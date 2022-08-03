ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayne County, NC

Sheriff: No reason to believe man who shot deputies would be "hostile"

By Megan Scarano, Annette Weston
WLOS.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on wlos.com

Comments / 0

Related
cbs17

Woman stole U-Haul truck, caught in Edgecombe County: deputies

EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WNCN) — The Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office says one of their deputies has arrested a woman who stole a U-Haul truck. Deputies say 31-year-old Heather D. Wright, of Charlotte, was found driving a stolen U-Haul through Edgecombe County. After receiving a notification from one of...
EDGECOMBE COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

One killed, another hurt in shooting at Nash County house party

Whitakers, N.C. — Nash County sheriff's deputies are investigating a shooting that left one person dead and sent a second person to the hospital. The shooting happened at a party at a home on Lonesome Pine Road in Whitakers. The sheriff's office got a call around 1:30 on Sunday morning concerning multiple shooters at the location.
NASH COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Wayne County, NC
City
Hamilton, NC
Wayne County, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Goldsboro, NC
cbs17

29 arrested in 3 days with ‘get out of jail free’ card initiative: Fayetteville police

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Fayetteville Police Department has announced the results of an initiative encouraging people to turn themselves in. Through the department’s Arrest Warrant Initiative, anyone with active arrest warrants for non-violent crimes was asked turn themselves in voluntarily Wednesday through Friday. In return, police released them on a written promise to appear in court or on an unsecured bond with a new court date, according to the initiative.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
cbs17

Tip leads to arrests in Fayetteville drug bust: police

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville police say a tip through their one of their initiatives led to two arrests in a drug bust Thursday. The Fayetteville Police Department’s Arrest Warrant Initiative led to someone providing a wanted suspect’s location, which led to the execution of search warrant and an arrest, according to police.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Public pays last respects, honors slain Wayne County police officer Matthew Fishman

DUDLEY, Wayne County — The Wayne County deputy who died from injuries he sustained while being shot in the line of duty Monday has been welcomed home for the last time. Sergeant Matthew Fishman received full escorts today: patrol cars and other first responder vehicles leading the way home from ECU Health (Vidant) in Greenville to his final resting place at the Shumate-Faulk Funeral Home in Wayne County.
WAYNE COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Do you recognize him? Police looking for fraud suspect in Clayton

CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN) — The Clayton Police Department is working to learn the identity of a person police say fraudulently cashed a check. Officers say the man cashed a $5,000 check at a Clayton area bank on July 27. They provided the following photos of the suspect. Anyone who...
CLAYTON, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrew Cox
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Reason To Believe#Ramon#Violent Crime#Cpl
Up and Coming Weekly

1 killed, another injured in shooting outside Fayetteville motel

One person was killed and another was injured in a shooting early Wednesday, Aug. 3 at a motel on Cedar Creek Road, according to the Fayetteville Police Department. The shooting was reported at 3:15 a.m. Wednesday at the Travelodge motel at 2076 Cedar Creek Road, according to a police news release.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wcti12.com

Kinston Police looking for woman in larceny case

The Kinston Police Department is looking for a woman they said was involved in a larceny. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kinston Police Department’s Tips Line at 252-939-4020 or Lenoir County Crime Stoppers at 252-523-4444.
KINSTON, NC
WRAL News

Man shot in head in Raleigh

Raleigh, N.C. — A man was shot in the head in Raleigh on Sunday morning. Raleigh police found a man had been shot in the head around 2 a.m. near the intersection of Boyer Street and St. Augustine Avenue, just south of St. Augustine's University. The man was taken...
RALEIGH, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy