts are not being spared. Buffalo Public Schools currently has 138 openings with the first day of school only four weeks away. 69 teachers have retired, and 69 teachers have resigned. Phil Rumore, president of the...
BUFFALO, NY
Buffalo, NY
Society
City
Buffalo, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Unique Business Names That Will Make You Die Laughing In Western New York

If there’s one thing Buffalo business owners are amazing at, it’s naming their establishments. Whether it’s a restaurant, bar, retail store, or even (yup) a funeral home, we all know a clever business name can skyrocket you to local fame and send customers flocking to your location. There are plenty of uniquely-named area businesses here in Western New York, but let’s be honest - a few are downright hilarious.
BUFFALO, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Sunflowers of Sanborn returns for its 5th season with a few changes

SANBORN, N.Y. — Despite the humid weather, there are some well-known flowers in bloom at the Sunflowers of Sanborn. The summertime staple is back for a fifth season of sunflowers and selfies. The owners have made some changes this year. The field of flowers has been moved to the...
SANBORN, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

This Awful Buffalo, New York Road Will Finally Be Improved

It looks like East Buffalo will finally be once again connected to downtown, without the headaches of potholes and a more walk and bike-friendly roadway. U.S. Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced that $25 million dollars have been secured for downtown Buffalo through the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) grant program.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Burmese flag raised outside of Buffalo City Hall

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo officials joined others Saturday in Niagara Square to raise the Burmese flag outside of City Hall. The annual ceremony recognizes the advent of democracy in Burma, which is now known as Myanmar. It happened 34 years ago this month. Speakers on Saturday reflected on the...
2 On Your Side

Search efforts continue for missing Buffalo teen

BUFFALO, N.Y. — It's been two years since a 12-year-old boy from Buffalo went missing, now his parents are looking for change. Buffalo Police say Jaylen Griffin was last seen on Aug. 4, 2020. They say he went to a grocery store in the Broadway-Fillmore neighborhood and never returned home. And since then, Griffin's family and the community have been actively searching for him.
buffalorising.com

A Miracle on 14th Street

In life, there are people who are givers, and who are takers. Then there are the people who give so much, that it makes you wonder how they can even have so much to give. Take Elizabeth Meg Williams, for example. Elizabeth was best of friends (and housemate) with beloved Buffalo creative Jonathan Casey, an inspirational soul that we lost during the pandemic. Elizabeth also happens to be a giver extraordinaire.
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Italian Center cuts ribbon on courtyard Saturday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo’s Italian Cultural Center cut the ribbon today on a brand new courtyard. It’s called the Russel J. Salvatore courtyard. The restauranteur helped fund the project. It’s located at the corner of Delaware Avenue and Hertel. The courtyard has new statues, lights, tables along with a bocce court and community garden. […]
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Missing vulnerable adult alert issued for elderly man

TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A missing vulnerable adult alert has been issued for an elderly man who is believed to be in the Western New York area. Frank A. Gugino, 86 and of Rochester, has dementia and may be in need of medical attention. Police say that information indicates that he was in Amherst at […]
ROCHESTER, NY

