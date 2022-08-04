Priory and Springhill GP surgery set to close unless new doctors found

Read on www.bbc.co.uk
Related
Meet the victims of Britain's NHS dental crisis: From a mother, 42, who pulled out 13 of her own TEETH after waiting six YEARS for check-up to a 28-year-old who fished out shards of shattered molar with pliers
Desperate patients have been forced to take matters into their own hands amid an NHS dental crisis that has seen millions of Britons left without a dentist, including one who pulled out 13 of her own teeth out. Health watchdogs today said dangerous DIY dentistry was becoming increasingly common as...
BBC
Nurse struck off for abusing Wirral care home patient
A nurse who abused a patient and failed to alert medics when her health deteriorated has been struck off. Susan Hughes dragged the patient, pushed away her walking frame and shouted obscenities at them at a care home in Wirral in December 2019. The Nursing and Midwifery Council (NMC) said...
BBC
Martin Dyer: Paraglider died from multiple injuries
A man who died while indulging his passion for paragliding suffered multiple injuries, an inquest has heard. Martin Dyer, 55, from Vale of Clwyd, was killed while flying near Talloires-Montmin in eastern France on 14 July. The senior coroner for north Wales east and central, John Gittins, said no post-mortem...
BBC
Rushmere Heath: Firefighters tackle gorse blaze
Firefighters are tackling a large gorse blaze on the outskirts of a town. Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service were called at 17:40 BST to reports of a fire measuring about one-and-a-half hectares on Rushmere Heath, on the edge of Ipswich, it said. Large plumes of smoke have been seen across...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Going through the menopause in our 40s left us without a job and a crumbled marriage, doctors even dismissed symptoms
HAVING worked in retail for 20 years, Donna O’Brien was a confident store manager – but she believes crippling brain fog brought on by the menopause led to her being sacked. Donna, 49, says: “I was humiliated because no one understood why I couldn’t deliver due to my...
BBC
No prosecutions after Kincaidston house blast
No prosecutions are to be sought over an explosion in South Ayrshire which seriously injured a family last year. Two adults and two children were treated in hospital and four houses were destroyed after the blast in Gorse Park, in the Kincaidston area of Ayr. The Health and Safety Executive...
intheknow.com
‘Unprofessional’ ultrasound tech makes mom-to-be physically ill after appointment: ‘Please report her’
An expecting mom became physically ill after her 20-week ultrasound due to a tech’s alleged unprofessional behavior, and Reddit parents are begging her to report the incident. Posted to the subreddit r/BabyBumps, the post received 319 upvotes and over 70 comments. Now, much like the woman who was shamed...
Comments / 0