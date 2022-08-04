Woodbridge School District Beefing up Security for 2022-23 School Year

DOVER, Del.- A Dover man has been arrested for a pair of Sunday evening burglaries. Dover Police say they were called to Top Notch Sewing on S. Governors Ave. for reports of a black man, with dread locked hair, in a striped shirt inside the closed business. The owner told police that the man had taken several items from the store and went south out of the building. The owner also told police that the man was with a white woman, wearing a dress.

DOVER, DE ・ 19 HOURS AGO