Read on cbs4indy.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Eiteljorg Museum of Native American and Western Art in the heart of downtown IndyArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
The Indianapolis Museum of Art at Newfields is a place where art and nature convergeArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
The Indiana State Fair in Indy thru August 21, 2022Arnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
An award-winning author whose heart beats in unison with drums from the motherlandArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
A culturally-diverse sector in Indianapolis lies within 2 ½-square miles in the heart of the cityArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
Related
cbs4indy.com
Tracking showers, no more 90s this week
INDIANAPOLIS – We started off with showers and storms early this morning. Showers are continuing across central Indiana. We will keep at least an isolated shower chance this afternoon and into the evening as a front slowly moves south of Indy. The rest of this week looks cooler and closer to average.
cbs4indy.com
Temperature and rainfall records hold for this date
INDIANAPOLIS – Despite the heavy rainfall we saw early this morning, rainfall records will hold for the day. We are entering a streak of 80° days, so our high-temperature record will also hold for the day. Record high temperature: 99° (1930) Record low temperature: 50° (1884)
cbs4indy.com
Record heat and rainfall not likely today, records hold
INDIANAPOLIS – Temperatures today will hit the lower 90s and we do have a chance of some heavy rainfall. It looks like, however, records for the day will hold strong. Record high temperature: 98° (2012) Record cold temperature: 48° (1989) Record rainfall: 1.51″ (1937) No severe...
cbs4indy.com
No place like home? Where people from central Indiana ended up
INDIANAPOLIS — A new study shows most young people do not move far from their childhood home. The study by researchers at the U.S. Census Bureau and Harvard University examined the migration patterns of young adults, exploring where people go between childhood and young adulthood. The study found nearly six in 10 young adults live within 10 miles of where they grew up. Eight in 10 young adults live within 100 miles.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cbs4indy.com
Crawfordsville church starts Kentucky relief effort
CRAWFORDSVILLE, Ind.– As Kentucky preps for a new severe weather threat mid-week, more Hoosiers are preparing to help the areas previously devastated by deadly flooding earlier this month. Crawfordsville’s Crossroads Community Church of the Nazarene and Montgomery County emergency responders will hold the final hours of a donation drive...
cbs4indy.com
New Hilton hotel proposed for Clay Terrace area
CARMEL, Ind. – Along the stretches of Clay Terrace, Anne White said there’s everything for everyone. “The traffic, the retailers that they bring in, the interest, the beauty of our locations, if people haven’t shopped at Clay Terrace, they need to find it,” she said. White...
cbs4indy.com
Indiana BMV hosting public hearing to close Nappanee branch
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles (BMV) wants to hear from you about the proposal to close the Nappanee BMV branch. This location is located at 219 West Market Street in Nappanee, Indiana. This is in the heart of downtown Nappanee located near the police department and fire department.
cbs4indy.com
At least 5 injured in several overnight shootings across Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS – At least five people were injured in several overnight shootings across Indianapolis. Police were called to the area of East 38th Street and North Keystone Avenue just before 1:00 a.m. When they arrived they found a man with injuries from a gunshot. He was awake and breathing, according to police.
IN THIS ARTICLE
cbs4indy.com
Hagerstown Little League representing Indiana on ESPN
WHITESTOWN, Ind. — Hagerstown is rallying around some of its youngest athletes as they compete for a chance at the Little League World Series. The town of less then 2,000 was decked out in purple Monday night. While hundreds watched from the Little League Central Region Complex in Whitestown, even more were watching at home on ESPN.
cbs4indy.com
4 injured in 11-vehicle crash on I-69 near Anderson
ANDERSON, Ind. — Four people were injured in an 11-vehicle crash Sunday afternoon on I-69 northbound near Anderson that caused heavy traffic and multiple lane closures. The incident occurred when 10 passenger cars were stopped on I-69 NB between Rangeline Road and Markleville Road, an area just south of Anderson, for a smaller crash a little ways up the road, according to Sgt. Scott Keegan with Indiana State Police.
