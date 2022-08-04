ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgeville, DE

Woodbridge School District Beefing up Security for 2022-23 School Year

By Kye Parsons
WBOC
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.wboc.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WDEL 1150AM

Instituting a reunification plan for Delaware schools

During the month of August the Delaware Emergency Management Agency (DEMA) is holding two-day seminars in each county, promoting the "Standard Reunification Method" for use in Delaware public and charter schools during an emergency. "Many people construe that with active shooting situations but it could also be bomb threats, it...
DELAWARE STATE
Milford LIVE News

Thompson resigns from school board

On August 1, 2022, at a meeting of the Milford School District Board of Education, Kris Thompson announced that it would be his last meeting as a board member. Thompson made the announcement when he made a motion to adjourn the meeting. “I would like to make a motion to adjourn my final school board meeting,” Thompson said. “As it ... Read More
MILFORD, DE
Cape Gazette

Alfredo Rodriguez named assistant principal at Lewes Elementary

After 15 years as an elementary teacher, Alfredo Rodriguez has been named assistant principal at Lewes Elementary. “My reach is further as an assistant principal,” he said. “I have potential to help more kids.”. After completing his student teaching at H.O. Brittingham Elementary in Milton, Rodriguez was hired...
LEWES, DE
WBOC

ACLU Delaware Supporting Woman's Lawsuit Over Vanity License Plate

MILTON, Del. - The American Civil Liberties Union Delaware announced Monday it will represent a Milton woman's lawsuit challenging the Delaware Division of Motor Vehicle's decision to recall her vanity license plate "FCANCER". According to the ACLU of Delaware, Kari Lynn Overington's lawsuit is currently pending in the Federal District...
DELAWARE STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Delaware State
Local
Delaware Education
Local
Delaware Government
City
Bridgeville, DE
Bridgeville, DE
Government
WGMD Radio

Tensions over Rehoboth Tour Bus Parking Result in Arrest

Rehoboth Beach police have had some difficulties this summer with charter or “tour” buses arriving in town unannounced with the intentions of loading and unloading typically at the bandstand horseshoe, especially on Saturdays. Police have routinely redirected the buses to the area behind the firehouse where two 15-minute parking spaces are reserved for buses to load and unload.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Delaware LIVE News

10,000-mile walk includes stop in Delaware

He graduated from college, landed a well-paying job in corporate finance and bought his first home. Then, he dropped it all and embarked on a journey that would change his life forever.  Isaiah Glen Shields talked with Delaware LIVE News on his 400th day walking across the country.  Cars and trucks whizzed by — many of them offering friendly honks ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
Milford LIVE News

Changes proposed to downtown intersection

Milford’s Public Works Department has identified several issues with one-way traffic on Southwest Front Street. Many of the issues, according to Mark Whitfield, City Manager, are at the intersection of Walnut Street. For this reason, the department consulted with DelDOT and Century Engineering to develop solutions. “The city went ahead and had Century Engineering do an evaluation of that and ... Read More
MILFORD, DE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School District#High School#School Safety#James#Delaware State Police#Newton
Cape Gazette

Sussex council defers vote on School Lane

Following a July 26 public hearing, Sussex County Council voted to defer a decision on three pending applications for the proposed School Lane subdivision along Route 24 adjacent to Love Creek Elementary School. Council is leaving the record open to allow time for the applicant to respond to a request...
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
WBOC

Sentencing Rescheduled for Laurel Man Convicted for Jan. 6 Involvement

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Sentencing has been rescheduled for the Laurel, Delaware man convicted for his involvement in the January 6th Capitol insurrection. Kevin Seefried will now be sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Trevor McFadden on January 20, 2023. He was originally scheduled to be sentenced in September of this year.
LAUREL, DE
WDEL 1150AM

Armed 80-year-old man carjacked in Claymont

An 80-year-old man with a concealed handgun fired at three men who stole his car in the Clearfield Village neighborhood of Claymont Sunday evening. New Castle County Police said the man was trying to get an item out of his car when three males approached him after exiting an SUV.
CLAYMONT, DE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
WBOC

Dover Man Arrested for Pair of Burglaries

DOVER, Del.- A Dover man has been arrested for a pair of Sunday evening burglaries. Dover Police say they were called to Top Notch Sewing on S. Governors Ave. for reports of a black man, with dread locked hair, in a striped shirt inside the closed business. The owner told police that the man had taken several items from the store and went south out of the building. The owner also told police that the man was with a white woman, wearing a dress.
DOVER, DE
WMDT.com

Police investigating weekend burglary at Dover Walgreens

DOVER, Del. – Dover Police are investigating a burglary that took place during the overnight hours on Saturday. We’re told while the Walgreens, located at 1001 Forrest Avenue, was closed, an unknown male broke a window to gain access to the business. He then reportedly took several cartons of cigarettes, placed them into a bag, and left the store.
DOVER, DE
Delaware LIVE News

Animal shelters win big in 2022 Bond Bill

If anyone ever needed proof that state legislators are animal lovers, they needn’t look any further than this year’s Bond Bill.  The $1.4 billion spending package — the largest in history — includes a record amount of money for the state’s largest animal shelters.  Faithful Friends Animal Society, Brandywine Valley SPCA and Delaware SPCA each received $1 million, while First ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
WMDT.com

Confederate Flag Controversy in Sussex County Council

GEORGETOWN, Del. – A Sussex County Councilman is speaking out, demanding that thousands of dollars in taxpayer money be returned to the county after he learned that it went to fund a local museum that flies the confederate flag. Sussex County Councilman Mark Schaeffer is calling out his colleague,...
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
nccpdnews.com

POLICE INVESTIGATE SHOOTING IN OVERLOOK COLONY

(Claymont, DE 19703) Yesterday, Officers from the New Castle County Division of Police were dispatched to the West Brandywine Avenue area for a report of a shooting that had just occurred. Upon arrival, they found a 14-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound to his lower extremity. The officers rendered medical...
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
Cape Gazette

Biden making an early-morning trip Aug. 7 to Rehoboth

For the fourth time this summer, President Joe Biden will be visiting his North Shores beach home. According to the Daily Guidance and Press Schedule from the White House issued Saturday, Aug. 6, the president will leave Washington, D.C., at 6:55 a.m. and is expected to arrive in Rehoboth by 7:50 a.m. Dr. Jill Biden is already in town.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE

Comments / 0

Community Policy