Sheriff: No reason to believe man who shot deputies would be "hostile"

Nash Co. man wanted for murder in California arrested after fleeing traffic stop: deputies
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — Deputies say they have arrested a Nash County man wanted for murder in California. The agency’s Narcotics Division arrested Jalon Dickens in Martin County on Friday, according to a Facebook post from the sheriff’s office. The arrest comes after a week of...
Woman stole U-Haul truck, caught in Edgecombe County: deputies
EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WNCN) — The Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office says one of their deputies has arrested a woman who stole a U-Haul truck. Deputies say 31-year-old Heather D. Wright, of Charlotte, was found driving a stolen U-Haul through Edgecombe County. After receiving a notification from one of...
Teen dead, at least 1 other wounded in shooting at large party in Nash County: deputies
WHITAKERS, N.C. (WNCN) — Deputies with the Nash County Sheriff’s Office say one person is dead and at least one other person was shot early Sunday morning after a large party in Whitakers. At about 1:30 a.m., deputies were called to the 3600 block of Lonesome Pine Road...
One killed, another hurt in shooting at Nash County house party
Whitakers, N.C. — Nash County sheriff's deputies are investigating a shooting that left one person dead and sent a second person to the hospital. The shooting happened at a party at a home on Lonesome Pine Road in Whitakers. The sheriff's office got a call around 1:30 on Sunday morning concerning multiple shooters at the location.
29 arrested in 3 days with ‘get out of jail free’ card initiative: Fayetteville police
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Fayetteville Police Department has announced the results of an initiative encouraging people to turn themselves in. Through the department’s Arrest Warrant Initiative, anyone with active arrest warrants for non-violent crimes was asked turn themselves in voluntarily Wednesday through Friday. In return, police released them on a written promise to appear in court or on an unsecured bond with a new court date, according to the initiative.
Tip leads to arrests in Fayetteville drug bust: police
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville police say a tip through their one of their initiatives led to two arrests in a drug bust Thursday. The Fayetteville Police Department’s Arrest Warrant Initiative led to someone providing a wanted suspect’s location, which led to the execution of search warrant and an arrest, according to police.
Public pays last respects, honors slain Wayne County police officer Matthew Fishman
DUDLEY, Wayne County — The Wayne County deputy who died from injuries he sustained while being shot in the line of duty Monday has been welcomed home for the last time. Sergeant Matthew Fishman received full escorts today: patrol cars and other first responder vehicles leading the way home from ECU Health (Vidant) in Greenville to his final resting place at the Shumate-Faulk Funeral Home in Wayne County.
Do you recognize him? Police looking for fraud suspect in Clayton
CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN) — The Clayton Police Department is working to learn the identity of a person police say fraudulently cashed a check. Officers say the man cashed a $5,000 check at a Clayton area bank on July 27. They provided the following photos of the suspect. Anyone who...
Sampson County deputy gets heroic welcome home after gunshot wound recovery
Deputy Caitlin Emanuel returned home on Friday after nearly two weeks of recovering from a gunshot wound.
1 dead in Sunday morning Shooting in Raleigh
Raleigh police say they found the man with a gunshot wound to the head around 2:00 a.m. Sunday.
Pedestrian killed in Ramsey Street crash was Fayetteville man, police say
The pedestrian killed in a crash on Ramsey Street on July 30 has been identified as David Lamont Mills, 52, of Fayetteville, according to the Fayetteville Police Department. The department’s Traffic Unit investigated the crash in the 1300 block of Ramsey Street. The driver of the vehicle was Sharon...
Motorcyclist reached for water bottle before deadly I-95 crash north of Fayetteville, officials say
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A motorcyclist who died in an Interstate 95 wreck Saturday afternoon north of Fayetteville was traveling with a group of friends who saw his crash, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol. The incident was reported just before 3 p.m. in the southbound lanes...
‘Lock your vehicles’: Police warn about string of car break-ins in Wilson
WILSON, N.C. (WNCN) — Wilson police are warning the community about a string of car break-ins throughout the city. In a Facebook post Saturday, the Wilson Police Department said there were several reports of car break-ins between Thursday and Friday night. Those reports say all of the vehicles were...
1 killed, another injured in shooting outside Fayetteville motel
One person was killed and another was injured in a shooting early Wednesday, Aug. 3 at a motel on Cedar Creek Road, according to the Fayetteville Police Department. The shooting was reported at 3:15 a.m. Wednesday at the Travelodge motel at 2076 Cedar Creek Road, according to a police news release.
Woman rams car into Raleigh home during dispute with juveniles, police say
Police said a woman got into an altercation with neighbors and then crashed her car into a house on Valley Edge Drive.
Young man shot in the head in broad daylight in Rocky Mount, police say
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — A shooter is on the loose after Rocky Mount police said a young man was shot in the head Sunday afternoon. The incident was reported around 2:15 p.m. through ShotSpotter in the 1200 block of Branch Street, according to a news release from Rocky Mount police.
6-time felon gets 6+ years in prison after Dunn arrest with gun, drugs and nearly $20,000
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Bloods gang member who was busted in Dunn with cocaine, a loaded gun and nearly $20,000 in cash was sentenced Friday to nearly 6.5 years in prison, officials said. Derrick Lee Daye — a six-time felon — was sentenced to 77 months in prison...
Kinston Police looking for woman in larceny case
The Kinston Police Department is looking for a woman they said was involved in a larceny. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kinston Police Department’s Tips Line at 252-939-4020 or Lenoir County Crime Stoppers at 252-523-4444.
Man shot in head in Raleigh
Raleigh, N.C. — A man was shot in the head in Raleigh on Sunday morning. Raleigh police found a man had been shot in the head around 2 a.m. near the intersection of Boyer Street and St. Augustine Avenue, just south of St. Augustine's University. The man was taken...
Funeral arrangements for Wayne County deputy Matthew Fishman announced
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – The funeral for fallen Wayne County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Matthew Fishman will be held Tuesday at the University of Mount Olive. Wayne County Public Information Officer Joel Gillie told CBS 17 Fishman’s service will be held at 11 a.m. After the funeral, a...