cbs4indy.com
Silver Alert declared for 13-year-old boy missing from Avon
AVON, Ind. — A Silver Alert has been declared for a 13-year-old boy missing from Avon. Indiana State Police said Shane Hommel was last seen Monday at 4:49 p.m. wearing a red shirt that says “American Boy,” blue shorts and black tennis shoes. He may be riding a red bicycle, police added.
cbs4indy.com
Teen found with 2 Glocks, revolver outside Indiana State Fairgrounds
INDIANAPOLIS – Police seized a backpack with three guns inside from a teen following a disturbance outside the Indiana State Fairgrounds Saturday. According to Lawrence Police Chief Gary Woodruff, an off-duty Lawrence officer working security noticed a disturbance between juveniles at the 38th Street gate around 8:20 p.m. Saturday.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cbs4indy.com
Despite abortion ban criticism, Gen Con will return to Indy in 2023
INDIANAPOLIS — Despite Gen Con leaders casting criticism toward Indiana in regard to the recent abortion ban, Gen Con announced “The Best Four Days in Gaming” will return to Indianapolis Aug. 3-6 in 2023. Gen Con, the largest and longest running tabletop gaming convention in North America,...
cbs4indy.com
Proposed Indy budget emphasizes tax cut, includes rental assistance dip
INDIANAPOLIS — Emerging from the financial instability of the COVID-19 pandemic into the uncertainty of a potential recession, the proposed 2023 municipal budget for the City of Indianapolis will top out at approximately $1.4 billion, up $100 million from this year’s budget. But Mayor Joe Hogsett is proposing...
cbs4indy.com
Man killed in hit-and-run
A man is dead after a hit-and-run on the southwest side of Indianapolis. IMPD arrests suspect in July killing; already on …. Hagerstown Little League representing Indiana on …. Hendricks County man charged with sexually assaulting …. Beloved Indy funeral director is robbed & killed …. Police: Suspicious man asked...
cbs4indy.com
Edinburgh lost child found walking on US-31, water rescue called off
EDINBURGH, Ind. — A lost child in Edinburgh has been found safe, police say, and the water rescue sparked by the child’s disappearance near a dam has been called off. Edinburgh Police and Fire were called Sunday afternoon to the Edinburgh Dam on State Road 252 for reports of a missing 11-year-old. The child, witnesses said, was last seen right next to the water near his mother.
cbs4indy.com
Mayor promises record public safety spending in proposed 2023 city budget
INDIANAPOLIS — Emerging from the financial instability of the COVID-19 pandemic into the uncertainty of a potential recession, the proposed 2023 municipal budget for the City of Indianapolis will top out at approximately $1.4 billion, up $100 million from this year’s budget. Mayor Joe Hogsett’s spending plan for...
cbs4indy.com
Motorcyclist in critical condition after crash on Indy’s northwest side
INDIANAPOLIS — A motorcyclist is in critical condition after colliding with a vehicle Sunday morning. Around 7:15 a.m. Sunday, IMPD was dispatched to the area of 86th Street and Zionsville road on report of a crash. Per IMPD, the motorcyclist, not wearing a helmet, rear-ended a vehicle on West...
cbs4indy.com
Man found shot in gas station parking lot, says IMPD
INDIANAPOLIS — Police say they have a person of interest in an overnight shooting in the parking lot of an east side gas station. Police were sent to the Conoco gas station at 5273 E. 38th Street (near N. Butler) around 2:35 a.m. for a report of a person shot outside.
cbs4indy.com
Police: Suspicious man asked children if they needed a ride near bus stop in Hancock County
HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. — The Hancock County Sheriff’s Department is making parents aware of a reported suspicious man who was asking children if they needed a ride to school on Monday morning near a bus stop in southern Hancock County. According to the sheriff’s department, the man was...
Comments / 0