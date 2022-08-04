Baby bison will be available for viewing at Bison Day in Iowa

Read on www.kcci.com
Brown and crispy lawn? Expert weighs in on what to do
DES MOINES, Iowa – The lack of rain has taken a toll on lawns across central Iowa. Keeping the grass green, can be tough. So do we water or leave it alone? Dave Ostrander with O and S Lawncare out of Indianola said, “What I recommend to people is to water at least one inch […]
Iowa State Fair 2022: Your guide to Iowa's largest event
DES MOINES, Iowa — This year, the Iowa State Fair runs from Thursday, Aug. 11 through Sunday, Aug. 21!. Advance admission tickets cost $9 for adults (ages 12 and up) and $5 for children (ages 6 to 11). Tickets at the gate cost $14 for adults and $8 for children. Other ticket options provide discounts on adult beverages, barnyard yoga, demolition derby and giant slide tickets among others.
Wakonda Club preparing for restoration
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Wakonda Club is preparing for a huge makeover. The southside golf club will play host to the Principal Charity Classic next spring. Then the course will shut down so crews can start making improvements. The improvements will include removing some unhealthy trees and replacing...
'Doggy Disneyland' pet hotel with spa, bar and live music to open in Iowa
DES MOINES, Iowa – A 'doggy Disneyland' inspired by canine retreats across the country is set to open in Iowa this month. Millions of pets found homes during the COVID-19 pandemic and spending on pets trended upward as more households adopted pets. As many humans have since returned to...
ARL: Loose peacock in Des Moines has been located
DES MOINES, Iowa — The peacock that has been spotted across Des Moines has finally been captured, according to the Animal Rescue League. Our feathery friend, who goes by the name Jimmy, was first seen on Wednesday in a tree. Watch: Peacock stuck in tree in Des Moines. The...
Athletes scale 17-story Des Moines apartment for fundraiser raising thousands
DES MOINES, Iowa — Not many people would climb up a 17-story apartment building, but that didn't stop a central Iowa woman who's blind from joining more than a dozen others in Des Moines on Saturday. Bettina Dolinsek takes part in CrossFit competitions, but never before has she scaled...
Test Your Weed Identification Skills at the Iowa State Fair
Des Moines, Iowa — The annual Iowa State Fair Weed Identification Contest will be held on Friday, Aug. 12, from 9-11:30 a.m. in front of the John Deere Agriculture Building. The event is organized by Iowa State University Extension and Outreach and includes three divisions: future agronomists (youth under age 19), general and professional. The family-friendly contest offers an opportunity for people of all ages and skill levels.
Major changes in store for the North Mixmaster in Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — A new $64 million construction project is designed to make the East Mixmaster safer. New bridges and new lanes will change the way drivers travel. The East Mixmaster joins Interstate 80, 35 and 235 on Des Moines’ northeast side. More than 160,000 cars and trucks drive through it every day. Now after more than 50 years, the Iowa Department of Transportation wants to make it safer. That’s good news for truck drivers like Timothy Bass.
Johnston School District hosts Sundae in the Park
JOHNSTON, Iowa — On Sunday afternoon, people in Johnston enjoyed a sundae in the park!. The city of Johnston and the Johnston School District held the event. Families gathered for an evening of music and ice cream — scooped up by city and school leaders. Administrators say it's...
Weekend rain totals mixed across central Iowa
DES MOINES, Iowa — Much-needed rain moved through parts of Central Iowa this weekend, although the heaviest rain stayed in far northern and northeastern Iowa. Flood warnings were issued for many parts of Northern and Northeastern Iowa during the course of the weekend. Another round of storms developed in western and central Iowa Sunday evening. […]
Adventureland Park announces new attractions, future plans
ALTOONA, Iowa — Adventureland Park will soon be offering new attractions. One of those attractions will be the Flying Viking, according to General Manager Bill Lentz. Lentz made the announcement during a news conference Tuesday in Altoona. The Flying Viking will be a junior coaster, meaning it's supposed to...
Storms cause damage around Des Moines area
DES MOINES, Iowa — Strong storms rolled through the metro Sunday night. High winds knocked down trees and disrupted power for thousands of customers. Viewers sent in numerous photos of storm damage and lightning after the state received some much needed rain.
Man dies in Iowa tractor rollover
One person died Monday morning after a tractor rollover.
An Iowa family popular for selling sweet corn is dealing with a tragedy
AMES, Iowa — The sweet corn stand on 13th and Grand in Ames has been in the DesPlanques family for decades. Friday morning, it was a welcome distraction for Kevin DesPlanques. It is the first time he has been not been beside his daughter Sierra's hospital bed in the...
After tornado damage, Iowa drive-in movie theater reopens
NEWTON, Iowa (KCCI) - The Valle Drive-In movie theater reopened Friday night with a full crowd that included 150 vehicles buying tickets, KCCI reports. The drive-in was shut down in March following damage from the March 5 tornado outbreak. “Screen panels flew across the lot,” said Jeff Namminga, one of...
Iowa Is About To Be A “Hibernation Zone” This Winter
It’s only the beginning of August and already people are looking ahead to see what kind of winter we are going to have. The Farmers Almanac recently released its winter predictions which comes with good news for the winter-loving Iowans out there. Since 1818 the Farmers Almanac has tried...
Mahaska County GOP censures Rep. Miller-Meeks over her Respect for Marriage Act vote
Mahaska County Republicans voted to censure Republican Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks at a meeting last Thursday after Miller-Meeks voted to protect same-sex and interracial marriages last month. Jean Stanford, chair of the Mahaska County GOP central committee, told KCCI that "a couple of grassroots conservatives in Mahaska County noticed how Ms....
Parents left scrambling after Iowa day care suddenly closes
OSKALOOSA, Iowa — A day care in Oskaloosa with about 80 children promptly closed last month, leaving parents with a single day to find another provider in an already-strained market. Busy Bee Daycare Center had been in operation since February 2020. It employed about two dozen people at any...
Kwik Star CEO, Miss Iowa attend ribbon cutting Thursday morning
In less than nine months since first announcing their plans, the Kwik Star gas station and convenience store has transformed the north end of the Perry Business Plaza into a hive of commercial bustle. In order to celebrate the opening of the 762nd store, Kwik Star CEO Don Zietlow of...
As teacher shortage persists, one Iowa school district offering $50,000 in incentives
DES MOINES, Iowa (KGAN) — The "Great Resignation" is hitting classrooms hard across the U.S. Time is ticking down for school districts to find teachers, with some districts seeing upwards of 100 vacancies. “Only a few years ago, school districts were offering early retirement packages," says Dan Barkel, the...
