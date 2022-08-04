ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lebanon, TN

Family-Owned Business Forced Out of Lebanon Outlet Mall

By Article submitted
Tennessee Tribune
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on tntribune.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
tnrealestatelistings.com

3061 Old Greenbrier Pike Greenbrier, TN 37073 — MLS# 2425600

Auction ~ Sept. 1st @ 3:00 PM on-site! Beautiful, remodeled, cottage-type setting with a creek that boarders the property. This single family home features 2 beds and 1 bath, a screened in back porch, and 2 outbuildings, sitting on 1.85 acres + / -. Perfect for a family just starting out. 15% non-refundable due day of sale will proof of funds (bank letter)
GREENBRIER, TN
WSMV

Nashville celebrates National Black Business Month

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville is celebrating National Black Business Month through a series of events highlighting black businesses like the Nashville Black Market event that took place tonight. “It’s just cool to see so many people appreciate different businesses,” said Xavier Payne, owner of XPayne Art.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Woman accused of targeting and stealing from male victims downtown

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police said they are looking for a woman Monday who is wanted for felony theft, identity theft, and fraudulent use of a credit card. MNPD said the warrants issued against Teresa Lynn King, 33, refer to three separate alleged incidents targeting male victims in downtown Nashville.
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lebanon, TN
Business
Local
Tennessee Business
City
Lebanon, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Industry#Retail Industry#Linus Business#Wkrn#The Lebanon Outlet Mall#Seafood Sacs
handymantips.org

Which HVAC Nashville Company Should You Choose?

There are many HVAC Nashville companies to choose from. Among them are Hiller, Lanham’s A/C Service, David Brown Heating & Air Conditioning, and South Nashville Heating & Cooling. But which one is the best? In this article, we’ll examine the pros and cons of each company, and discuss how to select the right one for your home.
NASHVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Seafood
Rutherford Source

TRAFFIC: Lane Closures and Road Construction 8-7-11,2022

TDOT Lane Closure Report for Middle Tennessee, August 4-10, 2022. The removing & replacing of snowplowable pavement marker lenses on various State Routes. · Nightly, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m., There will be alternating lane closures WB & EB for replacing pavement marker lenses. One lane will be remain open at all times. (mm 28.4 – 32)
TENNESSEE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy