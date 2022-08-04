Woodbridge School District Beefing up Security for 2022-23 School Year

Read on www.wboc.com
WDEL 1150AM
Instituting a reunification plan for Delaware schools
During the month of August the Delaware Emergency Management Agency (DEMA) is holding two-day seminars in each county, promoting the "Standard Reunification Method" for use in Delaware public and charter schools during an emergency. "Many people construe that with active shooting situations but it could also be bomb threats, it...
Thompson resigns from school board
On August 1, 2022, at a meeting of the Milford School District Board of Education, Kris Thompson announced that it would be his last meeting as a board member. Thompson made the announcement when he made a motion to adjourn the meeting. “I would like to make a motion to adjourn my final school board meeting,” Thompson said. “As it ... Read More
Cape Gazette
Alfredo Rodriguez named assistant principal at Lewes Elementary
After 15 years as an elementary teacher, Alfredo Rodriguez has been named assistant principal at Lewes Elementary. “My reach is further as an assistant principal,” he said. “I have potential to help more kids.”. After completing his student teaching at H.O. Brittingham Elementary in Milton, Rodriguez was hired...
WBOC
ACLU Delaware Supporting Woman's Lawsuit Over Vanity License Plate
MILTON, Del. - The American Civil Liberties Union Delaware announced Monday it will represent a Milton woman's lawsuit challenging the Delaware Division of Motor Vehicle's decision to recall her vanity license plate "FCANCER". According to the ACLU of Delaware, Kari Lynn Overington's lawsuit is currently pending in the Federal District...
WGMD Radio
Tensions over Rehoboth Tour Bus Parking Result in Arrest
Rehoboth Beach police have had some difficulties this summer with charter or “tour” buses arriving in town unannounced with the intentions of loading and unloading typically at the bandstand horseshoe, especially on Saturdays. Police have routinely redirected the buses to the area behind the firehouse where two 15-minute parking spaces are reserved for buses to load and unload.
WBOC
Georgetown Historical Society Responds to Calls to Remove Confederate Battle Flag
GEORGETOWN, Del.- The Georgetown Historical Society is speaking out about calls to remove the confederate battle flag that flies on the property of the Marvel Museum. In 2005, the Historical Society made a deal with the Sons of Confederate Veterans to fly the flag. In a statement Monday the GHS...
10,000-mile walk includes stop in Delaware
He graduated from college, landed a well-paying job in corporate finance and bought his first home. Then, he dropped it all and embarked on a journey that would change his life forever. Isaiah Glen Shields talked with Delaware LIVE News on his 400th day walking across the country. Cars and trucks whizzed by — many of them offering friendly honks ... Read More
Changes proposed to downtown intersection
Milford’s Public Works Department has identified several issues with one-way traffic on Southwest Front Street. Many of the issues, according to Mark Whitfield, City Manager, are at the intersection of Walnut Street. For this reason, the department consulted with DelDOT and Century Engineering to develop solutions. “The city went ahead and had Century Engineering do an evaluation of that and ... Read More
Cape Gazette
Sussex council defers vote on School Lane
Following a July 26 public hearing, Sussex County Council voted to defer a decision on three pending applications for the proposed School Lane subdivision along Route 24 adjacent to Love Creek Elementary School. Council is leaving the record open to allow time for the applicant to respond to a request...
WBOC
Sentencing Rescheduled for Laurel Man Convicted for Jan. 6 Involvement
WASHINGTON, D.C. - Sentencing has been rescheduled for the Laurel, Delaware man convicted for his involvement in the January 6th Capitol insurrection. Kevin Seefried will now be sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Trevor McFadden on January 20, 2023. He was originally scheduled to be sentenced in September of this year.
WDEL 1150AM
Armed 80-year-old man carjacked in Claymont
An 80-year-old man with a concealed handgun fired at three men who stole his car in the Clearfield Village neighborhood of Claymont Sunday evening. New Castle County Police said the man was trying to get an item out of his car when three males approached him after exiting an SUV.
delawarepublic.org
New Castle County plans to promote small businesses during BMW Tournament in Wilmington
New Castle County hopes to help small businesses take advantage of PGA’s first ever tour stop in Delaware this month. The BMW Championship, part of the PGA’s FedExCup playoffs, is at Wilmington Country Club this year. The PGA’s first ever visit to Delaware is expected to draw thousands...
WBOC
Dover Man Arrested for Pair of Burglaries
DOVER, Del.- A Dover man has been arrested for a pair of Sunday evening burglaries. Dover Police say they were called to Top Notch Sewing on S. Governors Ave. for reports of a black man, with dread locked hair, in a striped shirt inside the closed business. The owner told police that the man had taken several items from the store and went south out of the building. The owner also told police that the man was with a white woman, wearing a dress.
Southern Delaware pallet village offers help for growing number of people experiencing homelessness
The number of people experiencing homelessness in Delaware has seen a massive surge since the start of the pandemic. The latest point-in-time survey by the Delaware Continuum of Care found 2,369 people experiencing homelessness in the state, the highest count ever and more than double the number from the January 2020 survey.
WMDT.com
Police investigating weekend burglary at Dover Walgreens
DOVER, Del. – Dover Police are investigating a burglary that took place during the overnight hours on Saturday. We’re told while the Walgreens, located at 1001 Forrest Avenue, was closed, an unknown male broke a window to gain access to the business. He then reportedly took several cartons of cigarettes, placed them into a bag, and left the store.
Animal shelters win big in 2022 Bond Bill
If anyone ever needed proof that state legislators are animal lovers, they needn’t look any further than this year’s Bond Bill. The $1.4 billion spending package — the largest in history — includes a record amount of money for the state’s largest animal shelters. Faithful Friends Animal Society, Brandywine Valley SPCA and Delaware SPCA each received $1 million, while First ... Read More
carolinecircle.com
Important Announcement Related to the Lawsuit Seeking Accountability for Police Killing of Anton Black
DENTON, MD – On Monday at 1 pm, the family of Anton Black and the Coalition for Justice for Anton Black will hold an in-person press conference in Denton, MD, to make an important announcement related to their lawsuit seeking accountability for the police killing of Anton Black. On...
WMDT.com
Confederate Flag Controversy in Sussex County Council
GEORGETOWN, Del. – A Sussex County Councilman is speaking out, demanding that thousands of dollars in taxpayer money be returned to the county after he learned that it went to fund a local museum that flies the confederate flag. Sussex County Councilman Mark Schaeffer is calling out his colleague,...
nccpdnews.com
POLICE INVESTIGATE SHOOTING IN OVERLOOK COLONY
(Claymont, DE 19703) Yesterday, Officers from the New Castle County Division of Police were dispatched to the West Brandywine Avenue area for a report of a shooting that had just occurred. Upon arrival, they found a 14-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound to his lower extremity. The officers rendered medical...
Cape Gazette
Biden making an early-morning trip Aug. 7 to Rehoboth
For the fourth time this summer, President Joe Biden will be visiting his North Shores beach home. According to the Daily Guidance and Press Schedule from the White House issued Saturday, Aug. 6, the president will leave Washington, D.C., at 6:55 a.m. and is expected to arrive in Rehoboth by 7:50 a.m. Dr. Jill Biden is already in town.
