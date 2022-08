The City of Newburgh has removed 718 outdated parking meters and installed roughly 75 new high-tech parking meters to replace the old ones. The plan has been in the works for years as part of a 10-year revitalization plan. According to the city of Newburgh, the upgrade and expansion of the parking meter program was done based on the results of a comprehensive Parking Meter Enhancement Study and Downtown and Riverfront Parking Meter Expansion Feasibility Study conducted in 2020.

NEWBURGH, NY ・ 5 HOURS AGO