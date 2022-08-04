The City of London is holding a street festival in October

Sometimes the best thing to do during a heatwave is to get out of the city. We all love a weekend by the Cape or on Nantucket, but we also don’t love the Cape traffic that accompanies those trips. Luckily, there is a hidden gem right by the water that is barely outside the city at all (in terms of distance) but feels a world away. Find out why you should head to Marina Bay.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 1 DAY AGO