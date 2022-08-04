Family-Owned Business Forced Out of Lebanon Outlet Mall

Read on tntribune.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Metro Nashville Back-to-School, Monday, August 8thHeidi SuydamNashville, TN
Faith Group Calls on Senators Blackburn, Hagerty to Support Inflation Reduction ActAdvocate AndyTennessee State
Tennessee Nurses Call for a New Law to Protect them from Registered OffendersJax HudurNashville, TN
Free Things to Do in Nashville on August 5th, 6th, and 7th!Heidi SuydamNashville, TN
Group of Tennessee Doctors Applauds House Passage of Assault Weapons BanAdvocate AndyTennessee State
tnrealestatelistings.com
3061 Old Greenbrier Pike Greenbrier, TN 37073 — MLS# 2425600
Auction ~ Sept. 1st @ 3:00 PM on-site! Beautiful, remodeled, cottage-type setting with a creek that boarders the property. This single family home features 2 beds and 1 bath, a screened in back porch, and 2 outbuildings, sitting on 1.85 acres + / -. Perfect for a family just starting out. 15% non-refundable due day of sale will proof of funds (bank letter)
Tennessee Tribune
Nashville Local Jessica Smith Recognized as One of Bankers Life’s 2022 Top Women Financial Advisors
NASHVILLE, TN – Bankers Life, a national life and health insurance brand that focuses on the insurance needs of Americans who are near or in retirement, is pleased to announce that Jessica Smith was named one of the company’s 2022 Top Women Financial Advisors at Bankers Life. “My...
WSMV
Nashville celebrates National Black Business Month
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville is celebrating National Black Business Month through a series of events highlighting black businesses like the Nashville Black Market event that took place tonight. “It’s just cool to see so many people appreciate different businesses,” said Xavier Payne, owner of XPayne Art.
WSMV
Woman accused of targeting and stealing from male victims downtown
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police said they are looking for a woman Monday who is wanted for felony theft, identity theft, and fraudulent use of a credit card. MNPD said the warrants issued against Teresa Lynn King, 33, refer to three separate alleged incidents targeting male victims in downtown Nashville.
Over 5,000 NES customers without power
Over 5,000 Nashville Electric Service customers are without power at this time as strong storms moved through the area.
Spring Hill-based company charged in Medicare fraud scheme
The owner and CEO of Crestar Labs, LLC was charged Friday with aiding and abetting a Medicare billing scheme centered around genetic testing in cancer patients.
Scriptures and positive sayings line walls of Habitat for Humanity home
There’s a strong sense of community in Rutherford County, as the area Habitat for Humanity worked to build a new home for a good cause.
3rd suspect sought in Greenbrier gun store theft
Detectives tell News 2 the case is still very active as they look to recover stolen guns and apprehend 23-year-old Corey Summers, the third of three suspects.
wgnsradio.com
Local Farmers Market at Lane Agri Park in Murfreesboro Continues - Now Thru Last Friday in October
MURFREESBORO, TN - August is peak produce time in Tennessee for many of your favorite fruits and vegetables. Farmers markets from east to west and in between are packed with fresh produce. Aug 7-13, 2022 is National Farmers Market Week and is the perfect time to stock up and support local farmers.
handymantips.org
Which HVAC Nashville Company Should You Choose?
There are many HVAC Nashville companies to choose from. Among them are Hiller, Lanham’s A/C Service, David Brown Heating & Air Conditioning, and South Nashville Heating & Cooling. But which one is the best? In this article, we’ll examine the pros and cons of each company, and discuss how to select the right one for your home.
Worker critically injured after falling down 30 ft. shaft in Williamson County
Rescue efforts were underway Monday morning in Williamson County after a worker fell down a 30-foot concrete shaft at a construction site.
Police investigating deadly shooting outside Jefferson Street bar
A man was shot and killed early Sunday morning outside a Jefferson Street bar.
WSMV
WSMV4 Investigates: “Uptick” in women stalked by new technology in Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -The assistant District Attorney overseeing domestic violence cases in Davidson County says she’s seeing an “uptick” in cases in which women are being stalked by new technology. WSMV4 Investigates obtained police reports showing how women have been stalked by men who used various technology...
TRAFFIC: Lane Closures and Road Construction 8-7-11,2022
TDOT Lane Closure Report for Middle Tennessee, August 4-10, 2022. The removing & replacing of snowplowable pavement marker lenses on various State Routes. · Nightly, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m., There will be alternating lane closures WB & EB for replacing pavement marker lenses. One lane will be remain open at all times. (mm 28.4 – 32)
Dates for county fairs around Middle Tennessee
Back to school season is synchronous with county fair season. Here's a list of county fairs happening around Middle Tennessee.
fox17.com
Parents call for safer roads after Rutherford County student killed near bus stop
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WZTV) — Rutherford County parents are calling for change after a student was struck and killed by a car near a bus stop Friday morning on East Main Street. Friday was Rutherford County’s first day of school. Abigail Cuesta said she was driving on E. Main...
fox17.com
Man shot in car, pushed to the pavement at Nashville apartment complex where he dies
NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- A man is dead after being shot at a Nashville apartment complex, and the gunman is on the loose. Metro Nashville police responded to a shooting call at the Knollcrest Apartments on Creekwood Drive just after 6:15 p.m. Friday. Officers found 33-year-old Timothy Hodge in the parking lot outside building K.
Nashville Bar Evacuated After Deck Partially Collapses
No injuries were reported after a deck at a popular Midtown bar buckled.
‘Operation Zero Tolerance’ underway in Cheatham County
To combat the influx of narcotics and contraband, Cheatham Officers enacted Operation Zero Tolerance this weekend. The idea is simple—Aggressive traffic enforcement in the eastern part of the county, targeting anything and everything that might be illegal.
Construction crew tries to save victim trapped in crashed car in Murfreesboro
When most drivers see a crash, they might look and just keep going. But not one team of workers heading home after a shift.
