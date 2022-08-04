In life, there are people who are givers, and who are takers. Then there are the people who give so much, that it makes you wonder how they can even have so much to give. Take Elizabeth Meg Williams, for example. Elizabeth was best of friends (and housemate) with beloved Buffalo creative Jonathan Casey, an inspirational soul that we lost during the pandemic. Elizabeth also happens to be a giver extraordinaire.

