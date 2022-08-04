First Alert Forecast | Summer pop-up storms return Friday afternoon, evening

Read on www.cbs46.com
First Alert: Scattered Storms, Isolated Severe this Afternoon
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Strong storms with lightning and gusty winds are possible through the afternoon. Tuesday Forecast: Sunny skies in the morning give way to mostly cloudy skies through the afternoon with spotty thunderstorms popping up around lunch and lasting through the afternoon. A few storms are likely to be strong to severe.
Weather Alert: Significant Weather Advisory for a strong thunderstorm in the local area
The National Weather Service in Peachtree City issued a significant weather advisory until 7 p.m. in the local area for the potential of a strong thunderstorm. A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Oconee, southeastern Barrow, northwestern Clarke, northeastern Walton and southeastern Jackson Counties through 715 PM EDT…. At...
Tips to beat the heat! Keeping your young athlete safe from heat illness
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - With the start of the school year, many student-athletes are headed back to the field. And while fall is just around the corner, Atlanta’s high temperatures and humidity levels continue to persist. That’s why health experts are cautioning parents, coaches and caretakers to watch for signs of heat-related illness in children and teens taking on outdoor activity.
Code Wiz hosting grand opening event Aug. 20
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Code Wiz will open its new location in Lawrenceville Aug. 20. The Lawrenceville location is the first in the Atlanta area and third in the Southeast. The company, which aims to teach kids how to code, is mostly concentrated in the Boston area. The grand opening...
404 Fest scheduled for Aug. 13 in Atlanta has been canceled
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The 404 Fest, which was scheduled to take place at Pratt Pullman District, has been canceled. The announcement was made on Instagram and Facebook on Monday afternoon. According to the post, the music festival has been canceled “in light of recent events.” They do not say what those recent events are.
Topgolf Live Stadium Tour visits Truist Park Nov. 17-20
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Long after the Braves’ season ends, Truist Park will see another sport grace its field: golf! The Topgolf Live Stadium Tour will hit Truist Park Nov. 17-20. The golfing and party destination, which has a location in Midtown, will bring its technology outside and give players the opportunity to hit a different kind of ball at Truist Park.
Final Savanna Night at Zoo Atlanta Aug. 12
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Zoo Atlanta will hold its final Savanna Nights event of the summer 6 p.m. Aug. 12. Guests will sample wildlife-inspired cocktails made by zoo staff, accompanied by music from and Ben Wade Band and food from Tex’s Tacos, The Fresh Truck and Gotta Have It Catering. Keepers will also dive deep into wildlife preservation and guests will be able to view the African Savanna’s wildlife until dusk.
Iconic Smyrna restaurant known for its ‘Eggplant Babies’ closing after 40 years
SMYRNA, Ga. (CBS46) - A popular dining spot in Smyrna is closing its doors after over 40 years of business. “It’s such a sad time,” says Founder Joe Bogino. Scalini’s Italian Restaurant on Cobb Parkway made the big announcement on its website and Facebook page Monday, thanking the community for all of their support throughout the years. Bogino tells CBS46 that they had to close due to struggles finding staff.
Black Restaurant Week ATL: Breakfast at Barney’s
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - It’s Atlanta Black Restaurant Week! A chance to celebrate Atlanta’s black-owned food businesses and highlight the restaurants, food trucks and bakeries we love year-round. The celebration runs through Sunday, Aug. 14 and spotlights some of the African American, African and Caribbean cuisine that make...
South Fulton police warn drivers to ‘slow down’ as speed cameras activated
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The message that school safety officials, South Fulton police officials and the Cobb County Sheriff’s Department have sent to all metro Atlanta drivers is slow down. Schools are back in session and that means school buses packed with children are back on the roads. The...
Backstage look at Assembly Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The sprawling film and tv production site in Doraville is now under construction. This week CBS46 is calling it home and highlighting Georgia’s booming film industry. During this time CBS46 will be broadcasting every newscast from Assembly Atlanta. The location is where the iconic general...
Air conditioning issues reported at dozens of Clayton County Schools
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The new school year is up and running, but some of the air conditioning units are not. CBS46 obtained an 80-page report detailing hundreds of open HVAC issues in Clayton County Schools. At Brown Elementary, the report says several rooms are warm and the A/C is...
Hundreds attend Lil Baby’s Back-to-School Fest at West End Mall
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Hundreds of families have lined up to attend Grammy award-winning rapper Lil Baby’s Back-to-School Fest Sunday afternoon at the West End Mall. Atlanta police officials have blocked off a portion of Lee Street as the large crowd continues to disrupt the traffic flow. Police have directed traffic to turn down Oak Street at the intersection of Lee Street to get to the Back to School Fest.
2 dead after shooting at Dunbar Park in Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - According to officials, a second person has died after being shot at Dunbar Park in southwest Atlanta. 31-year-old Rashad Rogers died at Grady Hospital immediately after the shooting. 33-year-old April Sparks was identified as the second person who died. No other updates have been provided by...
Massive sinkhole shuts down parts of Cobb County road
COBB COUNTY, Ga. - A large sinkhole is causing major delays by shutting down a portion of a Cobb County road Thursday morning. Officials with the Cobb County Department of Transportation say the sinkhole appeared near the intersection of Windy Hill Road and Austell Road. While crews work at the...
Amazon donates Ring security systems to 1K Atlanta seniors through nonprofit
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Tech giant Amazon is helping ensure safety for Atlanta seniors by donating 1,000 Ring security systems through the nonprofit called HouseProud. The Ring security bundles will include a doorbell, stick-up camera, and pathway lights. Those will all be distributed through House Proud, a non-profit that serves seniors throughout the metro by making sure they are dry, safe, and warm.
INTERVIEW: Film business is big business in Georgia
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - As Atlanta grows into its role as “Hollywood of the South,” the Mayor’s Office of Film and Entertainment manages filming permits for locations around the city and the Set South Production Assistant Training Program. Brooks Baptiste interviewed Philana Williams, the office’s co-director for marketing and strategy.
Atlanta PD looking for ‘person of interest’ in connection to deadly park shooting
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Atlanta police have released photos of a person they have labeled a “person of interest” in connection to a deadly park shooting that left two people dead and four others injured. The shooting happened at the Dunbar Recreational Center inside Rosa L. Burney Park...
Scam Alert: Pine straw scammers reported throughout Georgia
Earlier this year, we alerted you to a pine straw scam in Putnam County. However, this scam is does not appear to be isolated to one area of the state and has been reported from metro Atlanta to Albany. The Scam: The scammers come up to your door and offer...
Reports of police shooting in southeast Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Atlanta Police Department said a police shooting occurred near the intersection of Memorial Drive and Gibson Street in southeast Atlanta. The officer is reportedly uninjured. A male was brought to Grady Memorial Hospital for treatment. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is responding to the incident....
