ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Baby bison will be available for viewing at Bison Day in Iowa

KCCI.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.kcci.com

Comments / 0

Related
WHO 13

Brown and crispy lawn? Expert weighs in on what to do

DES MOINES, Iowa – The lack of rain has taken a toll on lawns across central Iowa. Keeping the grass green, can be tough. So do we water or leave it alone? Dave Ostrander with O and S Lawncare out of Indianola said, “What I recommend to people is to water at least one inch […]
INDIANOLA, IA
KCCI.com

Iowa State Fair 2022: Your guide to Iowa's largest event

DES MOINES, Iowa — This year, the Iowa State Fair runs from Thursday, Aug. 11 through Sunday, Aug. 21!. Advance admission tickets cost $9 for adults (ages 12 and up) and $5 for children (ages 6 to 11). Tickets at the gate cost $14 for adults and $8 for children. Other ticket options provide discounts on adult beverages, barnyard yoga, demolition derby and giant slide tickets among others.
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Wakonda Club preparing for restoration

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Wakonda Club is preparing for a huge makeover. The southside golf club will play host to the Principal Charity Classic next spring. Then the course will shut down so crews can start making improvements. The improvements will include removing some unhealthy trees and replacing...
DES MOINES, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iowa#Animals#Bison Day#Bison Coloring Pages
KCCI.com

ARL: Loose peacock in Des Moines has been located

DES MOINES, Iowa — The peacock that has been spotted across Des Moines has finally been captured, according to the Animal Rescue League. Our feathery friend, who goes by the name Jimmy, was first seen on Wednesday in a tree. Watch: Peacock stuck in tree in Des Moines. The...
DES MOINES, IA
kiwaradio.com

Test Your Weed Identification Skills at the Iowa State Fair

Des Moines, Iowa — The annual Iowa State Fair Weed Identification Contest will be held on Friday, Aug. 12, from 9-11:30 a.m. in front of the John Deere Agriculture Building. The event is organized by Iowa State University Extension and Outreach and includes three divisions: future agronomists (youth under age 19), general and professional. The family-friendly contest offers an opportunity for people of all ages and skill levels.
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Major changes in store for the North Mixmaster in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa — A new $64 million construction project is designed to make the East Mixmaster safer. New bridges and new lanes will change the way drivers travel. The East Mixmaster joins Interstate 80, 35 and 235 on Des Moines’ northeast side. More than 160,000 cars and trucks drive through it every day. Now after more than 50 years, the Iowa Department of Transportation wants to make it safer. That’s good news for truck drivers like Timothy Bass.
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Johnston School District hosts Sundae in the Park

JOHNSTON, Iowa — On Sunday afternoon, people in Johnston enjoyed a sundae in the park!. The city of Johnston and the Johnston School District held the event. Families gathered for an evening of music and ice cream — scooped up by city and school leaders. Administrators say it's...
JOHNSTON, IA
WHO 13

Weekend rain totals mixed across central Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa — Much-needed rain moved through parts of Central Iowa this weekend, although the heaviest rain stayed in far northern and northeastern Iowa. Flood warnings were issued for many parts of Northern and Northeastern Iowa during the course of the weekend. Another round of storms developed in western and central Iowa Sunday evening. […]
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Adventureland Park announces new attractions, future plans

ALTOONA, Iowa — Adventureland Park will soon be offering new attractions. One of those attractions will be the Flying Viking, according to General Manager Bill Lentz. Lentz made the announcement during a news conference Tuesday in Altoona. The Flying Viking will be a junior coaster, meaning it's supposed to...
ALTOONA, IA
KCCI.com

Storms cause damage around Des Moines area

DES MOINES, Iowa — Strong storms rolled through the metro Sunday night. High winds knocked down trees and disrupted power for thousands of customers. Viewers sent in numerous photos of storm damage and lightning after the state received some much needed rain.
DES MOINES, IA
KCRG.com

After tornado damage, Iowa drive-in movie theater reopens

NEWTON, Iowa (KCCI) - The Valle Drive-In movie theater reopened Friday night with a full crowd that included 150 vehicles buying tickets, KCCI reports. The drive-in was shut down in March following damage from the March 5 tornado outbreak. “Screen panels flew across the lot,” said Jeff Namminga, one of...
NEWTON, IA
98.1 KHAK

Iowa Is About To Be A “Hibernation Zone” This Winter

It’s only the beginning of August and already people are looking ahead to see what kind of winter we are going to have. The Farmers Almanac recently released its winter predictions which comes with good news for the winter-loving Iowans out there. Since 1818 the Farmers Almanac has tried...
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Parents left scrambling after Iowa day care suddenly closes

OSKALOOSA, Iowa — A day care in Oskaloosa with about 80 children promptly closed last month, leaving parents with a single day to find another provider in an already-strained market. Busy Bee Daycare Center had been in operation since February 2020. It employed about two dozen people at any...
OSKALOOSA, IA
theperrynews.com

Kwik Star CEO, Miss Iowa attend ribbon cutting Thursday morning

In less than nine months since first announcing their plans, the Kwik Star gas station and convenience store has transformed the north end of the Perry Business Plaza into a hive of commercial bustle. In order to celebrate the opening of the 762nd store, Kwik Star CEO Don Zietlow of...
PERRY, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy