The City of London is holding a street festival in October

21 of the spiciest takes about London
1. The Garden Bridge would have actually been cool. 2. London’s heart was ripped out when they closed the Big Topshop. 3. A half-dead monstera plant doesn’t elevate your flat. Even if it’s from Columbia Road Market. 4. The Elizabeth line is TOO COLD. 5. Pub fans:...
Delhi Streets
Delhi Streets is bustling. Most times of the week and most days of the week, the small spot hidden in the lonely end of Melbourne’s CBD (tucked away in between Spencer and Flinders Streets) is full to the brim. Most impressively, it’s been so since it opened nearly a decade ago. Even after a pandemic that shattered so much of our hospitality industry, Delhi Streets remains a well-loved spot that’s weathered the storm.
More free water fountains are being installed across London
There’s another 35C heatwave coming this week, yikes. But to curb Londoners’ thirst, Sadiq Khan has teamed up with Thames Water to install more than a hundred new water fountains in busy areas of the city. So at least you’ll be able to stay hydrated as you wither in the tarmac-melting heat.
A new 60-storey skyscraper has been proposed for London
London’s skyline could be getting a new addition as pictures have revealed plans to build a brand new skyscraper in the City of London. The proposed 285m-tall tower at 55 Bishopsgate will be competing for attention among London’s 34 other skyscrapers (buildings over 150m tall). If built, it will be one of the tallest buildings in the UK, coming close to the UK’s current highest tower, the Shard, which stands at 310m tall.
Enjoy the skyline on a Chicago Architecture Center river cruise
The Chicago Architecture Center’s river cruise aboard Chicago’s First Lady pairs panoramic views with a behind-the-scenes look at the city’s past, present, and future. Over the course of 90 minutes, the CAC’s expertly trained docents share fascinating stories about dozens of buildings along the Chicago River’s three branches. Discover for yourself why this cruise was voted North America’s best boat tour by the USA Today Readers’ Choice Awards.
Miss Kilo Lounge? The famed music hub teases a string of pop-up events before the official grand opening
You’ve heard from us first. We’re sure you’re familiar with Kilo Lounge, the famed underground music venue that previously closed its doors back in 2019… a sad day for Singapore, indeed. Today, Kilo Singapore is delighted to announce the launch of Kilo After Dinner – a new concept – and the arrival of Sivanesh Pillai as Music Director.
Boris Johnson’s south London home has hit the market
Looking for a new place to live? Because BoJo is selling his south London home for just £1.6 million. We heard they’re having a cheese and wine leaving do and everyone’s invited. If someone offers the asking price he and Carrie will make a £400,000 profit off...
Chinatown’s Night Market is back in Montreal
Montreal is known for its cheap eats and best restaurants, and this delicious (and affordable) Night Market in Chinatown is no exception. The second edition of Marché Asiatique, a can't miss collaboration between Marché de Nuit de Montréal, Tourisme Montréal, La Pépinière I Espaces Collectifs and Marché Asiatique, runs until October 2.
How three British workers have really found the four-day working week trial
Wouldn’t it be nice to receive all your pay, all your holiday and all the perks that come with a full-time job – but work one day less per week? That’s what thousands of people in the UK have been doing since June 6, with the world’s largest trial of the four-day working week now well under way.
Cool off in Marina Bay this week
Sometimes the best thing to do during a heatwave is to get out of the city. We all love a weekend by the Cape or on Nantucket, but we also don’t love the Cape traffic that accompanies those trips. Luckily, there is a hidden gem right by the water that is barely outside the city at all (in terms of distance) but feels a world away. Find out why you should head to Marina Bay.
Why bringing back beavers could help prevent drought
After a blistering heatwave – and with another on the way – our climate is getting hotter and our ground drier. That means the UK’s water supplies are at risk, and now the government is considering emergency measures as it prepares for a drought, including preventing leaks, a hosepipe ban and advising that people reduce personal water waste. But there’s also one rodent that might be the answer to our problems.
Summer Sonic will feature contemporary art installations this year
Summer Sonic is coming back to Tokyo for the first time in three years, but music isn’t the only thing you can enjoy at the festival this time around. This year, Summer Sonic organisers are working with the Agency for Cultural Affairs to present a contemporary art programme alongside the concerts of Post Malone, Yungblud, The 1975, Rina Sawayama, Carly Rae Jepsen and other global megastars.
Victoria is getting three new Costco stores, and the first is landing in Melbourne's west
Just a few months ago, Aussies were collectively laughing at memes about the rising price of lettuce. Well, it seems that the time for laughter has passed, with prices for just about everything soaring to exorbitant levels. If you're feeling the cost of living pinch, there's good news on the horizon: beloved bulk-buy supermarket Costco has just announced plans to open three new stores in Victoria.
The theatre company making incredible work with people who get left behind
Art is powerful. It can change things: perspectives, politics, people. Humans have an inherent need to be creative, to express themselves beyond the practical; we have an inherent right to be creative. No one understands that more than the people behind Milk Crate Theatre. For 23 years, this unique performing arts organisation has been returning the right to be creative to those in our community who have been disenfranchised.
The NSW government wants to help you create Sydney's next going-out precinct
One of our favourite places to party in Sydney is the YCK Laneways precinct, which is stuffed with brilliant small bars like the Lobo, Stitch, PS40 and the Prince of York. But that's not the only place to go out in Sydney. There are pockets all over the city packed with bars, restaurants, music venues and cultural institutions that make the perfect precincts for bar crawls, progressive dinners and experiencing art and culture.
The entire ‘EastEnders’ set is up for sale
Ever fancied being the actual landlord of The Queen Vic? Well, your dreams may be about to become true because the entire ‘EastEnders’ set is up for sale. For a very reasonable £70 million, you can purchase the Elstree Centre, the studio complex where the BBC shoots the soap.
Pullman Melbourne on Swanston
If you spend much time in the city, the chances are high that you've walked right past this striking five-star hotel without even realising it. It's hiding in plain sight, with its 15-storey facade barely perceptible from street level, a blink-and-you'll-miss-it front entryway on Swanston and a second hidden 'tunnel' entry accessible via the Little Bourke Street laneway. It's all incredibly Melbourne, and that's even before you've stepped inside.
New bridge now the gateway to adventures on Pelješac
Much has been made of the newly unveiled cable-stayed bridge that gracefully spans the Adriatic between the village of Komarna on the Croatian mainland and the Pelješac peninsula facing it. After decades of having to pass through a section of Bosnia to drive between the main Dalmatian hubs of Split and Dubrovnik, motorists can now skirt round it completely, thus avoiding border crossing to and from the EU.
