Indianapolis, IN

cbs4indy.com

Tracking showers, no more 90s this week

INDIANAPOLIS – We started off with showers and storms early this morning. Showers are continuing across central Indiana. We will keep at least an isolated shower chance this afternoon and into the evening as a front slowly moves south of Indy. The rest of this week looks cooler and closer to average.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Temperature and rainfall records hold for this date

INDIANAPOLIS – Despite the heavy rainfall we saw early this morning, rainfall records will hold for the day. We are entering a streak of 80° days, so our high-temperature record will also hold for the day. Record high temperature: 99° (1930) Record low temperature: 50° (1884)
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Record heat and rainfall not likely today, records hold

INDIANAPOLIS – Temperatures today will hit the lower 90s and we do have a chance of some heavy rainfall. It looks like, however, records for the day will hold strong. Record high temperature: 98° (2012) Record cold temperature: 48° (1989) Record rainfall: 1.51″ (1937) No severe...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

No place like home? Where people from central Indiana ended up

INDIANAPOLIS — A new study shows most young people do not move far from their childhood home. The study by researchers at the U.S. Census Bureau and Harvard University examined the migration patterns of young adults, exploring where people go between childhood and young adulthood. The study found nearly six in 10 young adults live within 10 miles of where they grew up. Eight in 10 young adults live within 100 miles.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Indiana State
cbs4indy.com

Crawfordsville church starts Kentucky relief effort

CRAWFORDSVILLE, Ind.– As Kentucky preps for a new severe weather threat mid-week, more Hoosiers are preparing to help the areas previously devastated by deadly flooding earlier this month. Crawfordsville’s Crossroads Community Church of the Nazarene and Montgomery County emergency responders will hold the final hours of a donation drive...
CRAWFORDSVILLE, IN
cbs4indy.com

New Hilton hotel proposed for Clay Terrace area

CARMEL, Ind. – Along the stretches of Clay Terrace, Anne White said there’s everything for everyone. “The traffic, the retailers that they bring in, the interest, the beauty of our locations, if people haven’t shopped at Clay Terrace, they need to find it,” she said. White...
CARMEL, IN
cbs4indy.com

Indiana BMV hosting public hearing to close Nappanee branch

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles (BMV) wants to hear from you about the proposal to close the Nappanee BMV branch. This location is located at 219 West Market Street in Nappanee, Indiana. This is in the heart of downtown Nappanee located near the police department and fire department.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

At least 5 injured in several overnight shootings across Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS – At least five people were injured in several overnight shootings across Indianapolis. Police were called to the area of East 38th Street and North Keystone Avenue just before 1:00 a.m. When they arrived they found a man with injuries from a gunshot. He was awake and breathing, according to police.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Hagerstown Little League representing Indiana on ESPN

WHITESTOWN, Ind. — Hagerstown is rallying around some of its youngest athletes as they compete for a chance at the Little League World Series. The town of less then 2,000 was decked out in purple Monday night. While hundreds watched from the Little League Central Region Complex in Whitestown, even more were watching at home on ESPN.
HAGERSTOWN, IN
cbs4indy.com

4 injured in 11-vehicle crash on I-69 near Anderson

ANDERSON, Ind. — Four people were injured in an 11-vehicle crash Sunday afternoon on I-69 northbound near Anderson that caused heavy traffic and multiple lane closures. The incident occurred when 10 passenger cars were stopped on I-69 NB between Rangeline Road and Markleville Road, an area just south of Anderson, for a smaller crash a little ways up the road, according to Sgt. Scott Keegan with Indiana State Police.
ANDERSON, IN
cbs4indy.com

Silver Alert declared for 13-year-old boy missing from Avon

AVON, Ind. — A Silver Alert has been declared for a 13-year-old boy missing from Avon. Indiana State Police said Shane Hommel was last seen Monday at 4:49 p.m. wearing a red shirt that says “American Boy,” blue shorts and black tennis shoes. He may be riding a red bicycle, police added.
AVON, IN
cbs4indy.com

Teen found with 2 Glocks, revolver outside Indiana State Fairgrounds

INDIANAPOLIS – Police seized a backpack with three guns inside from a teen following a disturbance outside the Indiana State Fairgrounds Saturday. According to Lawrence Police Chief Gary Woodruff, an off-duty Lawrence officer working security noticed a disturbance between juveniles at the 38th Street gate around 8:20 p.m. Saturday.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Despite abortion ban criticism, Gen Con will return to Indy in 2023

INDIANAPOLIS — Despite Gen Con leaders casting criticism toward Indiana in regard to the recent abortion ban, Gen Con announced “The Best Four Days in Gaming” will return to Indianapolis Aug. 3-6 in 2023. Gen Con, the largest and longest running tabletop gaming convention in North America,...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Proposed Indy budget emphasizes tax cut, includes rental assistance dip

INDIANAPOLIS — Emerging from the financial instability of the COVID-19 pandemic into the uncertainty of a potential recession, the proposed 2023 municipal budget for the City of Indianapolis will top out at approximately $1.4 billion, up $100 million from this year’s budget. But Mayor Joe Hogsett is proposing...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Man killed in hit-and-run

A man is dead after a hit-and-run on the southwest side of Indianapolis. IMPD arrests suspect in July killing; already on …. Hagerstown Little League representing Indiana on …. Hendricks County man charged with sexually assaulting …. Beloved Indy funeral director is robbed & killed …. Police: Suspicious man asked...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Edinburgh lost child found walking on US-31, water rescue called off

EDINBURGH, Ind. — A lost child in Edinburgh has been found safe, police say, and the water rescue sparked by the child’s disappearance near a dam has been called off. Edinburgh Police and Fire were called Sunday afternoon to the Edinburgh Dam on State Road 252 for reports of a missing 11-year-old. The child, witnesses said, was last seen right next to the water near his mother.
EDINBURGH, IN
cbs4indy.com

Man found shot in gas station parking lot, says IMPD

INDIANAPOLIS — Police say they have a person of interest in an overnight shooting in the parking lot of an east side gas station. Police were sent to the Conoco gas station at 5273 E. 38th Street (near N. Butler) around 2:35 a.m. for a report of a person shot outside.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

