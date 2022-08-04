Lobster roll takes center stage at The Breeze

Read on www.ack.net
Inquirer and Mirror
Green Crab Week runs through Friday
(Aug. 8, 2022) The Maria Mitchell Association, Nantucket Land Council and Sustainable Nantucket are hosting the third annual Nantucket Green Crab Week through Friday to learn about – and take action against – invasive European green crabs on Nantucket. European green crabs were first introduced to North America...
Inquirer and Mirror
Today’s Beach Report: Moderate surf on the south shore, jellyfish at Cisco, Jetties, Nobadeer, Miacomet
(Aug. 8, 2022: Update 12:22 p.m.) Nantucket's lifeguarded beaches have yellow flags along the south shore reporting moderate surf, with heavier shore break at Surfside. Jellyfish have also been reported at Cisco, Jetties, Nobadeer and Miacomet. Nantucket town lifeguards are on duty from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. daily at nine island...
Two Sisters Bringing Portuguese Takeout to New Dartmouth Spot
Two Portuguese sisters from New Bedford have been working hard for the better part of a decade to find the perfect storefront. Now at last they've found one -- in Dartmouth. Caitlyn Fontes thought up the duo's current food truck idea about seven years ago, you could say before food trucks were cool. I'm pretty sure their Portuguese-style food truck was the first of its kind in the area.
Massachusetts beach closes a second time due to Portuguese man o’ war sightings
WESTPORT, Mass. — Portuguese man o’ war sightings have once again forced the closure of a southern Massachusetts beach. The DCR closed Horseneck Beach Station Reservation in Westport at 6 p.m. Sunday due to the presence of man o’ wars and an “intense” rip tide.
Inquirer and Mirror
Wampanoag immersion experience Wednesday
(Aug. 9, 2022) The Nantucket Historical Association is partnering with Darius Coombs of the Mashpee Wampanoag Tribe to host a Wampanoag Immersion Experience Wednesday, Aug. 10, from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. at Children’s Beach on Harbor View Way. Attendees are invited to make traditional crafts and toys with Wampanoag artisans,...
Wild Care Cape Cod Explains This Strange Behavior Coming From Hot Animals
The summer of 2022 has been hot, and while we struggle to find shade and the nearest body of water, humans aren’t the only ones struggling to beat the heat. The extreme heat on the SouthCoast has caused animals to act a little strange, and Wild Care Cape Cod in Eastham has some tips if you have witnessed this odd behavior.
fallriverreporter.com
Horseneck Beach State Reservation closes according to Department of Conservation and Recreation
Effective at 6:00 p.m. Sunday, the Department of Conservation and Recreation has implemented a closure of Horseneck Beach State Reservation in the Town of Westport for the remainder of the day due to a Portuguese man o’ war sighting, as well as dangerous ocean conditions, including intense rip tide.
Freezer that washed up on Massachusetts beach was filled with ice cream, a tourist says
Lauren Raimy had one hope for the freezer she saw wash up on a Nantucket shoreline: please don’t contain a dead body. To her relief, the freezer was in fact filled with ice cream, according to the Nantucket Current, which posted photos of the discovery on its website. Raimy...
Inquirer and Mirror
Today’s Beach Report: Gusty winds whipping up the waves
(Aug. 9. 2022) Gusty winds are whipping up the waves, causing Nobadeer, Surfside, Cisco, Ladies and Madaket beaches to fly red flags today. Swimmers are advised to leave their pool toys, paddle boards and kayaks at home. Jellyfish are also being reported at Ladies, Cisco and Madaket. Nantucket town lifeguards...
Barnstable Patriot
Crazy colored crustaceans: Rare lobsters wash ashore at Cape Cod markets
Cape Cod has lots of visitors in the summer, but the rarest ones might be strangely colored lobsters. Recently, a calico lobster arrived at the Friendly Fisherman restaurant and seafood market in North Eastham and an orange one showed up at the Mac's Chatham Fish & Lobster location at Ring Bros. Marketplace in South Dennis.
Popular Mass. theme park reopening for upcoming holiday season as owner searches for buyer
CARVER, Mass. — A popular family theme park in Massachusetts is reopening for the upcoming holiday season as the owner continues to work to sell the property. Edaville Family Theme Park in Carver will welcome guests back for classic Christmas lights, rides, food, and more from Nov. 10 through Jan. 1, 2023.
WCVB
Several people rescued from sinking boat near entrance to Cape Cod Canal in Bourne
BOURNE, Mass. — Multiple people are safe after they were rescued from a sinking boat off the coast of Bourne, Massachusetts. U.S. Coast Guard officials said their agency did not respond to the scene, but noted that Bourne firefighters got several people off that boat with the help of good Samaritans.
ABC6.com
Department of Health closes four beaches for swimming
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Health closed four beaches for swimming Thursday. The Department of Health said bacteria levels at Camp Hoffman Beach and Kingston’s Camp Beach in Kingston, Camp Canonicus Beach in Exeter, and Kent County YMCA Beach in Warwick returned to safe levels.
3 Underrated Beaches in Massachusetts
There is no doubt that there are lots of beautiful places in Massachusetts and while some are more well-known that others, all of them are worth exploring. Today, we are going to focus on some underrated beaches that you should really visit if you haven't already. These places might not always be on a must-see list you find online, but they come highly recommend by locals so you know they are worth the trip. Here are the three underrated beaches in Massachusetts you should visit next time you get the chance:
Watch: Hammerhead shark makes waves along Nantucket beach
A hammerhead shark was spotted close to the shoreline of a Nantucket beach Sunday. In a video captured by beachgoers Annabel Taylor and Lisa Larson, the shark hunts a fish close to the shores of Ladies Beach. “That’s a huge fish it has!” a beachgoer exclaims, before the hammerhead seemingly...
Dartmouth’s Big Value Outlet Can’t Close Until These Questions Are Answered
For the last five years, David Tatelbaum has taken to Facebook to give his Big Value Outlet shoppers a glimpse into his store, showcasing the odd items that come in week after week. Sometimes he's in the toy aisle, others the party aisle, and he makes a trip to the rug department every now and again.
Five charming small towns in Massachusetts that are considered a must-visit
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the Planet Ware website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on visiting Massachusetts or if you're looking for nice places to live, you might want to consider the following small towns.
Inquirer and Mirror
Coast Guard assists sailboat with minor engine fire on Coatue
(Aug. 7, 2022) Nat Philbrick and his wife Melissa had a minor engine fire aboard their 38-foot yawl Phebe Sunday morning near Bass Point on Coatue. As they were heading back to their mooring from the Head of the Harbor with their dog, the fire started, Philbrick said, but they were able to quickly get it under control.
3 affordable weekend getaways in Massachusetts
It's no secret that Massachusetts is a very beautiful state. Here, you can find pretty much anything you could think of. No matter how you like to spend your free time, you will most likely find something exciting to do in Massachusetts. It's a great holiday destination for those travelling with their families and children but it's also a great choice for groups of young people who want to make some amazing memories together. Last but not least, it's a good place to travel on your own too, if you prefer to travel solo. So you have never been to Massachusetts before, it's time to change that.
theweektoday.com
Residents buy their mobile home park for $12 million, beat out company bid
As a few dozen residents found their seats in the open garage at the end of Prince Drive on Monday night, an older man approached the crowd, standing at the head of tables bought earlier in the day for this meeting. “Well,” he said, holding out his arms and grinning...
