Flags In Iowa Ordered To Half-Staff In Honor Of Indiana Congresswoman Jackie Walorski

Aftermath of car crash that killed US Congresswoman Jackie Walorski in Indiana
US Representative Jackie Walorski has been killed in a car crash, her office said on Wednesday, 3 August.The Republican congresswoman died following a crash in Elkhart County, Indiana at 12.32 pm local time, according to multiple news sources.Ms Walorski’s communications director, Emma Thompson, and a local Republican Party official, Zachery Potts, were also killed in the crash.A statement from Ms Walorski’s husband, shared by House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, confirmed the news.“She has returned home to be with her Lord and Saviour, Jesus Christ,” the statement said.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Body of co-pilot who exited plane before emergency landing is found in North CarolinaRepublican accused of inciting violence against agents enforcing gun lawsNew York republican candidate attacked on stage by man with ‘bladed’ knuckleduster
Police change account of crash killing Indiana Rep. Walorski
Police have changed their description of the crash that killed Indiana Republican U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski, saying Thursday that it was the SUV in which she was a passenger that crossed a state highway’s centerline and caused the head-on crash.Walorski and two members of her congressional staff died in the Wednesday afternoon crash in northern Indiana, along with the woman driving the other vehicle, the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office said.The department’s initial account of the crash was that the car driven by Edith Schmucker, 56, Nappanee, Indiana, crossed into the SUV’s path, but the office released a statement Thursday...
Rep. Jackie Walorski, three others, die in Indiana car crash
Aug. 3 (UPI) -- Rep. Jackie Walorski, a Republican who represented Indiana in Congress since 2013, died Wednesday in a car crash in her home district, her office announced. She was 58. Walorski was riding in an SUV with Emma Thomson, 28, a member of her staff, and Zach Potts,...
