ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

Dollars for Disaster support effort at WVU relaunches after flooding in several states

wvu.edu
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on wvutoday.wvu.edu

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wvu.edu

WVU and citizen scientists go fishing for answers on blotchy bass syndrome

West Virginia University researchers will have a chance to better understand a condition affecting bass to an unknown extent with data collected by citizens through a mobile app. Brent Murry, assistant professor of aquatic ecology in the Davis College of Agriculture, Natural Resources and Design, and the U.S. Geological Survey’s...
MORGANTOWN, WV
wvu.edu

Traveling around campus: Fall 2022 transportation options

As you prepare your travel plans for the Fall 2022 semester, you have several transportation options on and around campus to get you where you need to go. The Personal Rapid Transit (PRT) system is now open. Riding the PRT is quick and easy. It’s also one of the most efficient and sustainable ways to get around campus.
MORGANTOWN, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy